Now Hiring: Pizza Maker, Park Ranger, and more Pittsburgh job openings

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Events and Content Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit the Green Building Alliance is seeking a full-time Events and Content Manager to oversee the organization's online and in-person events. Responsibilities include planning special events, developing events-related content and campaigns, managing event budgets, and more. Click here for more details

Marketing Manager. East Liberty's Kelly Strayhorn Theater is hiring a full-time Marketing Manager to lead the company's public relations strategies and social media, including handling email marketing and web content updates, writing copy for marketing materials, managing the graphic design and photography initiatives, and more. Applicants should have a minimum of five years experience in marketing and public relations. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details

Resource Conservationist. The Allegheny County Conservation District, with a mission "to protect, conserve, promote, and improve" the natural resources throughout the region, is looking for a full-time Resource Conservationist. The position is responsible for on-site erosion and sediment control inspections, investigations of complaints, issuing appropriate reports, and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Art Director. North Side's Smiths Agency, specializing in creative advertising for food and beverage brands, is hiring a full-time Art Director to work on traditional, digital, and social campaigns. Applicants should have five years agency design experience, and two years working in an art director role. Click here for more details

Choir Director and Music Teacher. Pittsburgh private school Shady Side Academy is seeking a full-time Choir Director and Music Teacher for the 2022-23 academic year. Responsibilities include leading two choral ensembles, teaching music electives, providing music direction for the school's winter musical, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Sandwich Maker. Kosher Squirrel Hill bagel shop Pigeon Bagels is hiring a full-time Sandwich Maker. Food service experience is preferred and morning and weekend availability is required. Salary starts at $14/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Pizza Maker. Lawrenceville live music and event space Spirit is seeking a Pizza Maker for an evening shift from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Kitchen experience is preferred. Salary starts at $15-16/hour, plus tips. Click here for more details

Cafe Manager. Squirrel Hill French bakery Gaby et Jules is hiring a front-of-house Cafe Manager. Restaurant management experience is required. The salary range is $42,000-44,000. Click here for more details

Master Juicologist. Locally owned Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar is looking for a Master Juicologist for its Homestead location. The position will be responsible for making and serving smoothies and acai bowls, assisting with prep work, and more. Salary is $10-13/hour. Click here for more details

Seasonal

Assistant Farmers Market Manager. Community organization Lawrenceville United is hiring a part-time Assistant Market Manager for the Lawrenceville Farmers Market. Responsibilities include maintaining the market's social media presence, assisting in on-site management, staffing the information booth, and more. The position is for 10 hours/week, May-December, and pays $15/hour. Click here for more details

Seasonal Park Ranger. The Allegheny County Parks department is hiring a Seasonal Park Ranger to provide information, education, and customer service to visitors from May 16-Nov. 15. The position will be headquartered in North and South Parks, but will perform duties throughout the nine county parks. Salary is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Tour Guides. The Pittsburgh Tour Company is looking for both part-time and full-time Tour Guides for its double decker buses from April-October. The position will perform a scripted tour multiple times a day, educating passengers on the city's history and highlighting points of interest. Pays $25/tour. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from the Latino Community Center, Pittsburgh Tattoo Company, Citiparks, Round Corner Cantina, and more.

