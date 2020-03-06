 Now Playing: Emma., Onward, Beanpole, and more. | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Playing: Emma., Onward, Beanpole, and more.

Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, March 6-12

click to enlarge BOX HILL FILMS
Box Hill Films
Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here.

Emma.
Everyone knows the story of Jane Austen's Emma, even if they don't know that they do; it was the source material for the 1995 classic Clueless. In the 2020 adaptation, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (the witch from The Witch), director Autumn de Wilde, known for her portrait photography, takes a stylized approach to the romantic comedy. Now playing at the Manor Theatre, AMC Waterfront, and MovieScoop Waterworks Cinemas.
click to enlarge APPLE TV PLUS
Apple TV Plus
The Banker
This is the first film release from Apple TV+ and it was in disaster-mode months before it released. The Banker is based on the true story of Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), two Black entrepreneurs who broke barriers in the real estate business by using a white man as a front for their dealings. The controversy involves Garrett's son, a producer on the film, who was accused of sexual assault and other improprieties by his half-sisters. If you don't want to see it in theaters, it will be streaming on Apple TV in a few weeks (if you somehow have one of those). Now playing at the Manor Theater and SouthSide Works Cinema.
click to enlarge KINO LORBER
Kino Lorber
Beanpole
Set in Russia at the end of WWII, this bleak drama centers on two women, one a nurse tending to wounded soldiers and caring for her son, and the other returning from war. Their relationship begins and ends with trauma brought on by the war, and they are brought closer by a family tragedy that also drives them apart. Now playing at the Harris Theater.
click to enlarge PIXAR/DISNEY
Pixar/Disney
Onward
Disney and Pixar are back to further their goal of making adults cry at children's movies! In this one, two elven teenagers living in the mythical New Mushroomtown set out on a magical journey to spend one day with their dad, who died when they were very young. Bring a hanky! Now playing everywhere.
click to enlarge bonnie_clyde.jpg
Partners in Crime
Crime is much cooler when done in pairs, at least that's what the movies tell us. Watch some of the most notorious on-screen vagrants including the 1967 Bonnie & Clyde, the Aileen Wuornos biopic Monster, a very young Natalie Portman in Leon: The Professional, and more. Now playing at Row House Cinema.

