Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Lifeguards. The city of Pittsburgh's Parks & Recreation Department, Citiparks, is hiring full-time Lifeguards for the season. Applicants must be city residents and be at least 16 years old as of July 4, 2022. Training begins in April and pays between $16-18.50/hour. Click here for more details .

Little Red Riding Hood. Ligonier amusement park Idlewild and SoakZone is hiring more than 700 seasonal positions, including fairy tale characters for its Story Book Forest, such as Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, and Goldilocks. Other available positions include lifeguards, food and beverage staff, ride operators, and more. Salary starts at $14/hour. Interested applicants can attend an upcoming job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sat., March 26 at the park or apply online. Click here for more details . Ligonier amusement park

Park Ambassador & Event Assistant. Nonprofit community organization Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is seeking a Park Ambassador & Event Assistant for April through October. The position will be responsible for welcoming visitors, providing guest services, and assisting with event programming throughout the summer. Salary starts at $15/hour. . Nonprofit community organizationis seeking a Park Ambassador & Event Assistant for April through October. The position will be responsible for welcoming visitors, providing guest services, and assisting with event programming throughout the summer. Salary starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details

