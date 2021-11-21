Now Hiring: LGBTQ+ Coordinator, Drivers, Baristas, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit



Downtown nonprofit the

, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is currently looking for a Corporate Giving Associate with a salary starting at $48,500. The job entails reporting to the Vice President of Institutional Advancement and will assist in soliciting, stewarding, and cultivating new corporate funding as well as help with maintaining relationships with current sponsors and partners.

Downtown theater venue the

is seeking three bartender positions. Hirees are being recruited through Cullinaire. The job is part-time and requires you to be able to work nights and weekends.

The Shadyside and Squirrel Hill locations of

are hiring part-time baristas. Starting salary is $10-15 dollars an hour. Candidates must have flexible hours and weekend availability.

Downtown Cultural District restaurant

is seeking servers, which they say can earn a range of $20,000-60,000 a year. Candidates should be professional and have high-energy with excellent communication skills.