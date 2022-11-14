Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Produce and Agricultural Programs Coordinator, Lifestyle Producer, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sponsored



Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org



The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and a tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs/special-education-teacher-job-friendship-academy.

University of Pittsburgh. Join the University of Pittsburgh for a career fair on November 16 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the University Club, at 123 University Place, on the Pittsburgh campus! The fair is open to all job seekers and features various positions available at Pitt. Discover, belong, contribute and grow with Pitt! Learn more: http://pi.tt/career-fair

Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefits packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at https://heritageserves.org/about-us/careers/.

Nonprofit

Vice President of Finance. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh (ULGP), an organization dedicated to the economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights of African Americans in the Greater Pittsburgh area, is seeking a full-time vice president of finance to support the organization. The position is remote with some days in the downtown office, and the salary is $100,000-110,000/year. Click here for more details

Housing Stabilization Programs Grant Accountant. Pittsburgh’s largest non-profit developer, ACTION-Housing – which exists to help people improve their lives by offering quality, affordable housing – is looking for a full-time grant accountant. This person will perform accounting functions for various grant-funded programs of ACTION-Housing, Inc., AHI Development, Inc., and subsidiaries. Click here for more details

Director of Clinical Services. Are you a motivated leader looking to make an impact in community-based mental health services? Every Child, Inc. is currently seeking a new full-time Director of Clinical Services to join their team. Every Child is an innovative, non-profit human service organization that values strong families, quality services, and creating a great work environment. Salary is $58,000-62,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Administrative Manager. The University of Pittsburgh’s Institute of Politics is seeking a full-time administrative manager. Working directly under the manager, this person is the first point of contact for the Institute, and will assist with screening, directing, and responding to calls, photocopying, faxing, processing mail, drafting memos, letters and other correspondence, maintaining the master calendar, and the day to day administrative needs of the Director. Salary will be commensurate with experience/qualifications. Click here for more details

Produce and Agricultural Programs Coordinator. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is searching for a coordinator to procure produce and other agricultural products to meet the nutritional needs of food-insecure families in their 11-county service area. Procurement methods will include solicitation of donations, purchasing products, and hybrid methods, including negotiating fees to underwrite a farm donor’s costs to harvest and/or pack product. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Graphic Designer/Graphics Coordinator. Braddock-based Trau & Loevner Imprinted Apparel is seeking a full-time apparel graphic designer with experience in the industry. The company has a national presence and manufactures for major brands such as General Motors, MillerCoors, PepsiCo, Nickelodeon, and many more. Pay is hourly with benefits. Click here for more details

Lifestyle Producer. CBS Television Stations is looking for a creative show frontrunner who can combine the lifestyle living of the ‘Burgh with the daily headlines that matter to our community. The producer is responsible for producing stories for on-air, online and social platforms, creating impactful content for the broadcast of the show, and crafting show rundowns that meet the station's mission for memorable, original content. Click here for more details

Copywriter & Social Media Manager. Pittsburgh advertising agency Beyond Spots & Dots is seeking a full-time copywriter and social media manager to report to the creative director. Responsibilities include creating/proofreading copy for brochures, general copy, billboard copy, taglines, company names, product names, etc, research, proofreading, scriptwriting, and more. Salary is commensurate with experience and benefits are included. Click here for more details

Dance Accompanist. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School is seeking part-time musicians with advanced-level piano skills who are prompt, responsible, and interested in collaborating with teachers and students to accompany classical ballet classes. Applicants must have advanced level piano skills, with preference given to classical training, knowledge of ballet terms, with previous experience playing for ballet technique/pointe classes recommended. The position is part-time with an audition required. Benefits include free tickets to PBT performances. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Weekend Server. August Henry’s Burger Bar downtown is looking for a part-time server with weekend availability. Restaurant experience is required but bar experience is a plus. They are open Wednesday through Saturday. Pay is base $5/hour plus tips with no tip pool. Click here for more details

Hostess. Yuzu Kitchen is seeking a hostess for their East Asian-style downtown restaurant where your coworkers feel like family. The position includes health insurance for full-time employees and daily shift meals. Pay starts at $10/hour plus tips, averaging about $15-35/hour after tips. Click here for more details

Taco Runner. Shorty’s X, which has another location on the North Shore, is looking for a floor assistant/food runner for their new Tap X Taco location opening soon in Homestead. This position helps the servers with table maintenance, running food, securing payment, and more. They are offering part-time and full-time positions with benefits. Pay is $8.50-$14/hour. Click here for more details

Manager and Bartender. The Tiki Lounge in the South Side is hiring a full-time position to work 3-5 bar shifts of their choosing per week, as well as being the bar manager. The rate is hourly for bar shifts and different for managing. Click here for more details

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is looking for a host with a warm smile and engaging hospitality to set the stage for an indulgent dining experience with every guest that comes through their door. Hosts will ensure various guest touch points are regularly sanitized, engage in friendly conversation when seating guests and introducing servers, and manage the restaurant waiting list during high volume. They are offering part-time and full-time positions with benefits. Pay is $16-22/hour. Click here for more details

