Obama champions Fetterman, derides Oz during Pittsburgh rally

Democratic supporters swarmed Schenley Plaza this afternoon as former U.S. President Barak Obama cheered on Senate candidate John Fetterman and other local candidates.Obama's visit to Pittsburgh came just days before election night, where polls show Fetterman's lead over Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a razor-thin margin.During a thirty minute address, the former president painted Fetterman as a model public servant while dismissing Oz as a con artist.

"It’s easy to joke about Dr. Oz with all these quack remedies," Obama told the crowd. "But it matters. If somebody’s willing to pedal snake oil to make a buck, they’re probably willing to pedal snake oil to get elected."

"John has been fighting for other people his whole life. Here is someone who find his calling as a mentor for Big Brothers and Big sisters."



Obama also talked up Fetterman's record as mayor of Braddock, noting a reduction in crime under his tenure.



Fetterman preempted Obama's oratory with a good-humored jab at his reduced speech capabilities while he continues to recover from a stroke.

“There's a pro tip," Fetterman said. "Please, if you're gonna give a speech after you're recovering from a stroke, you really don't wanna come before Barack Obama has to go.”

During his short speech, Fetterman hit on his key campaign themes, including support for minimum wage, codifying abortion rights, and eliminating the Senate filibuster.

“I’m ready to serve Pennsylvania," Fetterman said. "[Oz is] ready to use Pennsylvania.”

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh John Fetterman

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh Chris Deluzio

Other local Democrats including U.S. House candidates Summer Lee and Chris Deluzio also took the stump before the former president. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, also adressed the crowd, cheering on the Democratic ticket.Former President Donald Trump also made a campaign stop in Western Pennsylvania this weekend, where he sought to whip up support for Oz and GOP governor candidate Doug Mastriano.