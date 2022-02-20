 Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Mental Health Program Coordinator. Latino resource center Casa San Jose is seeking a Mental Health Program Coordinator. The position will be responsible for obtaining and coordinating continued behavioral health treatment and social services for clients, as well as evaluating their need for customized services by identifying needs during intake and evaluation, and more. A fluency in both English and Spanish is required. Salary is $40,000-40,560. Click here for more details

Community Engagement Manager. The Pittsburgh and Western PA branch of The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization with a mission to stop antisemitism and bigotry, is hiring a part-time Community Engagement Manager. The position will serve as the region's "on-the-ground representative and primary point of contact with volunteer and community leaders," and will be responsible for engaging current supporters, forming new relationships to increase awareness, and identifying new partnership opportunities. Hours are 15-20 per week, and salary is $24,600-31,800. Click here for more details

Harm Reduction Specialist. Local nonprofit Prevention Point Pittsburgh, a syringe service and advocacy program dedicated to "providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," announced on Instagram that it is hiring a Harm Reduction Specialist. The position, supported by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, will be responsible for direct service provision, educational programming, and community outreach. Salary range is $40,000-43,000. Click here for more details


Arts + Entertainment

Programs Coordinator. The Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh's Art Education Collective, which offers "programs and resources that support quality arts education in Southwestern Pennsylvania," including outreach to school districts, arts and culture organizations, community members, and policy makers, is seeking a Programs Coordinator. Responsibilities will include program coordination, data entry, research, and communications. Click here for more details

Personal Assistant. Downtown's Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hiring a part-time Personal Assistant to Music Director Manfred Honeck, one of the world's leading conductors. The position will be responsible for assisting and supporting the Music Director with administrative and supportive tasks, including managing his calendar (travel arrangements, PSO rehearsals, appointments, meetings, concerts, etc.), personal correspondence, running errands, and more. Click here for more details

Donor Relations Associate. Downtown Cultural District institution Pittsburgh Public Theater is now accepting applications for a Donors Relations Associate to support all functions of the development department, primarily the theater's gift entry and donor data management. Responsibilities include managing donor data, coordinating campaigns, managing delivery of donor benefits, supporting execution of special events, including planning the annual gala, and more. Salary starts at $42,000. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Servers. Japanese restaurant Umami, which Pittsburgh City Paper writer Dani Janae named in her list of "Eight places in Pittsburgh that do tofu right," is seeking Servers for its location in Lawrenceville. Click here for more details

Line Cooks, Baristas, Servers, Prep Cooks, Hosts, and Bussers. East Liberty restaurant Square Cafe announced on Twitter that it's hiring for multiple positions. Candidates must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be willing to be vaccinated prior to start of employment. Click here for more details

Seasonal

Summer Nature Camp Counselors. Nonprofit The Frick Environmental Center is hiring Summer Nature Camp Counselors to help area youth "enjoy, explore, and connect" to Frick Park and other outdoor community spaces. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The job will run from May 23-Aug. 19. Pay is $13.50/hour. Click here for more details

Corner Marshals and Karting staff. For race fans who live north of the city, Pitt Race at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, a Beaver County motorsports facility that gives customers the chance to drive karts on a race track, is seeking multiple part-time seasonal positions. Corner Marshals use flags to signal to drivers throughout races to keep customers on the track safe, and Karting staff work at the rental station to ensure customers are in the proper gear and that the karts are fueled and ready to race. There are also positions for Housekeeping, Retail, Maintenance, and more. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Manchester Bidwell Corporation, Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches, Amachi Pittsburgh, and more.

