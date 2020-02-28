Now playing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, CatVideoFest, and more

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
In 18th century France, Héloïse, a young woman set to marry an Italian man, must first have her portrait painted, but the task has proven difficult. Painter Marianne is given the task of painting without her subject knowing, and the two form a potent intimacy. Now playing at the Manor Theatre and AMC Waterfront.
Loosely based on an H.G. Wells novel of the same name, it stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman trying, and failing, to escape an abusive relationship because her ex has disguised himself in an invisible suit and torments her through the whole movie. It's by the same director who made Saw I-III, so shit gets violent. Now playing at the Manor Theatre, AMC Waterfront, and SouthSide Works Cinema.
It's hard to imagine the internet without photos and videos of cats. As long as the internet has existed in its current form, cats and their hijinx have been been a force of good (and evil?). Check out our review from a real, live cat. CatVideoFest takes the funniest, cutest, and most mischievous cat videos. It also serves as a fundraiser for local animal charities and shelters. Now playing at Row House Cinema and Rangos Giant Cinema.
Join the Pittsburgh Movie Club for a screening of Soufra, a documentary that follows Mariam Shaar, a woman who has spent most of her life in a refugee camp in Lebanon. Despite her constrained circumstances, she launches a catering and food truck company with help from other women in the camp. 6 p.m. Sun., March 1 at the Government Center, 519 E. Ohio St., North Side.