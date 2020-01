Now Playing: A sound design documentary, Dolittle reboot, Selma, and more

click to enlarge Dogwoof Films

Behind every movie is a collective of underappreciated people who helped make the film. The spotlight usually goes to the actors, directors, and writers, but sound-mixers are an integral part of the filmmaking (and watching) experience. This documentary examines the role of sound design in film, from the first lightsaber sound into the battle sounds ofThe character of Doctor Dolittle was first created in the 1920s for a children's book series by Hugh Lofting. It's been adapted to radio, stage, TV, and film, most famously in the 1998 filmstarring Eddie Murphy (and its subsequent sequels, of which there are four). For some reason, the movie is back with, a remake starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor who can communicate with animals, set in Victorian England. Reviews for the film haven't been all that positive, but they are very fun to read Being a teenager sucks but watching movies about being a teenager rules (sometimes). Relive the best, worst, and most uncomfortable era of life with Row House Cinema's Coming of Age-themed week. The lineup features teen-pregnancy-but-make-it-quirky comedy, sexy road trip drama, German fantasy, and, a story about lifelong friendships.Contrary to how it appears, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was founded to honor the civil rights activist, not for people to have a little vacation. One way to learn more about King's work is by watching. The 2014 film, directed by Ava DuVernay, centers around a series of marches and protests in Alabama in 1964, led by King and other activists.When a movie gets nominated for an Oscar, people have a stronger urge to see it. Weird!is bringing back several multi-nominees, so if you didn't catch them the first go-round, now's the time! Catch, and. They'll be streaming eventually, but some of these puppies are really worth seeing on the big screen (mostly).