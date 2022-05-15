Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Refugee Case Worker, Wildlife Animal Care, and more

Program Assistant. Pittsburgh nonprofit Dreams of Hope, which provides local LGBTQA+ youth and their allies a "welcoming environment to grow in confidence, express themselves, and develop as leaders," has an opening for a part-time Program Assistant. The position will be responsible for developing new programming, supporting the mentorship program, recruiting young participants, documenting and evaluating programs, leading social media efforts for auditions and special events, representing the organization at community gatherings, and more. Salary is $28,700. Applications are due by June 15. Click here for more details
Certified Nursing Assistant/Team Lead Professionals. Nonprofit The Verland Foundation, with a mission to meet the needs of individuals with severe and profound intellectual and physical disabilities, is hiring full-time Certified Nursing Assistant/Team Lead Professionals for its Sewickley campus. Responsibilities include supporting and encouraging individuals with intellectual disabilities to become as independent as possible. Pay starts at $20/hour, and, for a limited time, includes a $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time Certified Nursing Assistants. Click here for more details
Refugee Case Worker. Pittsburgh's JFCS Refugee & Immigrant Services is seeking a full-time Refugee Case Worker to follow precise guidelines to ensure the successful resettlement of refugees. Responsibilities include pre-migration and post-arrival activities, including coordinating pick-ups, meal provisions, safety orientations, home visits, serving as the point person in event of an emergency, helping with transitions to employment, and more. Administrative activities are also required. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Head of Events. The Pittsburgh Pirates is hiring a full-time Head of Events to develop the strategy, execution, and measurement for the MLB team. Responsibilities include overseeing the execution of internal and external events, developing event concepts that engage fans and increase brand awareness, negotiating with venues and vendors, developing budgets, managing event staff and volunteers, and more. Click here for more details
Front Desk/Administrative Assistant. Glass studio and arts gallery Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking a full-time Front Desk/Administrative Assistant to serve as the point person for reception, greeting visitors at the front desk. Responsibilities include providing general information about the organization and events to guests, answering the phone, working special events as needed, assisting with promotions, overseeing online retail sales, and more. Salary is $28,500. Click here for more details
Piano Accompanist. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is hiring a full-time Piano Accompanist to provide musical accompaniment for dance classes and other performing activities of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. Responsibilities include researching, developing, and rehearsing musical repertoire for classes in classical ballet, modern dance, and creative movement, as well as assisting and training new accompanists. The position will also be required to teach classes and workshops in musical theory and ballet accompaniment. Salary starts at $30,000. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Cook. Curtis Gamble, chef and owner of Station, has announced that he's looking for a Cook for the Bloomfield restaurant. Responsibilities include working with bread and cracker dough, as well as light dessert prep. Pays $18-20 to start. Click here for more details
Hospitality Positions. The Richard Deshantz Restaurant Group is hiring at all of its locations, including Meat & Potatoes, Tako, Butcher and the Rye, and Gi-Jin in Downtown Pittsburgh; Coop deVille in the Strip District, Poulet Bleu in Lawrenceville; Tako in Bakery Square; and, Fish nor Fowl in East Liberty. On an Instagram post announcing the job openings, one of Coop deVille's managers sang the group's praises. Click here for more details
Service Positions. Don Mahaney, owner and founder of Troy Hill's Scratch & Co. has announced he's hiring multiple positions ahead of Scratch and Hellbender Bagels' plans to open soon for breakfast and lunch. Applicants are expected to work days and be "interested in making a positive impact on how we deserve each other in the service industry," according to Mahaney. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Wildlife Animal Care. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hiring a Seasonal Wildlife Animal Care position to work in its wildlife center in Verona. Responsibilities include daily cleaning, feeding, and enrichment of animals; training volunteers and interns; general maintenance; and more. Click here for more details