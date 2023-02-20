Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Tattoo Artist, Guitar Instructor, Beertender, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper



Verland Foundation. Working at Verland, you will have the rewarding opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of those with physical and intellectual disabilities. You will work closely with these individuals to help them achieve their goals and live as independently as possible through state-of-the-art support. This may include assisting with daily activities such as personal care, meal preparation, and medication management. It is a challenging but fulfilling role that requires patience, compassion, and a genuine desire to help others.

Nonprofit

Evening Shelter Program Supervisor. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,700 adult and child survivors of domestic violence & facilitating an intervention program for nearly 300 people. They are looking for a full-time Evening Shelter Program Supervisor to provide leadership, supervision, and in-person and on-call support to employees of the Shelter Program, including supporting and coordinating needs related to case management, building and resident safety, and other client needs. Salary is $45,000+/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Offsite Teacher. Assemble is a non-profit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are currently looking for a part-time Offsite Teacher. Working with and reporting to the Program Managers, Assemble Teachers are responsible for planning and delivering engaging, STEAM-based programs. They actively engage to build a culture of making and inquiry. Pay is $15/hour with 20-30 hours per week. Click here for more details

Adult Learning Coordinator and Teacher. Assemble is also hiring a full-time Adult Learning Coordinator and Teacher. The Adult Learning Coordinator (ALC) and Teacher is responsible for developing, planning, coordinating, and teaching programs geared toward adult learners. Adult learning programs include internal and external professional development as well as 21+ events and space rentals. The ALC will also train staff on and maintain Assemble equipment. This position works collaboratively with the In-House team and other Assemble staff. Click here for more details

Early Childhood Teacher. Non-profit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They are now hiring a full-time Early Childhood Teacher be a part of their Family Literacy Program team and ensure the safety and welfare of children while providing safe and developmentally appropriate programs that are aligned with all relevant federal and state standards. CDA or early childhood education credential required. Salary is $32,000-36,000/year. Click here for more details

Accounting and HR Administrator. Non-profit Fred Rogers Productions builds on the legacy of Fred Rogers by creating quality children’s media that models an enthusiasm for learning and earns the trust of parents and caregivers. They are currently looking for a full-time HR and Accounting Manager. This role will be responsible for administering payroll, employee benefits, and accounts payable. Salary is $50,000-60,000/year. Click here for more details

Development & Communications Director. Kelly Strayhorn Theater is looking for an accomplished fundraising and communications professional to lead strategic initiatives, fundraising, and strategic communications. This full-time position works closely with the Executive Director and in collaboration with the Deputy Director and Programming Director to build upon and diversify KST’s fundraising program to achieve growth and sustainability through increased private and public investment. Salary is $60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Digital Marketing Specialist. Shift Collaborative is a Pittsburgh brand agency looking for a full-time Digital Marketing Specialist to join their team and manage paid digital campaigns and search engine optimization strategies across a diverse mix of clients. A minimum of two years of experience in digital marketing and communications is required. The position is remote; but includes access to their office space in East Liberty. Salary is $54,000-58,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

STEM Instructor. The Carnegie Science Center connects science and technology with everyday life through hands-on science fun. They are hiring a full-time Instructor to be involved with the implementation and design of hands-on science lessons, workshops, activities, virtual field trips, virtual programs, and demonstrations at STEM programs, events, competitions, and classes. A degree in education and experience developing science activities and working with children is recommended. Click here for more details

Orchestra Operations Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking for a full-time Orchestra Operations Coordinator to aid the Operations department with daily support and coordination of operational needs for all PSO services at Heinz Hall and remote venues. Some responsibilities include assisting or leading the sourcing of props, costumes, and other production elements as needed; assisting the Senior Manager with tour preparation, including coordination of hotel/flight arrangements; managing yearly schedules, weekly call sheets, schedule changes; and much more. Pay is $40,000-45,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Guitar Instructor. The School of Rock in Wexford is looking for a part-time Guitar Instructor to teach students everything from ACDC to Zappa while creating a safe and cool environment for students to achieve their musical and creative potential. Some responsibilities include creating and documenting thoughtful lesson plans, facilitating customer service and relations, ensuring the students are learning the fundamentals of music—not just songs, and more. Pay is $18/hour. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. Ice 9 tattoo studio on East Carson Street is opening its doors to find new artists! They are looking for a full-time Tattoo Artist with preferably two years of experience. They offer a drama-free work zone, steady walk-in clientele in a busy location, and are open seven days a week. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Pizza Maker. Spirit in Lawrenceville is a two-level event space/restaurant/bar/music venue with stages and bars on both floors. They are primarily a pizza kitchen but put out plenty of salads and small plates. Right now, Spirit is looking for a new addition to their team of merry pizza makers. They are hiring for the evening shift, Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m to start. Pay is $16+/hour based on experience, plus tips. Click here for more details

Cook. Fet-Fisk is a popular Nordic-inspired pop-up food project in Pittsburgh since 2019. They are opening a permanent restaurant in Bloomfield—and while they are a long way from hiring staff for the restaurant—they are looking for a part-time Cook to assist during their transition. Some responsibilities include weekly prep tasks for the market and events, dish pit duties, inventory management, assisting with events, and line cooking for pop-ups. The position will go full-time sometime after April. Click here for more details

Beertender, Kitchen Staff. East End Brewing Company is hiring for positions at their upcoming Mount Lebanon Taproom, slated to open up in the near future. They are seeking to hire part-time roles for two positions: Beertender and Kitchen Staff. The Beertender is a front-facing role involving extensive customer interaction providing friendly and helpful communication. Other responsibilities include: filling glasses and growlers with GOOD BEER, changing kegs, bussing glasses and pizza trays, using the POS system, keeping the taproom in good condition, and doing a fair bit of cleaning. The role of Kitchen Staff involves assisting with a wide variety of pizza-making tasks in what can be a fast-paced, but enjoyable kitchen environment. Duties include prep, pizza assembly, dishwashing, expo, stock management, and more. Click here for more details

3rd Shift Baker. 350° Bakery is a growing bakery located in the Southside Slopes, and they are adding a full-time third-shift baker to their team. Hours for the third shift are 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Duties include following recipes, baking items, producing high quantities at a high standard, washing dishes, following safety standards, and more. Baking experience is required. Pay is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Downtown’s City Works is looking for an experienced full-time bartender with a passion for excellent food, beer, and hospitality. City Works houses 90 local varieties of craft beer on draft and proudly boasts a chef-driven scratch kitchen, making them a unique marriage of best beer bar and delightful restaurant. Pay is commensurate with experience and includes benefits. Click here for more details