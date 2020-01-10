 Now Playing: 1917, Just Mercy, and  Agnès Varda | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Playing: 1917, Just Mercy, and  Agnès Varda

Local Pittsburgh film roundup, Jan. 10-16

Every Friday, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a round-up of new releases and second-run films playing around the city. This only covers films that are new to theaters this week; check out what movies opened previously here.

1917
Centering around a high-stakes messenger mission during World War I, this drama was carefully shot and edited to make the film look as though it was shot in a single take. It follows two young soldiers trying to deliver a message to a British Battalion—which includes one of the soldiers' brothers—that they are about to walk into a trap. Last week, it won "Best Director" and "Best Motion Picture-Drama" at the Golden Globes. Now playing at the Manor Theatre and major theaters.
Like a Boss
Two friends, played by Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, start a cosmetics company together that goes well until they get into debt, and have to turn to a rich makeup mogul, played by Salma Hayek to bail them out. And then they learn that business and friendship don't always mix, among other classic movie lessons. Bonus: Pittsburgh native Billy Porter is in it.  Now playing everywhere.
Varda By Agnès and Cléo from 5 to 7
Late director Agnès Varda's last movie is a documentary about her own career as a filmmaker and visual artist, combining public talks, interviews with friends, and clips from her extensive filmography. It's a smart and touching look at her life and work, and not unlike taking a two hour film class (read our review here). In conjunction with the documentary, Harris Theater will show Varda's most well-known film, Cléo from 5 to 7, for one night only (Sun., Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.). Now playing at the Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Just Mercy
This legal drama, based on a true story, stars Michael B. Jordan as lawyer Bryan Stevenson as he works the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx),a Black man from Alabama who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a white woman in 1988. His conviction was eventually overturned and he was released. Now playing everywhere.

