Now Hiring: Pizza Maker, Park Ranger, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Assistant Farmers Market Manager. Community organization Lawrenceville United is hiring a part-time Assistant Market Manager for the Lawrenceville Farmers Market. Responsibilities include maintaining the market's social media presence, assisting in on-site management, staffing the information booth, and more. The position is for 10 hours/week, May-December, and pays $15/hour. Click here for more details . Community organizationis hiring a part-time Assistant Market Manager for the Lawrenceville Farmers Market.

Seasonal Park Ranger. The Allegheny County Parks department is hiring a Seasonal Park Ranger to provide information, education, and customer service to visitors from May 16-Nov. 15. The position will be headquartered in North and South Parks, but will perform duties throughout the nine county parks. Salary is $12/hour. . Thedepartment is hiring a Seasonal Park Ranger to provide information, education, and customer service to visitors from May 16-Nov. 15. The position will be headquartered in North and South Parks, but will perform duties throughout the nine county parks. Salary is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Tour Guides. The Pittsburgh Tour Company is looking for both part-time and full-time Tour Guides for its double decker buses from April-October. The position will perform a scripted tour multiple times a day, educating passengers on the city's history and highlighting points of interest. Pays $25/tour. Click here for more details . Theis looking for both part-time and full-time Tour Guides for its double decker buses from April-October.

Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list?

Check out

, with new career opportunities from the Latino Community Center

, Pittsburgh Tattoo Company, Citiparks, Round Corner Cantina,

and m

ore.