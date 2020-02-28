 Now playing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, CatVideoFest, and more | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now playing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, CatVideoFest, and more

Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, Feb. 28-March 6

By

click to enlarge MK2 FILMS
MK2 Films
Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
In 18th century France, Héloïse, a young woman set to marry an Italian man, must first have her portrait painted, but the task has proven difficult. Painter Marianne is given the task of painting without her subject knowing, and the two form a potent intimacy. Now playing at the Manor Theatre and AMC Waterfront.
click to enlarge MARK ROGERS/UNIVERSAL PICTURES
Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures
The Invisible Man
Loosely based on an H.G. Wells novel of the same name, it stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman trying, and failing, to escape an abusive relationship because her ex has disguised himself in an invisible suit and torments her through the whole movie. It's by the same director who made Saw I-III, so shit gets violent. Now playing at the Manor Theatre, AMC Waterfront, and SouthSide Works Cinema.
click to enlarge cat_paw_tea.png
CatVideoFest 2020
It's hard to imagine the internet without photos and videos of cats. As long as the internet has existed in its current form, cats and their hijinx have been been a force of good (and evil?). Check out our review from a real, live cat. CatVideoFest takes the funniest, cutest, and most mischievous cat videos. It also serves as a fundraiser for local animal charities and shelters. Now playing at Row House Cinema and Rangos Giant Cinema.
click to enlarge SQUARE ZERO FILMS
Square Zero Films
Soufra
Join the Pittsburgh Movie Club for a screening of Soufra, a documentary that follows Mariam Shaar, a woman who has spent most of her life in a refugee camp in Lebanon. Despite her constrained circumstances, she launches a catering and food truck company with help from other women in the camp. 6 p.m. Sun., March 1 at the Government Center, 519 E. Ohio St., North Side.

Speaking of Roundup , Now Playing

Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie (6)

Now Playing: The Photograph, a Keanu marathon, the cursed Sonic, and more

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: The Photograph, a Keanu marathon, the cursed Sonic, and more

Now Playing: Oscars edition

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: Oscars edition

Now Playing: The Rhythm Section, Spirited Away, and '80s commercials

By Hannah Lynn

Blake Lively in a wig
More »

Tags

Latest in Film

Skippy the cat watches CatVideoFest 2020 to his own dismay

By Skippy Cunningham

Skippy watches CatVideoFest 2020

Pittsburgh Black Film Network provides a platform for local Black filmmakers with first short film program

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Black Film Network provides a platform for local Black filmmakers with first short film program

Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: Zombi Child, Call of the Wild, and another haunted doll horror movie (6)

The Assistant shows how abuse of power can be cloaked in the mundane

By Hannah Lynn

Julia Garner in The Assistant
More »

Readers also liked…

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again exists outside of space and time. It doesn't know sense or logic; only joy, love, and ABBA.

By Hannah Lynn

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again exists outside of space and time. It doesn't know sense or logic; only joy, love, and ABBA.
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 26- 3, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Pittsburgh Black Film Network provides a platform for local Black filmmakers with first short film program

Pittsburgh Black Film Network provides a platform for local Black filmmakers with first short film program

By Amanda Waltz

Skippy watches CatVideoFest 2020

Skippy the cat watches CatVideoFest 2020 to his own dismay

By Skippy Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation