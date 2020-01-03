Now Playing: a documentary about Mexican ambulances, a remake of The Grudge, and more

click to enlarge 1091 Films

Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here .

If you think the American ambulance system is dysfunctional, then take a look at what's going on in Mexico City, where there are less than 45 public ambulances for its population of roughly 9 million. To fill in the gaps, there are private ambulances, who have to compete with each other to respond to calls in the hopes of securing a patient who may or not be able to pay for the ride. This documentary follows one family's struggle to make ends meet, keep their business alive, and care for patients.The 2004 horror filmwas an American remake by director Takashi Shimizu's of his 2002 Japanese film,It involves curses and spirits and creepy long black hair. The 2020 remake by Nicolas Pesce likely has much of the same.(Birthday screening)Celebrate Elvis' birthday (Jan. 8) with a concert documentary on a Giant Screen, featuring a string of shows he did in Las Vegas in 1970. It has all the big hits, and superfans are encouraged to come in costume. Fun fact: this birthday is also shared by David Bowie and Stephen Hawking.You can always count on Row House to host a Coen Brothers marathon. Catch favorites from the directing duo including, and. If you can't decide which to see, just flip a coin.