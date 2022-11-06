Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pet Retention Liaison, Marketing Manager, Production and Operations Assistant, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sponsored



Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org

The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and a tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs/special-education-teacher-job-friendship-academy.

The University of Pittsburgh. Join the University of Pittsburgh for a career fair on November 16 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the University Club, at 123 University Place, on the Pittsburgh campus! The fair is open to all job seekers and features various positions available at Pitt. Discover, belong, contribute and grow with Pitt! Learn more: http://pi.tt/career-fair

Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefits packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at https://heritageserves.org/about-us/careers/.

Nonprofit

Pet Retention Liaison. Pittsburgh non-profit Animal Friends is looking for a talented and compassionate Pet Retention Liaison. While prior experience in animal welfare is a plus, a passion for helping others and the ability to maintain a welcoming and professional environment are key to success. Responsibilities include assisting disadvantaged pet owners by identifying their pet retention needs and matching them with the appropriate resource(s), providing social service referrals to individuals in need of human service programs, and more. Click here for more details

Marketing Manager. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hiring a full-time marketing manager who will work closely under the Director of Philanthropy and Public Engagement to restore the parks system to excellence by developing content for multiple organizational and marketing communications platforms such as social media, website, email, and event promotion. Occasional weekend, evening, and holiday work is required. Pay is $55-60k annually. Click here for more details

Project Manager. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is looking for a full-time project manager for their AIDs Free Pittsburgh public health initiative. The project manager will report to the JHF HIV/AIDs Program Director and be responsible for managing a county-wide initiative to eliminate HIV in Allegheny County. This involves collaborating with multiple organizations, coordinating marketing and PR efforts, and overseeing fiscal and program outcomes. The position is a hybrid of remote and in-person at their Downtown office. Salary is $65-75,000. Click here for more details

Director of Development. The Braddock Carnegie Library Association is seeking a Director of Development to oversee the BCLA’s fundraising efforts, to develop a comprehensive fundraising plan, and to manage financial relationships. Position is remote and the salary is $60,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Production and Operations Assistant. Join the Production Department of Pittsburgh Public Theater to play a key role in generating contracts, tracking expenses, and resolving any issues that could slow the creative process. The role is full-time with some flexibility to work remotely, and the salary starts at $38,000 plus benefits. Click here for more details

Picture Framer. The Strip District’s Framezilla Pittsburgh is searching for a full-time back-of-shop frame builder. The position includes chopping frames on a pneumatic saw, gluing frames in vices, and joining frames with an underpinner. Experience is preferred but not necessary. Includes PTO, health insurance stipend after one year, framing perks, and a laid-back atmosphere. Pay is $18-20/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Shop Assistant. Sanctuary Pittsburgh, a majority queer/woman-owned and operated tattoo and vintage shop in Lawrenceville, is seeking a part-time shop assistant with flexible hours between 10-6 pm Tuesday - Saturday. They are offering competitive pay and opportunities to learn social media management and client relations. Click here for more details

Visitor & Museum Services Admissions Coordinator. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is looking for someone who can take a leadership role in the day-to-day operations of the Visitor & Museum Services Office, including the coordination of general admissions and visitor amenities. This person will work closely with other front-line staff to ensure a welcoming environment and a meaningful and positive visitor experience. The position is full-time plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartender and Bar Manager. Muddy Waters Oyster Bar in East Liberty is looking for experienced bartenders and a bar manager to join their small, close-knit staff. Applicants must be able to work late nights in a fast-paced, detailed-oriented, and energetic atmosphere with weekend availability. Part-time and full-time positions are available, with benefits for full-time. Click here for more details

Front Host. Pittsburgh’s Mindful Brewery is looking for a friendly and upbeat host to greet guests at its expanding restaurant and brewery. The host must greet guests, seat guests, take initial drink orders, answer phones for take-out, and maintain a neat and organized front-of-house environment. Employment is part-time and pay is $14/hour. Click here for more details

Kitchen Manager. Shadyside’s Con Alma jazz lounge and restaurant is seeking a responsible and hardworking kitchen manager. Their menu is 100% vegetarian. The schedule is four days a week with PTO and insurance included. Compensation is based on experience. Click here for more details

If you love brunch, Aspinwall’s Cornerstone Restaurant & Bar is looking to fill its lead brunch position. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays. Whether you are looking for full-time or part-time, they have a position for you! To apply, either stop in to fill out an application or email your resume to erin@cornerstonepgh.com . Pay starts at $17/hour.