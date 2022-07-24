Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Teaching Artists, Development Manager, and more

Nonprofit
Development Associate. Community arts and tech space, Assemble, is seeking a full-time Development Associate. The position will be responsible for donor development, fundraising events, assisting the Marketing and Development Manager on projects, managing and recruiting development interns, and more. Salary is $34,000. Click here for more details
Administrative Assistant. Nonprofit LIFE Pittsburgh, a community-based alternative to nursing home care and assisted living, is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include coordinating and scheduling meetings, preparing correspondence and reports, general office management, and more. Click here for more details
Development Manager. Local nonprofit the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh, "dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of key contemporary international issues throughout Western Pennsylvania," is hiring a full-time Development Manager. Responsibilities include development strategy, foundation relations and grant management, individual donor development, corporate partnerships, development operations and reporting, and more. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Grant Coordinator. Local nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a full-time Grant Coordinator. The position will be responsible for writing grant applications and proposals, researching content for proposals, preparing reports, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
August Wilson Outreach and Engagement Curator. The Archives and Specials Collection at the University of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Outreach and Engagement Curator for the August Wilson Archive. The position will manage outreach activities, as well as the greater Pittsburgh community through programming, exhibitions, and social media initiatives that make use of the August Wilson Archive and other related African American Arts collections. Click here for more details
Teaching Artists. East End nonprofit, the Union Project, with a mission to use the arts to bridge gaps between communities, is hiring part-time Teaching Artists for various custom ceramics group programming. The position will be responsible for teaching ceramic classes, workshops, and custom programs to students of all ages. Pays $20/hour. Click here for more details
First Hand. The costume shop at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is hiring a full-time First Hand to work with the costume director and costume shop manager in carrying out the construction and upkeep of the company's costumes. Responsibilities include ensuring costume pieces are produced to the highest level of quality, delegating tasks to part-time stitchers, assisting with the costume shop's daily upkeep, and altering existing costumes. Salary is $36,000. Click here for more details
Program Presenter. North Side's Carnegie Science Center is seeking Program Presenters to educate visitors on the museum's Requin submarine, including its social and technological history. Weekday and weekend hours are required. Click here for more details
Food + DrinkDonut Fryer and Cookie Depositor. Family-owned and operated Bethel Bakery is seeking a full-time Donut Fryer and Cookie Depositor. Applicants should have a passion for baking exceptional products and basic math skills. Previous commercial baking or restaurant experience is helpful, but not required. Click here for more details
Sous Chef. North Side's Mike's Beer Bar and the North Shore Tavern are seeking a Sous Chef for both locations near PNC Park. Responsibilities include overseeing training and hiring processes, working with the Kitchen Manager to create a weekly menu at Mike's Beer Bar and the specials at North Shore Tavern, managing the opening and closing procedures, and more. Salary range is $43,000-51,000. Click here for more details
Server. Squirrel Hill's Ramen Bar has an opening for a full-time or part-time Server. Responsibilities include taking and serving orders, answering questions and making recommendations, issuing bills and accepting payments, and more. Pays $15-25/hour. Click here for more details
Cook. South Side's Ruggers Pub is seeking a part-time Cook. Responsibilities include preparing "consistent, flavorful food" in a busy pub kitchen, multi-tasking, maintaining a clean work environment, and more. Pays $15/hour, plus tips from food sales. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from CommonwealthPress, Focus on Renewal, Hidden Harbor, and more.