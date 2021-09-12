 Now Hiring: Mural Artist, Personal Assistant, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Mural Artist, Personal Assistant, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Steward. East end nonprofit Union Project, an organization that aims to use the arts to "bridge gaps between communities," offering arts classes, open studio times, and event rentals, is seeking a full-time Steward. The position will serve as the main point of contact between the Union Project and the community, welcoming visitors and assisting rental guests. Strong customer service, experience in working with diverse communities, and an ability to work weekday evenings and weekend hours is required. The position pays $12/hour. Click here for more info

Refugee Case Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families to help give them support as they adjust in their new homes, is now accepting applications for a Refugee Case Manager. This newly created position is a hybrid role, providing services for both the Reception and Placement clients and the Matching Grant clients, and includes directly working with newly arriving refugee families. Preferred qualifications include a BA in education, social work, or similar degree; at least four years of related work; a demonstrated ability to work with refugee and immigrant communities; and a car, valid driver's license, and proof of insurance. Salary range is $40,000-43,000. Applications are open until Sun., Oct. 31. Click here for more info

Personal Assistant. Black and trans-led nonprofit shelter SisTers PGH is seeking a Personal Assistant to work alongside its Executive Director. Duties include assisting the director in organizing LGBTQIA community activities and forums, supervising staff, maintaining office files, booking travel arrangements, fundraising, and more. Candidates must be computer literate, have experience in Microsoft Excel and office organization, and be able to multitask. Position pays $25/hour. Click here for more info


Program Director. The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania is hiring a full-time Program Director to serve its Allegheny County program, transitioning to a Regional (10 counties) staff role within the next year. The position will be responsible for "elevating the presence and impact" of local Special Olympics programming in school and community-based activities. At least five years in a senior management position or similar experience is required. A demonstrated ability to interact with children and adults with intellectual disabillities is preferred. Salary ranges from $72,150-$93,000. Click here for more info

Arts and Entertainment

Mural Artist. South Side theater company City Theatre is seeking a Mural Artist to create a large-scale work inspired by The Rivers Don't Know, their current production at Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse. The 18’x50’ work will be displayed on the theater's Chosky Production Center on the South Side, and should be inspired by "the rich history of immigrants and refugees in the city, both past and present." Proposals are due by Fri., Sept. 24, and the winning artist will receive a $7,500 commission fee, supported by a grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District, with all costs of materials covered. Click here for more info

Gallery Attendants. The long awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Pittsburgh in October has finally announced its location as Lighthouse Pittsburgh, a new venue in the North Side near the Allegheny River. Lighthouse is currently seeking part-time Gallery Attendants to work the event. Attendants will greet visitors, provide information, and implement COVID-19 policies, among other duties. Applicants should be friendly, extroverted, professional, highly organized, be able to walk or stand for extended periods of time, and tolerate loud noises. A love of art is a plus. Position pays $18-20 per hour. Click here for more info

Art Director. Sharpsburg creative tech company Deeplocal is now hiring a full-time Art Director with "a passion for visual design, environmental design, and interactive installations" for their Events & Experiences division. The Art Director will be responsible for creative ownership and decision making, project direction, user experience design, visual production and execution, and more. Applicants should have a wide love of design trends and problem solving, including but not limited to industrial, architectural, and interactive designs. An interest or experience in motion design and 3D modeling a plus. Click here for more info


Food and Drink

Servers. German restaurant Max's Allegheny Tavern, located in North Side's Deutschtown neighborhood, is now hiring “flexible servers and private party servers,” according to a Facebook post. The restaurant recently posted that due to a lack of staff, it would be closed on Sundays and Mondays. Click here for more info

Delivery Drivers. Multiple full-time and part-time positions are now open for Caliente Pizza & Draft House locations in Bloomfield, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, Aspinwall, and Monroeville. In addition to Delivery Drivers, other open positions include Servers, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Managers, and Pizza Cooks. Click here for more info

Barback. Live Nation is currently hiring a Barback for McKees Rocks' live concert venue Roxian Theatre. Responsibilities include stocking the bar, cleaning and maintaining equipment, ensuring responsible alcohol service, and more. Candidates should have the ability to work late hours, be tolerant of "all cultures, music, and art forms," and have at least three years experience interacting with people in a positive environment. Click here for more info
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job openings, with positions from Kennywood, Ineffable Cà Phê, The Manor Theater, Allies for Health & Wellbeing, and more.

