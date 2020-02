Now playing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, CatVideoFest, and more

click to enlarge MK2 Films

Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here .

click to enlarge Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures

click to enlarge Square Zero Films

In 18th century France, Héloïse, a young woman set to marry an Italian man, must first have her portrait painted, but the task has proven difficult. Painter Marianne is given the task of painting without her subject knowing, and the two form a potent intimacy.Loosely based on an H.G. Wells novel of the same name, it stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman trying, and failing, to escape an abusive relationship because her ex has disguised himself in an invisible suit and torments her through the whole movie. It's by the same director who made, so shit gets violent.It's hard to imagine the internet without photos and videos of cats. As long as the internet has existed in its current form, cats and their hijinx have been been a force of good (and evil?). Check out our review from a real, live cat. CatVideoFest takes the funniest, cutest, and most mischievous cat videos. It also serves as a fundraiser for local animal charities and shelters.Join the Pittsburgh Movie Club for a screening of, a documentary that follows Mariam Shaar, a woman who has spent most of her life in a refugee camp in Lebanon. Despite her constrained circumstances, she launches a catering and food truck company with help from other women in the camp.