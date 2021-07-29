 Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike

By

click to enlarge Signs on a front porch in Stanton Heights, spring 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Signs on a front porch in Stanton Heights, spring 2020
Last year, hundreds of nurses at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood formed a labor union in hopes of pressuring the hospital into delivering investments for the recruitment and retention of nurses. This push followed in the steps of nursing unions across the state in asking for better staffing ratios and working conditions for nurses, who have borne the brunt of work, stress, and risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after a failure to reach those benefits in a union contract, the 650 nurses at West Penn Hospital have voted to issue a strike notice to West Penn management. A date has not been set for a work stoppage, and negotiations between union members — organized through SEIU Healthcare — and management are ongoing.

Melissa Gates, a postpartum nurse at West Penn Hospital, said in a press release that she hopes to reach an agreement and avoid a full-fledged strike. Nurses will be meeting again next week to make those final decisions.


“Despite months of negotiations, West Penn management has failed to make the kind of investment needed to recruit and retain nurses. We want to work hard over the next week to try and reach a settlement that ensures our patients will continue to get the high-quality care they expect,” said Gates in a press release.

West Penn Hospital is managed by Allegheny Health Network, and in a statement to WTAE the health care group said: "We continue to participate in good faith bargaining to reach a contract with our SEIU represented nurses at West Penn and we remain confident that an agreement can and will be reached that is fair and competitive for our employees. We prefer to keep our active negotiations with the union at the bargaining table and will not be discussing details publicly at this time."

According to SEIU Healthcare, the COVID pandemic only worsened a staff shortage problem at hospitals across the country, and actually caused a lot of nurses to leave the field, which made the problem worse.

Sam Miller, a labor and delivery nurse at West Penn Hospital, said that nurses' needs are being ignored in this shortage issue, and Miller believes the hospital industry could do more to address it. In March, AHN told health news site Fierce Healthcare that its patient volumes have been rebounding since 2020 and have nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.


“Nurses know what’s needed at the bedside and what we need to provide the best quality patient care,” said Miller. “But we’re not being heard, which is particularly frustrating after the incredible dedication nurses have shown during the pandemic. These issues require immediate action. West Penn needs to step up and make a major investment to help us recover and rebuild our frontlines.”

Another contract negotiation session is scheduled for July 29.

Trending

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report
Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better
Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones
Alive Girl Summer
Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

By Ryan Deto

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

Pittsburgh Festival Opera adds more in-person programming with new Legends in the Limelight series

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Festival Opera adds more in-person programming with new Legends in the Limelight series

Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones

By Ryan Deto

Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

By Ryan Deto

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking

Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property

Video shows woman tased multiple times in Allegheny County Jail following suicide attempt

By Lauryn Nania

Allegheny County Jail
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

This Week

  • July 28- 3, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

By Ryan Deto

Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property

Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Black-led Community Spotlight: LaReese Crawford of Prestige Beauty Lounge

Black-led Community Spotlight: LaReese Crawford of Prestige Beauty Lounge

By Dani Janae

Allegheny County Jail

Video shows woman tased multiple times in Allegheny County Jail following suicide attempt

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation