Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie

Pittsburgh weekly film roundup, Feb. 21-27

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: FILM MOVEMENT
Photo: Film Movement
Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here.

Zombi Child
This French zombie movie is not like other zombie movies. A Haitian teenager, with a dark family secret, moves to France, and when she shares the secret with her new white friends at her private school, they are gripped with a dangerous fascination. Now playing at The Harris Theater.
click to enlarge PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION
Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
Call of the Wild
Would you like to see a particularly gruff Harrison Ford form an endearing friendship with an uncannily CGI-ed canine? Then this adaptation of the Jack London classic is your you! During the filming of the movie, a stunt man filled in for the role of the dog, which would be fun to imagine while watching. Now playing everywhere.
click to enlarge PHOTO: STX
Photo: STX
Brahms: The Boy II
Personally, I could not be paid enough money to watch a horror movie about a deadly creepy porcelain doll that takes possession of young children. The trailer alone is just a nightmare. The good news is, Katie Holmes is back. Now playing everywhere.
click to enlarge PHOTO: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
Photo: Sony Pictures Classics
The Band’s Visit
The 2007 Israeli film, about an Egyptian band who accidentally end up in a desert town, was the basis for the 2017 Broadway musical, which won a bunch of Tonys. This film is part of a new series with the Cultural Trust, which screens the movie versions of musicals coming to town. Now playing at The Harris Theater.
click to enlarge dr._caligari.jpg
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
It's wild that movies have been around for over a century; you can celebrate the 100th anniversary of German Expressionist favorite, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. The movie is so old, its director Robert Wiene was born in 1973! Now you can watch it on a bigger screen and in better quality than he ever imagined. Playing at Rangos Giant Cinema on Wed., Feb. 26.

