 Now Hiring: Jobs for animal lovers, paid arts internships, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Jobs for animal lovers, paid arts internships, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

click to enlarge now-hiring-15-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Clinic Services Program Assistant. North Hills animal shelter Animal Friends is seeking a full-time Clinic Services Program Assistant to coordinate its low-cost spay and neuter program. The position will be responsible for the daily functioning of the program, requiring a candidate with an outgoing personality, strong communication and organizational skills, computer knowledge, an ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and an interest in serving both people and animals. Click here for more details

Director of Human Resources. Local nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh, with a mission to "better lives through learning," has an opening for a Director of Human Resources to implement the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan through "recruitment and selection, compensation, wage and salary administration, benefits administration, performance management, employee relations, corrective action and disciplinary issues, and termination." Applications are due by Mon., Jan. 31, and the salary range is $70,000-85,000. Click here for more details

Aviculturist- Swing Keeper. North Side animal zoo, the National Aviary, is now hiring a full-time Avilculturist to assist the Senior Aviculturists with training, husbandry, enrichment, and visitor engagement pertaining to the Aviary's birds and mammals. The position will be responsible for cleaning animal habitats, observing animals and reporting any issues, conducting daily feeding presentations, and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Company Coordinator. South Side's City Theatre Company is seeking a full-time Company Coordinator to "support multiple areas of company operations, including office tasks, artist travel and hospitality, contract management, rentals, and project leadership." The position will work closely with every department and will report to the Managing Director. Salary is $37,000-40,000. Click here for more details

Comics Store Position. One of the best comic book shops in the city, New Dimension Comics in the Pittsburgh Mills, is hiring part-time help. Candidates must be over 18 and be able to lift over 60 pounds. Weekend availability is preferred. Click here for more details

Contemporary Craft Internships. Lawrenceville's Contemporary Craft is now accepting applications for two exciting internship opportunities, one for a college student and the other for a young professional. The Cheteyan Scholar, with a three-month term from June-August 2022, will provide a college student the opportunity for "professional and career development and practical experience with professional artists and arts management personnel." The Windgate Scholar Apprenticeship, with a one-year term from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, will provide an artist with real-world experience working alongside nationally and internationally recognized artists. Applications for both are due Tue., Feb. 1, 2022. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant General Manager. The Strip District's Cinderlands Warehouse is seeking an Assistant General Manager to help lead the second location of the locally based craft brewery and scratch kitchen. The position will be responsible for working with the General Manager and Bar Manager on all front-of-house aspects of management, directing all floor and shift duties, ensuring 100% guest satisfaction, and more. Click here for more details


Front of House. Bellevue's Valkryie Doughnuts is hiring a part-time Front of House position to be "the face" of the company for customers who enter the store. The position includes taking and filling orders, taking payments, and more. The candidate is also required to be an experienced donut maker who needs "an understanding of baking and finishing." Salary is $13-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Waffles, INCaffeinated is seeking both part-time and full-time Line Cooks for its South Side location. All positions are daytime hours, and pay up to $15/hour. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, BikePGH, Little Lake Theatre Company, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

By Isabella Diaz

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

By Isabella Diaz

Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Buy an artist-made bowl at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh's open house

By Tia Bailey

Buy an artist-made bowl at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh's open house
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

By Isabella Diaz

Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: LGBTQ+ Coordinator, Drivers, Baristas, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Isabella Diaz

Now Hiring: LGBTQ+ Coordinator, Drivers, Baristas, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Marsy’s Law supporters protest a press conference held by the ACLU and the League of Women Voters in the state Capitol, where the groups announced legal action that would remove the proposed constitutional amendment from ballots on Nov. 5

Pa. Supreme Court rules against victim's rights amendment Marsy’s Law

By Stephen Caruso

Allegheny County recycling program will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 26

Allegheny County recycling program will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 26

By Tia Bailey

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a Middletown child care center Tuesday, August 25 to roll out his fall agenda, including legal weed

Student loan relief exempted from Pa. state taxes by Wolf administration

By Marley Parish

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation