Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Refugee Case Worker, Wildlife Animal Care, and more

Seasonal



Community Engagement. The Fineview and Perry Hilltop Citizens Councils are seeking youth, ages 14-18, for its Learn N Earn Program. Responsibilities for the position, advertised as getting paid "to spend the summer building your community," include learning to grow food, helping to maintain a community park, building relationships with seniors, assisting at the food pantry, and more. Pays $9/hour from June 27-Aug. 25. Applications are due by Fri., June 3.



Wildlife Animal Care. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hiring a Seasonal Wildlife Animal Care position to work in its wildlife center in Verona. Responsibilities include daily cleaning, feeding, and enrichment of animals; training volunteers and interns; general maintenance; and more.

