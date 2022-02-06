Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Volunteer Supervisors. Pittsburgh-based medical relief nonprofit Global Links, "sharing surplus rescued from the U.S. health care system to support health programs globally and locally," is hiring part-time Volunteer Supervisors for 12-24 hours a week. The position will be responsible for supervising volunteer activities, including orientation and education, instructing volunteers on processing medical materials, general maintenance of volunteer areas, and more. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details
Business Partnerships Coordinator. Local digital-first media nonprofit PublicSource has an opening for a Business Partnerships Coordinator to build an advertising program that will help support the company's sustainability and grow the reach of its journalism. Responsibilities include conducting presentations, developing advertising and sponsor packages, participating in strategic development and design, event planning, and more. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Office Manager. Downtown cultural institution the Pittsburgh CLO, with a mission of celebrating musical theater, has an opening for an Office Manager to oversee and support all administrative duties for the nonprofit organization. Responsibilities include managing account relationships with vendors, managing all office equipment and supplies, scheduling staff meetings and office events, serving as the primary receptionist, sorting and distributing mail, and more. Salary starts at $23/hour. Click here for more details
Tattoo Artist. South Side tattoo shop Ice 9 Studios is seeking a Tattoo Artist for their own cliente and for walk-in appointments at their East Carson Street location. Applicants should have a "positive attitude" and a strong portfolio. Click here for more details
Tourism Coordinator. Local nonprofit the Rivers of Steel Heritage Coorporation, which works to celebrate the region's industrial history, is hiring a full-time Tourism Coordinator to be "the face" of the Visitors' Center for the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area in Homestead. Responsibilities will include supporting group tours designed for both locals and visitors, including River of Steel's attractions and external tourism partners throughout the region. Click here for more details
Plant Caretakers. Local greenhouse and garden center Shadyside Nursery is hiring two seasonal positions, one full-time and one part-time, both which will begin in late March. The positions will involve greenhouse production, retail, customer service, and nursery upkeep. Candidates must have some knowledge of plants and the local landscape, as well as a willingness to learn more. Pay starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Line Cooks. Point Breeze "European-style bistro" Point Brugges is hiring Line Cooks. Night and weekend availability is a must, with the opportunity to contribute to daily lunch and dinner specials if interested. Salary starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details
Bartender. The Market Square location of popular local restaurant chain Primanti Bros. is seeking a part-time Bartender. Responsibilities include preparing drinks, ringing up food, collecting payment, maintaining cleanliness of bar top, and more. Click here for more details