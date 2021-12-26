Now Hiring: Jobs for animal lovers, paid arts internships, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit



implement the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan through "recruitment and selection, compensation, wage and salary administration, benefits administration, performance management, employee relations, corrective action and disciplinary issues, and termination."

" has an opening for a Director of Human Resources to

the daily functioning of the program, requiring a candidate with an outgoing personality, strong communication and organizational skills, computer knowledge, an ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and an interest in serving both people and animals.

North Hills animal shelter Animal Friends is seeking a full-time Clinic Services Program Assistant to coordinate its low-cost spay and neuter program. The position will be responsible for

assist the Senior Aviculturists with training, husbandry, enrichment, and visitor engagement pertaining to the Aviary's birds and mammals.

North Side animal zoo, the National Aviary, is now hiring a full-time Avilculturist to

Arts + Entertainment



support multiple areas of company operations, including office tasks, artist travel and hospitality, contract management, rentals, and project leadership." The position will work closely with every department and will report to the Managing Director.





must be over 18 and be able to lift over 60 pounds. Weekend availability is preferred. Click here for more details





The Cheteyan Scholar, with a three-month term from June-August 2022, will provide a college student the opportunity for "professional and career development and practical experience with professional artists and arts management personnel."

Windgate Scholar Apprenticeship, with a one-year term from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, will provide an artist with real-world experience working alongside nationally and internationally recognized artists. Applications for both are due Tue., Feb. 1, 2022. The, with a one-year term from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, will provide an artist with real-world experience working alongside nationally and internationally recognized artists. Applications for both are due Tue., Feb. 1, 2022. Click here for more details





Food + Drink



Assistant General Manager. The Strip District's Cinderlands Warehouse is seeking an Assistant General Manager to help lead the second location of the locally based craft brewery and scratch kitchen. The position will be responsible for working with the General Manager and Bar Manager on all front-of-house aspects of management, directing all floor and shift duties, ensuring 100% guest satisfaction, and more. Click here for more details



Front of House. Bellevue's Valkryie Doughnuts is hiring a part-time Front of House position to be "the face" of the company for customers who enter the store. The position includes taking and filling orders, taking payments, and more. The candidate is also required to be an experienced donut maker who needs "an understanding of baking and finishing." Salary is $13-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details



Line Cooks. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Waffles, INCaffeinated is seeking both part-time and full-time Line Cooks for its South Side location. All positions are daytime hours, and pay up to $15/hour. Click here for more details



Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check o ut last week's job listings , with positions from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, BikePGH, Little Lake Theatre Company, and m ore.



. South Side'sis seeking a full-time Company Coordinator to ". One of the best comic book shops in the city,in the Pittsburgh Mills, is hiring part-time help. Candidates. Lawrenceville'sis now accepting applications for two exciting internship opportunities, one for a college student and the other for a young professional.