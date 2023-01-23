Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details

Director of Corporate Support. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking for a highly motivated individual with a strong development or sales background that includes demonstrated experience in securing significant sponsorships, corporate gifts or sales, and a track record of pipeline development and relationship management. This position is remote and reports to the Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer. Click here for more details

Office Secretary. Non-profit SisTers PGH is looking for an Office Secretary to become a part of their work to end the homelessness crisis faced by our transgender and nonbinary communities of Pittsburgh/Allegheny County. The Office Secretary would be responsible for providing day-to-day secretarial duties as well as overseeing the Name Change Project. This position is full-time at 40 hours per week and pays $17/hour. Click here for more details

App Developer. Homewood Children’s Village is a non-profit with the goal of improving the lives of Homewood’s children. They are looking to hire an App Developer to join their Innovation Team and work on SMART Dreams, a multiplatform mobile app for iOS, Android, and the Web. The app helps users envision and explore plans for their future, with a focus on high school students planning for post-graduation careers and education. The job is full-time, remote, and pays $65,000-70,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Grants Manager. Driven by the belief that good food belongs to people, not landfills, 412 Food Rescue launched in Pittsburgh, PA in 2015 to redirect healthy food from the waste stream to households and nonprofits that serve people experiencing food insecurity. They are looking for a Grants Manager to research, write, format, and submit compelling, high-quality grant proposals to local, regional, and national foundations and corporations as well as government agencies, while applying knowledge of fundraising methods and plans to reach the organization's yearly operating revenue goals. This position is a hybrid of remote and in-person work and pays $50,000-57,000/year. Click here for more details

Administrative Assistant to the Executive Office. The Pittsburgh Foundation works to improve the quality of life in the Pittsburgh region by evaluating and addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to the critical needs of the community. They are seeking an administrative support assistant to perform a wide variety of administrative functions including answering phones, scheduling meetings, coordinating travel, completing expense reports, and other duties as assigned. Pay is $46,500-52,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts Coordinator. Focus on Renewal is a community organization in the Sto-Rox (Stowe and McKees Rocks) neighborhoods dedicated to addressing much-needed social services ranging from food security, nutrition, early-childhood education, family support groups, and mental health, to library and arts programs for all ages. They are looking to hire a part-time Arts Coordinator to develop and oversee arts programming designed to enrich adult and youth student learning experiences and promote community involvement in the arts. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Spring News Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a news intern for the spring! This person will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Interns should be able to turn stories around quickly and are encouraged to pitch ideas often. Pay is $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Flower Farm Field Crew. Do you dream of being surrounded by fields of flowers and creating glorious creations with them? Are you curious about how to grow a variety of flowers and foliage throughout the seasons? Eleven Mile Farm, just outside of Pittsburgh, is looking to grow its team! The Field Crew is responsible for field development, seed starting, caterpillar tunnel construction, bouquet-making, and more! Click here for more details

Administrative and IDEA Coordinator. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Leadership team is looking for a strong candidate to perform a wide range of executive administrative and support functions to the Vice President of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility). Responsible for ensuring an efficient and effective workflow; the Administrative & IDEA Coordinator provides special project leadership, coordination, and/or management as assigned. This position is full-time. Click here for more details

Plant Wizard. Workshop PGH, a do-it-yourself shop with locations in Garfield and Wilkinsburg, is seeking a Plant Wizard (aka Buyer, Merchandiser, and Associate). This role would involve working at least one day a week in each store, buying plants, caring for plants, merchandising, creating plant-focused media, and assisting staff with learning more about plants. This role will also encompass the role of a Sales Associate when in the shops & working in tandem with the Owner and Manager to keep the store’s plants stocked and looking good. Starting pay range is $17+/hour based on experience with promotional opportunities available & occasional bonus pay. Click here for more details

Portrait Photographer. Bethel Park’s M&M Photography, Inc is seeking a creative and motivated full-time Portrait Photographer. This candidate must be able to work with studio lighting as well as natural light, and must display superb customer service. Specific duties may include: telephone reception, in-studio sales, experience in digital photography, retouching, and image outlining; and knowledge of social media marketing is a plus. Pay is $18-24/hour. Click here for more details

Retail Music Sales. Pittsburgh-area school music dealer Johnstonbaugh’s Allison Park location has an immediate full-time or part-time sales opportunity for an individual with wind or orchestral string instrument background. Some responsibilities include: selling and providing customers with up-to-date information on instruments/accessories/print music, maintaining store displays, assisting customers with rentals, facilitating communication between students and private lesson instructors, accepting instruments for repair, and more. Pay is $15-20/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Pizza Cooks and Delivery Drivers. Park Pizza & Cream, Regent Square’s favorite pizza and ice cream shop, is hiring delivery drivers and pizza cooks. Their drivers often earn more money delivering for them than for DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats! Drivers get a $9-10 hourly wage, plus $1 per delivery, and 100% of tips. Their pizza makers make $12-16/hour and some responsibilities include: stretching fresh dough, topping pizzas, answering phones, scooping ice cream, and inputting orders. Click here for more details

Kitchen Managers, Line Cooks, Servers, Hostesses, and Dishwashers. Mt. Lebanon’s Carbonara Ristorante is currently hiring for a variety of positions. They are offering full-time with health benefits available. Click here for more details

Hostess. Barrel Junction in Shaler is looking for a part-time hostess, with hours from 4 or 5 pm to 8 or 9 pm Wednesday through Sunday. Pay is $12-15/hour. Click here for more details

Counter Help. Colangelo’s Bakery & Cafe in the Strip is looking for a part-time or full-time Front-of-House/Customer Service person to work the front counter. The work environment is friendly and fast-paced, and daylight hours only! Must be able to work weekends, but most holidays are off. Click here for more details

Bartenders & Servers. Lawrenceville’s Umami Japanese restaurant is currently looking for experienced servers and bartenders to join their knowledgeable and dedicated staff. Their servers and bartenders make $35-45/hour. Click here for more details

Servers. Located in a historic church in Lawrenceville, The Church Brew Works is looking for part-time servers for their family restaurant. They are offering day shifts and night shifts. Weekend availability is required. Click here for more details

sells 100% real dairy, 100% lactose-free ice cream to dozens of different restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and shops in the Pittsburgh area. Leona’s is currently seeking a full-time Baker/Ice Cream Maker to work in their production kitchen. The ideal person has some experience in cooking/baking and is dependable, self-motivated, detail-oriented, and self-sufficient. You must want to work in food, possess strong critical thinking skills, and be comfortable communicating with staff and management. Pay is $15/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

