Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

.

North Side community media and education center PCTV, with a mission to "empower, educate, and enhance the Greater Pittsburgh community," is seeking a full-time Director of Media Education.

The position will lead and implement all of the organization's media education efforts, including its fellowship program, studio technician training program, and training for adults and youth.

Responsibilities include developing curriculum, scheduling workshops, teaching media education classes, supporting marketing and grant writing, and more.

Salary range is $45,000-$55,000.