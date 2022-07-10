Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Publicity Manager, Education Reporter, Head Barista, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Display Case Coordinator. The Sewickley Public Library is seeking a part-time Display Case Coordinator/Curator to select collections, artwork, historical items, and more for the library's display cases. The position will be responsible for handling and coordinating requests from individuals and outside organizations, communicating with artists and organizations to coordinate display and item sales, creating promotional items to advertise and publicize the displays, and more. Pays $14-15/hour. Click here for more details
Communications Specialist. Latino community resource center Casa San Jose is hiring a full-time Communications Specialist to serve as the organization's primary writer, editor, photographer, webmaster, social media manager, and creative design director. Responsibilities include designing a strategic social media plan, writing compelling and engaging online content, attending events to ensure coverage, managing and implementing online fundraising efforts, creating promotional materials, and more. Pay starts at $19.30/hour. Click here for more details
Education Reporter. Local media nonprofit PublicSource has an opening for a full-time Education Reporter to cover K-12 education issues in the Pittsburgh area. Candidates should have a track record of covering education issues, strong interviewing skills, the ability to work independently under deadlines, and more. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Education & Exhibit Director. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, a conservation spot located less than 20 minutes west of Downtown, is hiring a full-time Education & Exhibit Director to develop, implement, and evaluate all educational programming for the organization. Programs will be produced for adult and youth visitors, including school groups, scouts, teachers, and families, as well as community outreach and on-site public events. Salary range is $65,000-75,000. Click here for more details
Housing Coach. The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is seeking a Housing Coach to provide coaching services to families as part of a new housing mobility program. Responsibilities include hosting workshops, working with families as they search for homes, assisting families as they enroll in the housing program, and more. Pays $22-25/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Arts Education Director. Pittsburgh nonprofit dance company Attack Theatre is hiring a full-time Arts Education Director to lead creative learning programs in schools, community spaces, and the organization's Creative Learning Lab. The position will be responsible for program creation and implementation, partnerships and business development, and arts education administration. Salary range is $40,000-42,000. Click here for more details
Publicity Manager. The University of Pittsburgh Press has an opening for a full-time Publicity Manager to manage all aspects of publicizing the organization's book releases. Responsibilities include soliciting reviews and features, managing book signings and author interviews, preparing press releases, and more. Salary ranges from $35,100-56,784. Click here for more details
Marketing Assistant. Pittsburgh concert promoter Drusky Entertainment is hiring a full-time Marketing Assistant. Responsibilities include serving as the social media coordinator to create posts announcing shows and presale alerts, helping to develop email campaigns, creating press releases, working with vendors to help produce show-specific content, and more. Salary starts at $30,000. Click here for more details
Box Office Associate. South Side's City Theatre Company is seeking a part-time Box Office Associate for a seasonal position beginning in August. Responsibilities include greeting guests, answering phone calls, processing ticket sales, performing clerical tasks, managing financial transactions, and more. Hours range from 10-20 hours per performance week. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details
Food + DrinkKitchen Expeditor. Deutschtown restaurant Fig & Ash is seeking a Kitchen Expeditor for dinner service. Responsibilities include assisting staff, ensuring the accuracy of each completed plate before sending them to the proper tables, and more. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Prep Baker. Squirrel Hill gluten and dairy-free Gluuteny Bakery is hiring a full-time Prep Baker. Responsibilities include maintaining daily production and prep lists, preparing and mixing batters for production, and more. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Head Barista. Sewickley's Press House Coffee has an opening for a Head Barista to oversee and manage staff. Responsibilities include overseeing coffee production and daily operations, managing baristas, being on-call to respond to emergencies and filling in as needed, and more. Pay starts at $20/hour. Click here for more details
Shop Manager. Bakery Square's Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is seeking a full-time Shop Maker. Responsibilities include accounting, scheduling, inventory and ordering, hiring and training team members, and more. Salary ranges from $46,500-52,000. Click here for more details
Barback. Downtown's Bridges & Bourbon is hiring a full-time Barback. Responsibilities include assisting bartenders, restocking supplies, cleaning and polishing glassware, and more. Salary ranges from $15-20/hour. Click here for more details
General Manager. The North Side location of Burgatory is seeking a full-time General Manager. Responsibilities include leading the interviewing and training of crew, monitoring and promoting programming, ensuring a clean and safe environment, and more. Salary range is $50,000-60,000. Click here for more details
