 On Earth Day, Pittsburgh's youth climate strike goes virtual | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On Earth Day, Pittsburgh's youth climate strike goes virtual

By

click to enlarge Activists at a climate strike in September 2019. - CP PHOTO: JOIE KNOUSE
CP Photo: Joie Knouse
Activists at a climate strike in September 2019.
Over the past year, youth-led climate strikes have spread to cities around the world, including here in Pittsburgh. Last September, hundreds of students walked out of school to march Downtown. A similar climate rally was planned for Earth Day on Wed., April 22, but the event had to adapt to this crowdless era, so the strike will now be held virtually.

For 24 hours, beginning at midnight on Earth Day, Fridays For Future PGH will host a virtual climate strike featuring youth climate activists, local politicians, and activists from other organizations. Student activists will interview guests including congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson, candidate for District 20 state representative Emily Kinkead, Elsa Mengistu of climate organization Zero Hour, and more.

There will be a musical performance by Snowdonia, vegan recipe tutorials, and a composting lesson. Throughout the livestream, Fridays for Future will be raising money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. The full schedule of speakers and events is posted on the Fridays For Future PGH Instagram.


"We're trying to just have a day where people can learn more about local issues and more about the community that we have here," says Leandra Mira, an activist with Fridays for Future PGH. She says she wants people watching the climate strike livestream to "be educated, be aware, but not necessarily focused so much on the impending doom."

Most of the activists organizing the event are high school students who have suddenly had to adapt to a new life of online schooling, which is an added stress on top of everything else going on. It's hard to focus on climate change when there are so many other problems in the news, but unlike so many other aspects of the world right now, climate change is not grinding to a halt. It will continue to worsen whether people are able to gather in the streets or not.

Mira says that it's okay for people to step away from it all, and the fight will still be going on when they can come back.

"The thing I want people to be reminded of about climate change is that we're all in this together," says Mira. "Like even if you need to take a break from organizing, there's still people here who are keeping the space open, and whenever you're ready to return back to organizing, and back to advocating for change, we're here and we're not going anywhere."

Tags

Latest in News

Report says traditional buses would serve Hazelwood corridor better than autonomous shuttles

By Ryan Deto

Report says traditional buses would serve Hazelwood corridor better than autonomous shuttles

PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

By Ryan Deto

The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20.

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19
More »

Readers also liked…

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20.

PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

By Ryan Deto

Fine Wine &amp; Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation