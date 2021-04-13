Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx

Visit the Patients and Caregivers Registry and create a patient profile in the Department of Health’s patient and caregiver registry (we can assist with this step if needed).

Obtain a physician’s certification by speaking on the phone with Dr. Maury at Herbal Care Rx.



Return to the Patient and Caregivers Registry and pay the $50 fee for your medical marijuana ID card.



Await the arrival of the card in the mail, usually about 2 weeks.



Once you have the card in hand, you can visit any dispensary in the state of Pennsylvania.

