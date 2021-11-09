Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit
Human Resources Manager. The Pittsburgh CLO, a Downtown arts and cultural nonprofit dedicated to the art of musical theater, is hiring a full-time Human Resources Manager to provide internal customer support for its organization. The position will be responsible for hiring all staff positions and ensuring an equitable and inclusive process, reviewing job descriptions, engaging with managers on disciplinary processes, performance management, maintaining personnel records, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Community Engagement Director/Coordinator. The Industrial Arts Workshop, which works with new and original sculpture creation and artistic literacy with a mission to "advance, inspire, and educate people of all ages through the creation of art," is searching for a full-time Community Engagement Director/Coordinator to grow its community partnerships and oversee the outreach of its participants. The position will be responsible for student recruitment, enrollment, and all community engagement and marketing initiatives. Starting salary is between $30,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Director of Marketing. Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse is seeking a Director of Marketing to run the theater company's marketing department, including public relations, audience development, special events, and earned revenue strategies. Candidates should have experience developing and managing budgets, excellent communication skills, strong leadership abilities, a passion for the arts, and more. Click here for more details
Teaching Ceramic Artist. East end nonprofit The Union Project, an organization that aims to use the arts to "bridge gaps between communities" by offering arts classes, open studio times, and event rentals, is seeking a part-time Teaching Ceramic Artist. The position will be responsible for planning and teaching custom programs, camps, school programs, residencies, and private workshops, both on and off-site. Candidates should have a degree or experience in ceramics and/or arts education, experience working with children, and more. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details
Theater House Manager/Box Office Manager. The Steel City Improv Theater, which offers long-form improvisational comedy through shows, classes, and training, is seeking a hybrid position for a part-time Theater House Manager/Box Office Manager. On nights working as the Theater House Manager, the position would be responsible for opening and closing the theater, and acting as the point person for producers and performers. On others, the position would work as the Box Office Manager, where they'd be responsible for selling tickets and theater merchandise, as well as helping the House Manager to open and close the theater. The hybrid position offers about 12-20 hours per month, and pays $12/hour to start. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Host. Strip District food hall The PA Market, with six food stations and two cocktail bars, is seeking a part-time Host to greet customers, run the seating chart for reservations and walk-ins, and more. Pay is $12/hour. Click here for more details
Kitchen and Front of House Help. Garfield take-out pizza spot, Spak Brothers, is now hiring different positions for Kitchen and Front of House help. Click here for more details