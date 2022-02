Let's be frank: Valentine's Day is a time for romance and, often, sex. Sometimes when you're getting intimate with someone new or even a long-term partner, it helps to set the mood. So, get your candles out, dim the lights, put on your best cologne or perfume, and tune in to a sexy playlist.If you want to get sexy while supporting local artists, might I suggest this one featuring all Pittsburgh singers, songwriters, and musicians? Cue it up and do the dirty this Valentine's Day.