Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, is seeking a Director of Communications and Digital Organizing. The position will be responsible for leading communications strategies for the nonprofit's audience growth, overseeing all digital communications and organizing, serving as the media spokesperson, and more. The salary range is $63,000-70,000.



Amachi Pittsburgh is dedicated to "helping young people overcome the challenges of parental incarceration" by raising awareness and delivering services to create policy-level change and protect those "most vulnerable to the criminal justice system." The organization is seeking a Director of Strategy and Operations who will be responsible for developing and directing strategic and longterm goals for the nonprofit, including crafting policy and legislative agenda, documenting advocacy processes and contacts, tracking legislation, convening statewide coalitions, and more.





North Side nonprofit, the, parent company for the Bidwell Training Center, the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, and more, is seeking an H.R. Generalist to perform a wide range of human resources functions. The position will be responsible for recruitment, interviewing, new-hire onboarding, benefits administration, personnel files, staff training, and more.