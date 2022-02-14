Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Director of Strategy and Operations. Local nonprofit Amachi Pittsburgh is dedicated to "helping young people overcome the challenges of parental incarceration" by raising awareness and delivering services to create policy-level change and protect those "most vulnerable to the criminal justice system." The organization is seeking a Director of Strategy and Operations who will be responsible for developing and directing strategic and longterm goals for the nonprofit, including crafting policy and legislative agenda, documenting advocacy processes and contacts, tracking legislation, convening statewide coalitions, and more. Click here for more details
Human Resources Generalist. North Side nonprofit, the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, parent company for the Bidwell Training Center, the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, and more, is seeking an H.R. Generalist to perform a wide range of human resources functions. The position will be responsible for recruitment, interviewing, new-hire onboarding, benefits administration, personnel files, staff training, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Graphic Designer. North Side museum, the Mattress Factory, is seeking a part-time Graphic Designer to work 20 hours per week. The position will be responsible for working on web design, email design, social media and digital display ads, logo and brand design, magazine and print ads, brochures, museum signage, and more. Salary is $20-25/hour. Click here for more details
Teaching Artists. Environmental theater company Quantum Theatre is seeking multiple Teaching Artists for its education program, which has been providing local public high school and middle school students with theatrical experiences for over 15 years. Responsibilities will include classroom instruction over a course of 6-8 weeks, where Teaching Artists will lead, engage, and rehearse with students, as well as maintaining regular communication with teachers. Salary is $20/hour while training, and $40/hour while leading residencies. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Grill Cook, Cashier, Host, Server. Local hot dog chain D's Six & Dogz, with locations in Regent Square and Murrysville, is hiring multiple part-time and full-time positions including a Grill Cook, Cashier, Host, Busser, and Server. Click here for more details
Front of House. Lawrenceville craft brewery Cinderlands Beer Co. has openings for full-time and part-time Front of House employees. The positions will be responsible for greeting all guests when they enter the establishment, rolling silverware, restocking restrooms, running drinks and food, and pre-bussing and bussing. Click here for more details