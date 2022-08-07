Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more

Nonprofit
Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with communities to restore vacant and neglected land. The position will be responsible for supporting the communication, tracking, and coordination of activities related to the company's grassroots land stewardship programs and resident resources. Salary is $35,000. Click here for more details
Manager of Marketing and Communications. Braddock nonprofit Heritage Community Initiatives, with a mission to "enhance the social mobility of thousands of under-resourced individuals, families, and children in Allegheny County," has an opening for a full-time Manager of Marketing and Communications. Responsibilities include developing and evaluating annual communications plans, managing the development and distribution of all marketing materials, serving as project manager and lead contact for graphic designer and printers, creating and managing social media campaigns, and more.
Retail Warehouse Coordinator. Larimer nonprofit warehouse Construction Junction is hiring a full-time Retail Warehouse Coordinator. Responsibilities include developing strategies for handling and organizing materials, leading staff in associate positions, and serving as a manager on duty, as well as developing and carrying out processes to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19 risks. Working days are Tuesday through Saturday. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details
Career Advisor. Pittsburgh nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh, with a mission to "better lives through learning," is hiring a full-time Career Advisor. The position is responsible for providing career assessment and advisement to connect students to opportunities for post-secondary education and work. Salary ranges from $38,000-43,000. Click here for more details
Director of Public Works and Parks. The city of Lower Burrell in Westmoreland County is seeking a full-time Director of Public Works and Parks. The position will be responsible for performing supervisory, administrative, and professional work in the Public Works and Parks Department, including environmental, sewer, street, traffic control, maintenance, and more. Deadline to apply is Aug. 26. Click here for more details
Senior Secretary. The Community College of Allegheny County is hiring a full-time Senior Secretary for its Admissions Department. Responsibilities include performing a variety of administrative duties including preparing correspondence, reports, advertisements and news releases, developing filing systems, and more. Pays $18.38/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Audio Producer. Pittsburgh's City Cast has an opening for a three-month contract position for an Audio Producer to help produce its daily podcast. Responsibilities include finding and booking guests, conducting research and pre-interviews, writing scripts, identifying and researching the city's most important daily stories, and more. The position starts on Oct. 3, and pays $30-40/hour. Deadline to apply is Aug. 26. Click here for more details
Digital Design Manager. The Allegheny County Airport Authority is seeking a full-time Digital Design Manager. Responsibilities include the conception and designing of digital campaigns, website experiences, social media content, and digital advertising materials for the Pittsburgh International and Allegheny County airports. Click here for more details
Ticketing and Event Production Coordinator. Literary arts nonprofit Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures is hiring a full-time Ticketing and Event Production Coordinator. Responsibilities include ensuring efficient and accurate ticket sales, facilitating the operation of lecture events, serving as a liaison with event vendors and partners, and more. Salary ranges from $35,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Artist & Community Programs Coordinator. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Artist & Community Programs Coordinator for The Andy Warhol Museum. Responsibilities include planning, developing, scheduling, teaching, and evaluating community outreach and visiting artists programs, as well as developing and maintaining relationships with regional and national artists, arts organizations, community leaders, local teachers and schools, and education staff of the other Carnegie museums. Click here for more details
Food + DrinkServer. Squirrel Hill's Ramen Bar is seeking a part-time Server. Responsibilities include preparing restaurant tables, taking and serving orders, issuing bills and taking payments, and more. Pays $15-25/hour. Click here for more details
Pizza Makers. Millvale's Iron Born Pizza is seeking part-time and full-time Pizza Makers. The shop makes everything in-house, from the pizza dough to pickles, and is seeking someone "committed to making great food." Pay starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details
Cook. Highmark Health is seeking a full-time Cook for the Allegheny General Hospital. The position will be responsible for preparing hot and cold meals for patients, cafeteria patrons, and catering customers, as well as performing cleaning functions in the assigned areas and more. Click here for more details
Bar Manager. The Strip District's De Fer Coffee & Tea is seeking a full-time Bar Manager. The employee-owned coffee company also serves craft beer, cocktails, and wines. Experience is preferred, but not necessary. Pays $11-15/hour. Click here for more details
Wine Bar Manager. Upper St. Clair wine bar Apericena is seeking a full-time Wine Bar Manager to oversee its front- and back-of-house operations. Responsibilities include assisting in all aspects of floor operations and sales, participating in marketing meetings and event planning, creating and maintaining a seasonal cocktail menu, assisting in food preparation, training new hires, and more. Salary ranges from $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details
