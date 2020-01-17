 Now Playing: A sound design documentary, Dolittle reboot, Selma, and more | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Playing: A sound design documentary, Dolittle reboot, Selma, and more

Pittsburgh weekly film roundup, Jan. 17-23

By

click to enlarge DOGWOOF FILMS
Dogwoof Films
Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here.
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Behind every movie is a collective of underappreciated people who helped make the film. The spotlight usually goes to the actors, directors, and writers, but sound-mixers are an integral part of the filmmaking (and watching) experience. This documentary examines the role of sound design in film, from the first lightsaber sound in Star Wars to the battle sounds of Black Panther. Now playing at the Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org/film

click to enlarge UNIVERSAL PICTURES
Universal Pictures
Dolittle
The character of Doctor Dolittle was first created in the 1920s for a children's book series by Hugh Lofting. It's been adapted to radio, stage, TV, and film, most famously in the 1998 film Dr. Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy (and its subsequent sequels, of which there are four). For some reason, the movie is back with Dolittle, a remake starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor who can communicate with animals, set in Victorian England. Reviews for the film haven't been all that positive, but they are very fun to read. Now playing everywhere.

click to enlarge Now and Then
Now and Then
Coming-of-age movies
Being a teenager sucks but watching movies about being a teenager rules (sometimes). Relive the best, worst, and most uncomfortable era of life with Row House Cinema's Coming of Age-themed week. The lineup features teen-pregnancy-but-make-it-quirky comedy Juno, sexy road trip drama Y Tu Mamá También, German fantasy The NeverEnding Story, and Now and Then, a story about lifelong friendships. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
click to enlarge PARAMOUNT PICTURES
Paramount Pictures
Selma
Contrary to how it appears, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was founded to honor the civil rights activist, not for people to have a little vacation. One way to learn more about King's work is by watching Selma. The 2014 film, directed by Ava DuVernay, centers around a series of marches and protests in Alabama in 1964, led by King and other activists. 3 p.m. Tull Family Theater, 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. thetullfamilytheater.org

ICYMI
When a movie gets nominated for an Oscar, people have a stronger urge to see it. Weird! The Manor Theatre is bringing back several multi-nominees, so if you didn't catch them the first go-round, now's the time! Catch Parasite, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, and JoJo Rabbit. They'll be streaming eventually, but some of these puppies are really worth seeing on the big screen (mostly Parasite). 1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com

Speaking of Roundup , Now Playing

Now Playing: Local Pittsburgh film roundup, Dec. 6-12

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: Local Pittsburgh film roundup, Dec. 6-12

Now Playing, local Pittsburgh film roundup, Nov. 22-28

By Hannah Lynn

Queen & Slim

Now Playing: Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, Nov. 8-14

By Hannah Lynn

Pain and Glory

Now Playing: Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, Nov. 1-7

By Hannah Lynn

Parasite
More »

Tags

Latest in Film

Now Playing: 1917, Just Mercy, and  Agnès Varda

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: 1917, Just Mercy, and  Agnès Varda (2)

Agnès Varda’s career, as told by Varda herself

By Hannah Lynn

Varda By Agnès

Now Playing: a documentary about Mexican ambulances, a remake of The Grudge, and more

By Hannah Lynn

Now Playing: a documentary about Mexican ambulances, a remake of The Grudge, and more

YouTube series highlights Pittsburgh's neighborhoods, big and small

By Hannah Lynn

Dean Bog exploring the Hill District.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new documentary explores the day-to-day life of Weird Paul

By Alex Gordon

Weird Paul (center)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again exists outside of space and time. It doesn't know sense or logic; only joy, love, and ABBA.

By Hannah Lynn

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again exists outside of space and time. It doesn't know sense or logic; only joy, love, and ABBA.
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Now Playing: A sound design documentary, Dolittle reboot, Selma, and more

Now Playing: A sound design documentary, Dolittle reboot, Selma, and more

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation