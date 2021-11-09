 Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

click to enlarge now-hiring-11-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Rapid Re-Housing Coordinator. Nonprofit organization Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, which assists more than 7,500 adult and child survivors each year, is now hiring a Rapid Re-Housing Coordinator. The position will assist survivors of intimate partner violence with housing search and placement, both in person and over the phone. The position requires an understanding of abusive family dynamics, including cycle of abuse, power and control dynamics, child abuse, neglect, and trauma. At least two years experience in human services is required, and a bachelor's degree in social work or related field is preferred. Click here for more details

Human Resources Manager. The Pittsburgh CLO, a Downtown arts and cultural nonprofit dedicated to the art of musical theater, is hiring a full-time Human Resources Manager to provide internal customer support for its organization. The position will be responsible for hiring all staff positions and ensuring an equitable and inclusive process, reviewing job descriptions, engaging with managers on disciplinary processes, performance management, maintaining personnel records, and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Art Director. Pittsburgh marketing agency Brunner is seeking a full-time art director who will be able to work on all creative projects, including design, photography, video production, print, social, and digital. Candidates should have 3-5 years of advertising experience, be experts at Photoshop and Illustrator, and have a comprehensive understanding of digital and UX function and design. Click here for more details
Community Engagement Director/Coordinator. The Industrial Arts Workshop, which works with new and original sculpture creation and artistic literacy with a mission to "advance, inspire, and educate people of all ages through the creation of art," is searching for a full-time Community Engagement Director/Coordinator to grow its community partnerships and oversee the outreach of its participants. The position will be responsible for student recruitment, enrollment, and all community engagement and marketing initiatives. Starting salary is between $30,000-45,000. Click here for more details

Director of Marketing. Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse is seeking a Director of Marketing to run the theater company's marketing department, including public relations, audience development, special events, and earned revenue strategies. Candidates should have experience developing and managing budgets, excellent communication skills, strong leadership abilities, a passion for the arts, and more. Click here for more details

Teaching Ceramic Artist. East end nonprofit The Union Project, an organization that aims to use the arts to "bridge gaps between communities" by offering arts classes, open studio times, and event rentals, is seeking a part-time Teaching Ceramic Artist. The position will be responsible for planning and teaching custom programs, camps, school programs, residencies, and private workshops, both on and off-site. Candidates should have a degree or experience in ceramics and/or arts education, experience working with children, and more. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details


Theater House Manager/Box Office Manager. The Steel City Improv Theater, which offers long-form improvisational comedy through shows, classes, and training, is seeking a hybrid position for a part-time Theater House Manager/Box Office Manager. On nights working as the Theater House Manager, the position would be responsible for opening and closing the theater, and acting as the point person for producers and performers. On others, the position would work as the Box Office Manager, where they'd be responsible for selling tickets and theater merchandise, as well as helping the House Manager to open and close the theater. The hybrid position offers about 12-20 hours per month, and pays $12/hour to start. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Dishwasher. Bloomfield vegan restaurant Apteka is hiring a part-time Dishwasher for a busy Friday-Sunday evening shift. Pay starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details

Host. Strip District food hall The PA Market, with six food stations and two cocktail bars, is seeking a part-time Host to greet customers, run the seating chart for reservations and walk-ins, and more. Pay is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Kitchen and Front of House Help. Garfield take-out pizza spot, Spak Brothers, is now hiring different positions for Kitchen and Front of House help. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Vibrant Pittsburgh, Garrison Hughes, Condado Tacos, and more.

Trending

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland
Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress
Summit held to discuss Pittsburgh’s ongoing air quality issues and high asthma rates
Dancing Gnome founder Andrew Witchey on new, expanded taproom
Pittsburghers remember local activist Nique Craft
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

By Ryan Deto

Cheswick Generating Station

Summit held to discuss Pittsburgh’s ongoing air quality issues and high asthma rates

By Jason Phox

UPMC workers announce upcoming strike to demand higher pay, better staffing levels

UPMC workers announce upcoming strike to demand higher pay, better staffing levels

By Ryan Deto

People gather, light candles, and share stories as they mourn the loss of Nique Craft at the color park in the South Side on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021.

Pittsburghers remember local activist Nique Craft

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation