Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

12 new employment listings from throughout the region

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Library Services Supervisor. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Library Service Coordinator for its Rare Books & Special Collections department. The position will be responsible for conserving, managing, and promoting the library's rare books and special collections, making sure the collections are accessible, ensuring long-term preservation of the materials, and more. Requires a master's degree in Library Science. Salary is $52,000. Click here for more details

Marketing Communications Manager. Pittsburgh's public TV station and multimedia company WQED is hiring a full-time Marketing Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for producing high-quality multimedia content for social, email, and digital marketing, writing press releases and marketing materials, managing website pages, and more. Click here for more details

Manager. The Pittsburgh Innovation District in Oakland is hiring a full-time Manager to create and oversee the organization's programming, branding, content, marketing collateral, and more, as well as assisting with its coworking platform, Avenue Workspaces. Salary range is $50,000-55,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Project Manager. Artist-run and woman-owned Casey Droege Cultural Productions is hiring a part-time Project Manager to lead projects, mentor artists, work closely with clients, and more. Prior experience working with artists or at arts institutions is required. The position will be fully remote and contracted for 5-10 hours per week. Click here for more details

Graphic Designer. The North Side's Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Graphic Designer. The position will be responsible for creating and maintaining graphics including logos, print and internet ads, posters, coupons, and more. Salary range is $35,000-42,000. Click here for more details

Photography Manager. The Carnegie Museum of Art is hiring a full-time Photography Manager to work on a wide range of print and digital projects. 
The position will be responsible for editing digital files, supervising work of contract photographers, maintaining record logs and organizing digital images, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Taproom Manager. Millvale's Grist House Craft Brewery is seeking a full-time Taproom Manager. Front-of-house management experience is required. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. Lawrenceville Japanese restaurant Umami is hiring a Sous Chef and Waitstaff.  Click here for more details

Baristas. Millvale music venue Mr. Smalls Theatre has openings for Baristas, Line Cooks, and Banquet Servers. Click here for more details

Bartender. Station Square restaurant Grand Concourse is hiring a full-time Bartender. Click here for more details

Seasonal

Summer Youth Development Professional. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania is hiring a part-time Summer Youth Development Professional for its summer camp. The position will implement daily programming and be responsible for the supervision and safety of its summer participants. Click here for more details

Summer Day Camp Counselor. Community nonprofit Center of Life, supporting Hazelwood's residents with academic and arts-related programs, is hiring full-time seasonal Summer Camp Counselors for June through August. The position will be responsible for preparing, teaching, and carrying out activities, as well as supervising and guiding students. The position pays $18/hour. Click here for more details
