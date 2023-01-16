Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Ecological Restoration Coordinator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Entrepreneurship Education Program Coordinator. Catapult Greater Pittsburgh is a non-profit dedicated to economic justice for systematically disenfranchised communities. They are looking for a full-time Program Coordinator to provide administrative assistance in delivering instructional services pertaining to the Catapult Entrepreneurship Startup to Storefront and Catapult Culinary programs. This includes coordinating registration activities, compiling program education schedules and coursework, providing program/class development assistance, and more. Salary is $50,000-53,000/year. Click here for more details

Executive Director. The Lauri Ann West Community Center (LAWCC) in O’Hara Township enriches lives and strengthens the community by providing a welcoming place for community engagement. They are looking to hire a full-time Executive Director. This position provides leadership for the entire organization including assisting the Board in policy development, implementing the directives and policies of the Board, and providing overall direction for the management of programs, fundraising, personnel, facilities management, and financial management. Click here for more details

Student Support Specialist. The Alliance for Refugee Youth Support and Education is looking for a part-time Student Support Specialist to help support their After School Club program. The After School Club (ASC) is organized by ARYSE and Duquesne University and aims to help newcomer immigrant and refugee high school students living in Allegheny County overcome educational and social barriers that often hinder successful integration. The Student Support Specialist will provide individualized support to high school seniors and recent alumni of ARYSE programs. Pay is $18/hour. Click here for more details

Ecological Restoration Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy (PPC) is seeking a motivated individual with training in Ecological Restoration and Science Communication to facilitate new conservation and forest stewardship work in Hays Woods, a 626-acre greenspace recently designated as a park in the City of Pittsburgh. The full-time Ecological Restoration Coordinator will act as the PPC’s point person for stewardship activities, partner engagement, public-facing communication, and reporting outcomes related to work in Hays Woods. Pay is $40,000-45,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and a daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details

Spring News Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a news intern for the spring! This person will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Interns should be able to turn stories around quickly and are encouraged to pitch ideas often. Pay is $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Visitor Services Director. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity, and curiosity for all learners. They are currently looking for a full-time Visitor Services Director to manage the daily customer-facing operations of their Visitor Services, Events, and Retail Store. This includes overseeing a team of Visitor Services Associates, Visitor Services Managers, Events Staff, and Retail Store staff. Pay is $65,000-75,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant General Manager. Roman Bistro in Forest Hills is searching for a talented and motivated front-of-house leader to assume their top service management role. This person will be responsible for every aspect of the restaurant’s operations: delivering exceptional guest experiences, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, leading the service team through training, culture building, and continuous improvement, stewarding an extraordinary wine, beer and cocktail program, and running the behind-the-scenes restaurant administration. This position is full-time. Click here for more details

Hosts, Take-out, Cooks, and More. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in McCandless is hiring immediately for Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Dishwashers, Servers, Hosts, and Take-out workers. They are having open interviews and you can walk in any time to apply with a manager. Click here for more details

Experienced Pizza Makers. Domenico’s Ristorante in Cranberry Township is currently looking for experienced Pizza Makers to join their expanding team. A qualified candidate will have a minimum of two years of hand-tossed pizza experience as well as reliable transportation. Full-time and part-time shifts are available. Pay is $18-20/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Executive Chef. Aspinwall’s Cornerstone upscale neighborhood restaurant has a rare opening for an Executive Chef. If you are seeking a title and an office job – this is not for you. If you are seeking a hands-on position that allows your talents to shine and your ideas to be implemented, then this may be for you. You will be in charge of maintaining quality & consistency, hiring, scheduling, training, maintaining food costs, and disciplining all back-of-house employees. Click here for more details