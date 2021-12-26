Now Hiring: Jobs for animal lovers, paid arts internships, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Director of Human Resources. Local nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh, with a mission to "better lives through learning," has an opening for a Director of Human Resources to implement the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan through "recruitment and selection, compensation, wage and salary administration, benefits administration, performance management, employee relations, corrective action and disciplinary issues, and termination." Applications are due by Mon., Jan. 31, and the salary range is $70,000-85,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Company Coordinator. South Side's City Theatre Company is seeking a full-time Company Coordinator to "support multiple areas of company operations, including office tasks, artist travel and hospitality, contract management, rentals, and project leadership." The position will work closely with every department and will report to the Managing Director. Salary is $37,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Comics Store Position. One of the best comic book shops in the city, New Dimension Comics in the Pittsburgh Mills, is hiring part-time help. Candidates must be over 18 and be able to lift over 60 pounds. Weekend availability is preferred. Click here for more details
Contemporary Craft Internships. Lawrenceville's Contemporary Craft is now accepting applications for two exciting internship opportunities, one for a college student and the other for a young professional. The Cheteyan Scholar, with a three-month term from June-August 2022, will provide a college student the opportunity for "professional and career development and practical experience with professional artists and arts management personnel." The Windgate Scholar Apprenticeship, with a one-year term from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, will provide an artist with real-world experience working alongside nationally and internationally recognized artists. Applications for both are due Tue., Feb. 1, 2022. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Front of House. Bellevue's Valkryie Doughnuts is hiring a part-time Front of House position to be "the face" of the company for customers who enter the store. The position includes taking and filling orders, taking payments, and more. The candidate is also required to be an experienced donut maker who needs "an understanding of baking and finishing." Salary is $13-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details
Line Cooks. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Waffles, INCaffeinated is seeking both part-time and full-time Line Cooks for its South Side location. All positions are daytime hours, and pay up to $15/hour. Click here for more details