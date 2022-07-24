 On anniversary of last minimum wage increase, advocates call for a raise | Pittsburgh City Paper

On anniversary of last minimum wage increase, advocates call for a raise

By

click to enlarge On anniversary of last minimum wage increase, advocates call for a raise
CP File Photo: Jake Mysliwczyk
Pittsburghers in a Fight for $15 Labor Day demonstration in 2017

Today marks 13 years since the federal minimum wage was last raised, the longest period in history without an increase.

The federal minimum wage was at its peak purchasing power in 1968, when the minimum wage was worth $13.86 in 2022 dollars, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Inflation Calculator.

“Every day without a raise is another day the minimum wage falls further behind the cost of living,” said Holly Sklar, CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, a national organization of business owners advocating for raising the minimum wage. “When the minimum wage is set too low, workers can be making more than the minimum and still struggle to pay rent and feed themselves and their families. Minimum wage raises go right back into businesses and communities, as workers have more to spend as customers at local businesses.”

As recently as June, advocates for a minimum wage increase have urged President Joe Biden to take action on raising the federal minimum wage.

Twenty states, including Pennsylvania, have minimum wages no higher than the $7.25 federal level: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration have continued to call for a raise in Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25/hr to $15/hr through gradual increases.

Meanwhile, 11 states and Washington D.C. have enacted minimum wages at $15/hr or higher, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Speaking of Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

By Audrey Carleton

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

By Marley Parish

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Local officials, advocates respond to death of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Local officials, advocates respond to death of Roe v. Wade
More »

Tags

Latest in Labor

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

Supporters rally Downtown for reinstatement of fired Starbucks union workers

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Supporters rally Downtown for reinstatement of fired Starbucks union workers

Local groups launch “Level Up” campaign to encourage pay equity in Pittsburgh

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local groups launch “Level Up” campaign to encourage pay equity in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh distillery pays nearly $39K in back wages for improper tip pooling

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh distillery pays nearly $39K in back wages for improper tip pooling
More »
More Labor »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Judge finds neighbor guilty of harassment in North Side transphobia case

Judge finds neighbor guilty of harassment in North Side transphobia case

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Work begins on collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge rebuild

Work begins on collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge rebuild

By Jamie Wiggan

Advocates threaten to shut down Congressional Baseball Game unless climate legislation passes

Advocates threaten to shut down Congressional Baseball Game unless climate legislation passes

By Kim Lyons

Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally

Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally

By Jared Wickerham and Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation