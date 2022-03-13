Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Customer Service Associate.
Larimer nonprofit warehouse Construction Junction
is hiring part-time customer service associates. Positions are available for 16, 24, or 32 hours/week, including at least one weekend day, and require working in the store, handling and transporting materials, and assisting shoppers and donors. Pays $11/hour. Click here for more details
Director of Operations
. Local nonprofit the Latino Community Center
, with a mission to "empower, advocate with, and celebrate Latinos in Allegheny County," is seeking a Director of Operations. The position will be responsible for day-to-day management, including finance, administration, and human resources. Bilingual candidates in Spanish and English preferred. Salary range is $80,000-90,000. Click here for more details
Communications Manager
. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit the Black Equity Coalition
is hiring a full-time Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for supporting the organization's marketing and communication strategies by writing and editing various projects including news articles, policy briefs, and e-newsletters; conducting research; tracking metrics; helping to produce podcasts and videos; and more. Salary range is $75,000-82,000. Click here for more details