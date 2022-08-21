Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more

Nonprofit
Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details
Human Resources Generalist. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation is seeking a full-time Human Resources Generalist. The position will be responsible for managing the day-to-day HR functions for approximately 160 employees. Applicants should have a strong background in payroll on a leading automated system. Salary range is $47,000-50,500. Click here for more details
Development and Grants Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing, providing "integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections," is looking for a full-time Development and Grants Coordinator. Responsibilities include generating financial support for the organization through fundraising strategies such as the annual campaign, events, donor cultivation activities, and grant stewardship. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Arts Surveyor. The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hiring multiple part-time Arts and Economic Prosperity Surveyors. The position will help gather audience surveys from in-person audiences at arts and culture events in Allegheny County for a research project that will have an "essential role in a national research effort led by Americans for the Arts." Requires up to 10 hours per month through May 2023. Pays $20/hour. Click here for more details
Sewist. Avalon clothing repair and tailoring company Old Flame Mending is seeking an independent contractor to work as a Contract Sewist. Applicants should be experienced sewists, tailors, or mendors who can work independently. Sewists are paid by the piece, which amounts to about $19.50/hour for 10-15 hours a week. Click here for more details
Partnerships and Event Coordinator. Your favorite alternative news publication Pittsburgh City Paper (that's us!) is hiring a part-time Partnerships and Event Coordinator for 20 hours a week. Responsibilities include overseeing current and future partner relations, coordinating details of all City Paper events, attending events in person to ensure things run smoothly including pre- and post-event, and more. Pays $20/hour. Click here for more details
Visual and Performing Artists. The Pittsburgh International Airport is seeking submissions for both Visual and Performing Artists. Applications for Visual Art installations can be from individual artists or collaboratives, and each awarded project will receive a $1,500 honorarium. Applications for Performing Artists can include all genres of music, dance, and theater, with chosen performances receiving $100/hour for solo artists or $175/hour for groups of two or more. Click here for more details
Director of Programs. North Side's City of Asylum, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, has an opening for a full-time Director of Programs. The position will be responsible for managing over 160 free literary, arts, and humanities programs. Salary range is $50,000-55,000. Click here for more details
House Manager/Bartender. South Side's City Theatre Company is hiring a seasonal House Manager/Bartender for performance dates. The position will be split into two roles, including a House Manager shift, which requires greeting patrons, managing a team of volunteer ushers, and more. The Bartender shift includes making drinks, processing cash and card sales, checking ID, and more. The position pays $14/hour for House Manager shifts, and $11/hour plus tips for Bartender shifts. Click here for more details
Retail
Bookseller. Aspinwall's kid's bookstore, Spark Books, has an opening for a part-time Bookseller. Responsibilities include shelving books, processing returns, selling books and making age-appropriate recommendations, wrapping gifts, and more. A love of kids' books and children is a must. Pays up to $15/hour for 8-12 hours per week. Click here for more details
Retail Associates. Locally and woman-owned beauty and wellness company Una Biologicals is seeking "Enthusiastic Retail Associates" for its Lawrenceville store. Applicants must have strong customer service skills, and a "positive attitude and willingness to make people smile." Previous retail experience is a plus. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Line Cook. Shadyside restaurant Acorn has openings for experienced Line Cooks for evening shifts. Responsibilities include setting up and stocking stations, following recipes to prepare simple dishes, sanitizing and preparing equipment and workstation for cooking, prepping meat and vegetables, and more. Pays $18-22/hour. Click here for more details
Wine Bar Manager. Upper St. Clair's Apericena, A Wine Bar is hiring a full-time Wine Bar Manager. Responsibilities include bartending, waiting tables, wine service, and food preparation, as well as talent acquisition, training, scheduling, and inventory management. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Pastry Cook. Shadyside bakery and cafe Georgie's Corner Cafe is seeking a part-time Pastry Cook. Responsibilities include prepping and assembling sandwiches, baking muffins and cookies, cleaning and light maintenance of equipment, and more. Pays $16-18/hour. Click here for more details
Donut and Coffee Specialists. Lawrenceville's Oliver's Donuts is hiring Donut and Coffee Specialists for Wednesdays through Sundays. Average pay is listed at $18/hour with tips. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Big Burrito. Servers, Bartenders, Hosts, Bussers, Kitchen Managers, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks. Mad Mex Oakland is re-opening! Join our team during Open Interviews at 370 Atwood Street from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 23, 24 & 25, or apply online. Click here for more details
JCC. Ask any JCC employee: The JCC is a great place to work! More than just a job, you are part of a dynamic community where you make friends, learn, grow, and have fun. At the JCC, we care about your well-being and provide resources and motivation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. Click here for more details
PPG Paints Arena. PPG Paints Arena is looking for hardworking and dedicated individuals to join our part-time staff in Housekeeping, Event Staff, Casual Utility, and Guest Services. Join us at our Job Fair on Aug. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at the FNB Gate, or visit our website to obtain an application. Click here for more details
