 Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

10 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

click to enlarge now-hiring-11-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Director of Media Education. North Side community media and education center PCTV, with a mission to "empower, educate, and enhance the Greater Pittsburgh community," is seeking a full-time Director of Media Education. The position will lead and implement all of the organization's media education efforts, including its fellowship program, studio technician training program, and training for adults and youth. Responsibilities include developing curriculum, scheduling workshops, teaching media education classes, supporting marketing and grant writing, and more. Salary range is $45,000-$55,000. Click here for more details

Volunteer Supervisors. Pittsburgh-based medical relief nonprofit Global Links, "sharing surplus rescued from the U.S. health care system to support health programs globally and locally," is hiring part-time Volunteer Supervisors for 12-24 hours a week. The position will be responsible for supervising volunteer activities, including orientation and education, instructing volunteers on processing medical materials, general maintenance of volunteer areas, and more. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Business Partnerships Coordinator. Local digital-first media nonprofit PublicSource has an opening for a Business Partnerships Coordinator to build an advertising program that will help support the company's sustainability and grow the reach of its journalism. Responsibilities include conducting presentations, developing advertising and sponsor packages, participating in strategic development and design, event planning, and more. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Office Manager. Downtown cultural institution the Pittsburgh CLO, with a mission of celebrating musical theater, has an opening for an Office Manager to oversee and support all administrative duties for the nonprofit organization. Responsibilities include managing account relationships with vendors, managing all office equipment and supplies, scheduling staff meetings and office events, serving as the primary receptionist, sorting and distributing mail, and more. Salary starts at $23/hour. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. South Side tattoo shop Ice 9 Studios is seeking a Tattoo Artist for their own cliente and for walk-in appointments at their East Carson Street location. Applicants should have a "positive attitude" and a strong portfolio. Click here for more details


Tourism Coordinator. Local nonprofit the Rivers of Steel Heritage Coorporation, which works to celebrate the region's industrial history, is hiring a full-time Tourism Coordinator to be "the face" of the Visitors' Center for the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area in Homestead. Responsibilities will include supporting group tours designed for both locals and visitors, including River of Steel's attractions and external tourism partners throughout the region. Click here for more details

Plant Caretakers. Local greenhouse and garden center Shadyside Nursery is hiring two seasonal positions, one full-time and one part-time, both which will begin in late March. The positions will involve greenhouse production, retail, customer service, and nursery upkeep. Candidates must have some knowledge of plants and the local landscape, as well as a willingness to learn more. Pay starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Pizza Crew. East End Brewing's pizza shop, East End Chewing, is seeking part-time help for evenings and weekends in Larimer. They're looking for "happy, reliable, team-oriented, pizza-minded" folks. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Point Breeze "European-style bistro" Point Brugges is hiring Line Cooks. Night and weekend availability is a must, with the opportunity to contribute to daily lunch and dinner specials if interested. Salary starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details

Bartender. The Market Square location of popular local restaurant chain Primanti Bros. is seeking a part-time Bartender. Responsibilities include preparing drinks, ringing up food, collecting payment, maintaining cleanliness of bar top, and more. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Literacy Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, CommonWealth Press, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

Bearing witness: My path to recovery after trauma rewired my brain

By Danielle Inez Walker

Bearing witness: My path to recovery after trauma rewired my brain

Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence

By Charlie Wolfson

Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence

Pittsburghers cling to history. Is my own worth determined by a "pre-autistic” past?

By Eli Kurs-Lasky

Pittsburghers cling to history. Is my own worth determined by a "pre-autistic” past?

How a gift from a stranger helped kickstart my mental health recovery

By Dr. Rachel Kallem Whitman

Rachel Kallem Whitman
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Questions remain after Allegheny County jail investigation closes

Questions remain after Allegheny County jail investigation closes

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

By Kim Lyons

The new Pa. House map

Panel approves final Pa. legislative maps in bipartisan vote

By Stephen Caruso

Pirates fans walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge

Roberto Clemente Bridge to close down for repairs through 2023

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation