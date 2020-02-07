Now Playing: Oscars edition

click to enlarge NEON

The Oscars (8 p.m., ABC) are this Sunday, and whether you care about it like it’s your own personal Super Bowl or couldn’t care less, there are some great movies at play that you can still catch in theaters.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

As a Korean film about class warfare,was the surprise hit this season (surprising because Americans are sometimes too lazy to read subtitles and because rich people who give awards are unlikely to want to confront the ills of their class). Directed by Bong Joon-ho, it’s nominated for Best Picture and Best International Feature.A heartwarming story about a young boy in Nazi Germany with an imaginary friend named Hitler! Too bad his mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Taika Waititi, this thing is nominated for a bunch of awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress.War — what is it good for? Award shows apparently! The Oscars love movies about war, especially, about World War I, which was carefully filmed to make it look like the whole movie done in one shot. It’s nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay, among others.This is a-style film about four sisters who become small. Just kidding! This is the classic Louisa May Alcott story about sisters who grow up, in 19th-century New England. Directed by Greta Gerwig, this movie is perfect.They’re movies, but they’re short. Check out the documentaries, live-action, and animated films nominated in each category. Some are sad, some are touching, some will make you ask, “why is the world like this?”The evil clown man is back, with Joaquin Phoenix as the titular clown. Is this different from the previous clown movies? It’s certainly nominated for more awards (10 to be exact), which is especially impressive considering director Todd Phillips previously directed all threemovies.It’s hard to believe this Quentin Tarantino movie is the first time Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have starred in a project together. They’ve both been heartthrobs for so long! DiCaprio plays a hotshot actor on the outs and Pitt is his bad-boy assistant/bodyguard/chauffeur. Sharon Tate is involved, as is the Manson family, as well as a whole bunch of other mid-century Hollywood shenanigans. It's nominated for basically everything.