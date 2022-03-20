Now Hiring: Pizza Maker, Park Ranger, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Marketing Manager. East Liberty's Kelly Strayhorn Theater is hiring a full-time Marketing Manager to lead the company's public relations strategies and social media, including handling email marketing and web content updates, writing copy for marketing materials, managing the graphic design and photography initiatives, and more. Applicants should have a minimum of five years experience in marketing and public relations. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details
Seasonal Park Ranger. The Allegheny County Parks department is hiring a Seasonal Park Ranger to provide information, education, and customer service to visitors from May 16-Nov. 15. The position will be headquartered in North and South Parks, but will perform duties throughout the nine county parks. Salary is $12/hour. Click here for more details