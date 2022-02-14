 Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

10 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Director of Communications and Digital Organizing. One of the state's public affairs offices of health care organization Planned Parenthood, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, is seeking a Director of Communications and Digital Organizing. The position will be responsible for leading communications strategies for the nonprofit's audience growth, overseeing all digital communications and organizing, serving as the media spokesperson, and more. The salary range is $63,000-70,000. Click here for more details

Director of Strategy and Operations. Local nonprofit Amachi Pittsburgh is dedicated to "helping young people overcome the challenges of parental incarceration" by raising awareness and delivering services to create policy-level change and protect those "most vulnerable to the criminal justice system." The organization is seeking a Director of Strategy and Operations who will be responsible for developing and directing strategic and longterm goals for the nonprofit, including crafting policy and legislative agenda, documenting advocacy processes and contacts, tracking legislation, convening statewide coalitions, and more. Click here for more details

Human Resources Generalist. North Side nonprofit, the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, parent company for the Bidwell Training Center, the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, and more, is seeking an H.R. Generalist to perform a wide range of human resources functions. The position will be responsible for recruitment, interviewing, new-hire onboarding, benefits administration, personnel files, staff training, and more. Click here for more details


Grants Manager. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is currently hiring a Grants Manager to manage the organization's grant and proposal processes. Responsibilities include compelling grant writing and outcome reports, conducting prospect research, maintaining a database, creating regular reports, and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Graphic Designer. North Side museum, the Mattress Factory, is seeking a part-time Graphic Designer to work 20 hours per week. The position will be responsible for working on web design, email design, social media and digital display ads, logo and brand design, magazine and print ads, brochures, museum signage, and more. Salary is $20-25/hour. Click here for more details

Associate Production Manager. Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse is hiring an Associate Production Manager to work with the Production Manager on supporting production activity and facility management. Responsibilities include supervising and coordinating the day-to-day management of productions and events produced or hosted by the Pittsburgh Playhouse, supporting the operation of facilities including all uses of stage and related equipment, and more. The salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Teaching Artists. Environmental theater company Quantum Theatre is seeking multiple Teaching Artists for its education program, which has been providing local public high school and middle school students with theatrical experiences for over 15 years. Responsibilities will include classroom instruction over a course of 6-8 weeks, where Teaching Artists will lead, engage, and rehearse with students, as well as maintaining regular communication with teachers. Salary is $20/hour while training, and $40/hour while leading residencies. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Ice Cream Maker. Locally owned, and winner of Best LGBTQ-owned business in Pittsburgh City Paper's 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll, Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches is hiring a full-time Baker and Ice Cream maker for its production kitchen. The position will be responsible for learning all aspects of the process including prep, flavorings, baking, ice creaming making, and packaging. Candidates should have at least one year experience in a kitchen role. Salary starts at $14-15/hour. Click here for more details

Grill Cook, Cashier, Host, Server. Local hot dog chain D's Six & Dogz, with locations in Regent Square and Murrysville, is hiring multiple part-time and full-time positions including a Grill Cook, Cashier, Host, Busser, and Server. Click here for more details


Front of House. Lawrenceville craft brewery Cinderlands Beer Co. has openings for full-time and part-time Front of House employees. The positions will be responsible for greeting all guests when they enter the establishment, rolling silverware, restocking restrooms, running drinks and food, and pre-bussing and bussing. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Global Links, PCTV, East End Chewing, and more.

