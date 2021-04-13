 Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx

By

click to enlarge herbalcarerx-medicalmariuana-pennsylvania.jpg
Herbal Care Rx can provide low cost certifications over the phone for those who want to get their medical marijuana cards, as well as low cost recertifications, also over the phone. Our fees are the lowest in the state. Certification for a new patient card is $125 (with an additional discount for Veterans/SSI/Disability to $75 for a new card) and recertifications are $75. All of this is performed over the phone, with compassionate, friendly support from the scheduling team, and a kind doctor, Dr. Rebecca Maury, who is easy to talk to and makes this important process easy.

How to Obtain a Medical Marijuana Card in Pennsylvania

There are a couple of keys to obtaining a medical marijuana card in Pennsylvania. The steps are as follows:
  1. Visit the Patients and Caregivers Registry and create a patient profile in the Department of Health’s patient and caregiver registry (we can assist with this step if needed).
  2. Obtain a physician’s certification by speaking on the phone with Dr. Maury at Herbal Care Rx.
  3. Return to the Patient and Caregivers Registry and pay the $50 fee for your medical marijuana ID card.
  4. Await the arrival of the card in the mail, usually about 2 weeks.
  5. Once you have the card in hand, you can visit any dispensary in the state of Pennsylvania.
  6. Card renewal is required by the Department of Health every 12 months.

How Can Herbal Care Rx Help

Herbal Care Rx believes that cannabis is medicine, and their mission is to help as many people have access to this medicine as possible. Founded in 2018, Herbal Care Rx has been one of the leaders in affordable and compassionate certifications since the beginning of our state cannabis program.

Cost should not prohibit people from gaining access to this medicine, so Herbal Care Rx always maintains the lowest possible cost for their patients. For new patients, this is $125, while it is $75 for new certifications for veterans, or those on SSI/Disability. It is also only $75 for all renewals.


In a continued effort to be at the forefront of customer care, Herbal Care Rx also is able to schedule all consultation appointments over the phone, so you can start the process towards certification right from home. Dr. Rebecca Maury has been a practicing physician for close to 20 years, and has an extensive knowledge of cannabis and the therapeutic potential that it has.

Go to herbalcarerx.com, or reach us at (215) 554-4044, and get started on getting the relief you’re looking for.

Trending

National Negro Opera Company House in Homewood receives $500,000 for restoration
Allegheny County Health Department starts providing Mon Valley poor air quality alerts
Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week
Some Black Pittsburgh leaders disagree that Black people are only leaving city by choice
Take your time: tips for cooking with tofu from a Pittsburgh sous chef
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler talks misinformation, marijuana, and amendments

By Stephen Caruso

House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned 69 marijuana offenders in Pennsylvania. Why that matters

By John Micek

Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned 69 marijuana offenders in Pennsylvania. Why that matters

Pittsburgh-based medical cannabis dispensary expanding within Pennsylvania and into West Virginia

By Ryan Deto

The Healing Center co-founders Chris Kohan (left) and Jay Richards (right) in Cranberry

Rep. Conor Lamb votes against MORE Act, a bill to decriminalize marijuana federally

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Conor Lamb votes against MORE Act, a bill to decriminalize marijuana federally
More »

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer Sponsored

By Sponsored Content

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery Sponsored

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Tips for Moving in the Spring Sponsored

By Guardian Storage

Tips for Moving in the Spring

Crossing Bridges at Penn State Greater Allegheny Sponsored

By Penn State Greater Allegheny

Since 2017, Penn State Greater Allegheny’s Crossing Bridges Summit has invited national and local speakers to address racism. In 2019, Dr. Johnathan White, Assistant Teaching Professor of History at Greater Allegheny spoke with Dr. Cornel West.
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer

Sponsored

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer

By Sponsored Content

Tips for Moving in the Spring

Sponsored

Tips for Moving in the Spring

By Guardian Storage

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Sponsored

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation