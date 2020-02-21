Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie

click to enlarge Photo: Film Movement

Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city.



This French zombie movie is not like other zombie movies. A Haitian teenager, with a dark family secret, moves to France, and when she shares the secret with her new white friends at her private school, they are gripped with a dangerous fascination.Would you like to see a particularly gruff Harrison Ford form an endearing friendship with an uncannily CGI-ed canine? Then this adaptation of the Jack London classic is your you! During the filming of the movie, a stunt man filled in for the role of the dog, which would be fun to imagine while watching.Personally, I could not be paid enough money to watch a horror movie about a deadly creepy porcelain doll that takes possession of young children. The trailer alone is just a nightmare. The good news is, Katie Holmes is back.The 2007 Israeli film, about an Egyptian band who accidentally end up in a desert town, was the basis for the 2017 Broadway musical, which won a bunch of Tonys. This film is part of a new series with the Cultural Trust, which screens the movie versions of musicals coming to town.It's wild that movies have been around for over a century; you can celebrate the 100th anniversary of German Expressionist favorite, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. The movie is so old, its director Robert Wiene was born in 1973! Now you can watch it on a bigger screen and in better quality than he ever imagined.