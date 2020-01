Now Playing: The Gentlemen, a Grateful Dead doc, and animated favorites

click to enlarge Christopher Raphael/STX Films

Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here .



click to enlarge RLJE Films

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sundance

Do you love to watch handsome rich men get embroiled in schemes in an attempt to get even richer? Then this is the movie for you! It stars Matthew McConaughey as a weed baron (his final form) as he tries to sell his fortune to a bunch of criminals and businessman played by Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, and other men who are handsome but whose names don't alliterate.Based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, the film stars Nicholas Cage as the patriarch of a family who moves from the city to the country. All's well on the farm until an object from space crashes on their lawn and begins to infect every aspect of their lives. Read our review of the film here From anime to stop-motion, this week of animated films at Row House has a little something for everyone. Catch the Christmas/Halloween classic, the heartwarming doggy afterlife film, surreal French sci-fi, and Hayao Miyazaki adventure filmIt's a feat that the Grateful Dead became as popular as they did without courting publicity or making any songs playable on the radio. This documentary takes a look at how the band formed, its passionate fandom, and the struggles of fame. Like every Grateful Dead project, this one is long. The full run-time is four hours (after its initial theatrical release, it was released as a mini-series on Amazon).