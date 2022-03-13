 Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings

12 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

click to enlarge now-hiring-3-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Customer Service Associate. Larimer nonprofit warehouse Construction Junction is hiring part-time customer service associates. Positions are available for 16, 24, or 32 hours/week, including at least one weekend day, and require working in the store, handling and transporting materials, and assisting shoppers and donors. Pays $11/hour. Click here for more details

Director of Operations. Local nonprofit the Latino Community Center, with a mission to "empower, advocate with, and celebrate Latinos in Allegheny County," is seeking a Director of Operations. The position will be responsible for day-to-day management, including finance, administration, and human resources. Bilingual candidates in Spanish and English preferred. Salary range is $80,000-90,000. Click here for more details

Communications Manager. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit the Black Equity Coalition is hiring a full-time Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for supporting the organization's marketing and communication strategies by writing and editing various projects including news articles, policy briefs, and e-newsletters; conducting research; tracking metrics; helping to produce podcasts and videos; and more. Salary range is $75,000-82,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Ticketing Manager. Literary arts nonprofit Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, which presents 40 yearly events, is hiring a Ticketing Manager. The position will be responsible for ticketing operations, daily ticket sales, order fulfillment, customer relationship management, and more. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Band Director. Moon Township's Robert Morris University is hiring a full-time Band Director to lead and coordinate the school's marching, pep, and jazz band programs. The position will be responsible for recruiting students, scheduling events, coordinating the school's annual band camp, providing musical lessons, and more. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. Downtown's Pittsburgh Tattoo Company is hiring a full-time Tattoo Artist with a minimum of three years' experience. Candidates must be comfortable handling walk-ins and have a desire to build a client-base. Click here for more details

Photo Retoucher/Photographer. Medical device supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific is hiring a full-time Photo Retoucher/Photographer. The position will be responsible for retouching images including color correction and cutting out paths, plus creating still product photography for brand marketing content. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Servers. Squirrel Hill's Ramen Bar is seeking part-time and full-time Servers to prepare tables, take orders, and collect payment. Salary range is $15-25/hour. Click here for more details

Shift Manager/Bartender. Lawrenceville restaurant Round Corner Cantina is hiring a full-time Shift Manager/Bartender. Responsibilities include opening and closing the restaurant, overseeing all aspects of service including making classic cocktails, updating menus, and more. Salary starts at $18/hour. Click here for more details

Seasonal

Lifeguards. The city of Pittsburgh's Parks & Recreation Department, Citiparks, is hiring full-time Lifeguards for the season. Applicants must be city residents and be at least 16 years old as of July 4, 2022. Training begins in April and pays between $16-18.50/hour. Click here for more details

Little Red Riding Hood. Ligonier amusement park Idlewild and SoakZone is hiring more than 700 seasonal positions, including fairy tale characters for its Story Book Forest, such as Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, and Goldilocks. Other available positions include lifeguards, food and beverage staff, ride operators, and more. Salary starts at $14/hour. Interested applicants can attend an upcoming job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sat., March 26 at the park or apply online. Click here for more details

Park Ambassador & Event Assistant. Nonprofit community organization Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is seeking a Park Ambassador & Event Assistant for April through October. The position will be responsible for welcoming visitors, providing guest services, and assisting with event programming throughout the summer. Salary starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Pittsburgh United, Animal Friends, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 13-19

By CP Staff

PSO pianist Benjamin Grosvenor

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 9-15, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh encouraged to help migrating birds by going dark

Pittsburgh encouraged to help migrating birds by going dark

By Amanda Waltz

Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh students join national walkouts against legislative attacks on LGBTQ youth

Pittsburgh students join national walkouts against legislative attacks on LGBTQ youth

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation