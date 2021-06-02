 Oishii Donburi in Lawrenceville provides Japanese comfort food with contrast | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Oishii Donburi in Lawrenceville provides Japanese comfort food with contrast

By

click to enlarge Unagi donburi bowl, seaweed salad, and tacoyaki octopus balls - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Unagi donburi bowl, seaweed salad, and tacoyaki octopus balls
Donburi is a Japanese rice bowl dish that is known for its namesake oversized bowl. In that bowl is everything a hungry diner could want. A well-cooked and often marinated protein, pickled vegetables for some crunch, ginger for some sour notes, and wasabi for some nasal heat, all over a warm bowl of rice flavored with a savory, but not overwhelming sauce.

This dish is relatively unknown to Pittsburgh, but a new restaurant in Lawrenceville is serving up the satisfying bowls, and doing so with gusto. Oishii Donburi opened early this year on Butler Street in Upper Lawrenceville and serves donburi bowls, curry, bibimbap, salads, and more. I ordered take-out, but the space has a sleek and clean feel, with a modern bar and soft lighting.

The take-out took nothing away from the donburi, however, which was one of the best take-out meals I have had during the pandemic.


I started with a tacoyaki, aka battered and fried octopus balls. They were gooey, chewy, rich, and with a surprisingly big chunk of octopus. No skimping. Which is great, I want to know I am eating octopus, and it was well cooked too, and not overly chewy. The balls were a bit soggy, but that’s probably because I had a 20-minute ride home after picking up my meal.

The tacoyaki were a nice start, but my donburi was the star. I ordered the unagi bowl, which came with an appetizing portion of barbecue eel. Some might scoff at the idea of eel as a main dish — or as a dish at all — but they shouldn’t. Cooked eel is succulent, meaty, slightly salty and sweet, and absolutely delicious. Oishii’s unagi checked all those boxes. It was sublime.

The fish was fatty and rich and sliced perfectly. Barbecued in a soy sauce base known as kabayaki, which is similar to teriyaki, it was salty and a tad sweet. It falls apart easily just with a slight push of your chopsticks. Dissecting each bit to my liking was a breeze. The black skin of the eel was loaded with flavor.
click to enlarge Oishii Donburi in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Oishii Donburi in Lawrenceville

Whenever it felt like the eel might be too much — too rich, too sweet, or too fatty — I just grabbed a tiny bit of yellow pickled root vegetable, pink ginger, red chutney, or lime green wasabi. The sour, sweet, or hot brings the palate back into balance, not to mention providing a satisfying crunch. All of that was laid over some slightly al-dente steamed rice, marinated in that soy sauce base.

Bright colors were everywhere. I ordered the seaweed salad as a side, which was neon green and beautiful. The salad also worked as a great palate cleanse with a refreshing flavor of the coast. Like walking over a tide pool. And the meal all together kind of looks like that too.


If you don’t like eel, there are more than a dozen donburi options, including shrimp tempura, salmon sashimi, sliced beef, fried tofu, and more. I tried a few bites of my girlfriend’s katsu pork, which was crispy and tender, if a little bit dry. But that was made up for by being covered in a thick, spicy, and almost cinnamon-brown sugar-like curry sauce.

Non-sushi Japanese food is trending a bit in Pittsburgh, and there are plenty of great spots, but not all of them satisfy. Oishii Donburi does, easily. It’s one of my new favorite spots in the city.
Oishii Donburi
5227 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Tue.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. oishiidonburi.com

Trending

Venture Outdoors celebrates 20 years in Pittsburgh with Big Day Aht festival
Why are so many Black women talking about leaving Pittsburgh?
Pittsburgh arts leader Casey Droege talks life after Small Mall
National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week
Pennsylvania cities could see 15 new train round trips as part of Amtrak proposal
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

By Ryan Deto

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pennsylvania cities could see 15 new train round trips as part of Amtrak proposal

By Ryan Deto

An Amtrak train at Bryn Mawr, Pa. traveling westbound towards Pittsburgh

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup

By Dani Janae

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

By Ryan Deto

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

A secret burrito club, a traveling beer market, a backyard barbecue, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

A secret burrito club, a traveling beer market, a backyard barbecue, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Chak Shuka Khan from City Works

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here
More »

Readers also liked…

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 2- 8, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Eight local coffee roasters give unique spins on same coffee in support of community

Eight local coffee roasters give unique spins on same coffee in support of community

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

National group highlights Black-owned Pittsburgh businesses as part of Black Restaurant Week

By Ryan Deto

A secret burrito club, a traveling beer market, a backyard barbecue, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

A secret burrito club, a traveling beer market, a backyard barbecue, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation