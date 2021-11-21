Now Hiring: LGBTQ+ Coordinator, Drivers, Baristas, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Big Siblings LGBTQ+ Coordinator. East Liberty nonprofit Big Brothers and Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is currently hiring a Big Siblings LGBTQ+ Coordinator, starting at $35,000-38,000 a year. The position requires excellent case management, program support, and documentation for the Big Siblings LGBTQ+ mentoring program. Preferred candidates will be LGBTQ+ advocates, and candidates must be able to demonstrate a “high-level of awareness and independent judgment while supervising volunteers and children in areas of child safety and relationship building.” Click here for more details
Welcome Center Representative. Local nonprofit the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is now hiring a part-time Welcome Center Representative for its Hill District location with a starting salary of $8.50-$10.50 an hour. Candidates are required to have excellent written and verbal communication skills, be comfortable with public speaking, and be able to work independently. Click here for more details
Grant Writer. The Neighborhood Community Development Fund, a local nonprofit formerly known as the “Northside Community Development Fund” which expanded in 2021 to help all of Allegheny County "take the next step to grow businesses and revitalize neighborhoods," is currently seeking to fill the position of a grant writer with a starting salary of $50,000-60,000 a year. The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree, one year of experience in Microsoft Office, and at least two-three years experience in grant writing. Click here for more details
Drivers. Nonprofit Vitalant Blood Systems, an organization that collects and delivers volunteer blood as well as products and services from labs across the U.S., is currently hiring drivers for its Pittsburgh location. Drivers will deliver blood and pick up samples from labs. Candidates must be able to break down equipment and transport the deliveries with efficiency. Click here for more details
Human Resources Assistant. Local nonprofit organization the Sarah Heinz House, a team "dedicated to helping children dream big, achieve personal success, and impact their world in positive ways," is seeking a part-time Human Resources Assistant for $15-17 an hour. Candidates will be expected to help develop and execute the company's HR strategy, including maintaining personnel files, building a strategic onboarding and training plan, managing development, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Visitors Services Associate. Arts and cultural institution, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, is currently hiring a Visitors Services Associate. Candidates must have a high school diploma and be able to handle cash, have excellent communication and customer service skills, and be able to work weekends.Click here for more details
Media Assistant. Oakland’s Carnegie Mellon University is seeking a part-time Media Assistant for its School of Drama. The candidate must have significant experience working with video technology and Adobe Premier, as well as the ability to climb high up on ladders. Click here for more details
Corporate Giving Associate. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is currently looking for a Corporate Giving Associate with a salary starting at $48,500. The job entails reporting to the Vice President of Institutional Advancement and will assist in soliciting, stewarding, and cultivating new corporate funding as well as help with maintaining relationships with current sponsors and partners. Click here for more details
Theater Faculty Instructor. Oakland’s The University of Pittsburgh is currently hiring a part-time Faculty Instructor for the Department of Theatre Arts. The position is for an adjunct professor position to teach Theatrical Production. Candidates must have at least two years experience in performing and have a BFA in Theater or something similar. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Servers. Asian fusion restaurant Somi is hiring four servers for its location inside Galley Bakery Square in Larimer. Salary is $13-21 dollars an hour and benefits include a 401k, provided food, employee discount, and paid time off. Click here for more details
Bartenders. Downtown theater venue the Benedum Center is seeking three bartender positions. Hirees are being recruited through Cullinaire. The job is part-time and requires you to be able to work nights and weekends. Click here for more details
Bartistas. The Shadyside and Squirrel Hill locations of Coffee Tree Roasters are hiring part-time baristas. Starting salary is $10-15 dollars an hour. Candidates must have flexible hours and weekend availability. Click here for more details
Servers. Downtown Cultural District restaurant Standard Market & Pinthouse is seeking servers, which they say can earn a range of $20,000-60,000 a year. Candidates should be professional and have high-energy with excellent communication skills. Click here for more details