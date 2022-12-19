Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pardon Fellow, Equity Initiatives Manager, Executive Chef, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

SPONSORED



Customer Service/Retail/PR/Sales/Marketing. Vacancies are open for full-time and part-time jobs. Compensation is hourly, plus an aggressive commission structure! We pride our business on the employees that we have and their ability to use excellent customer service to catapult our business to the top. Experience is not necessary but any background in the following is a huge plus: Customer Service, Retail, Sales, Restaurant, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Management, Transport, Nurse, or Mystery Shopper. Email here to secure a one-on-one interview.

Nonprofit

Community Engagement & Program Manager. Lawrenceville United, a community-based non-profit organization working to protect and improve the quality of life of all Lawrenceville residents, is seeking a highly productive individual with strong interpersonal and communication skills. The Community Engagement and Program Manager (CEPM) is a full-time position at LU, which coordinates all outreach and communication for the organization, manages a couple of key programs, runs all LU’s community events, and more. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Pardon Fellow. Do you have a criminal record, a knowledge of the criminal justice system, and a passion for helping others? Pittsburgh Community Services is looking for a Pardon Fellow to provide assistance to individuals with criminal backgrounds as they complete the pardon process. This position requires data entry and a high level of customer service. Salary is $36,000-$46,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh Learning Collaborative (PLC) Manager. As a response to the COVID crisis, non-profit A+ Schools spearheaded the development of the Pittsburgh Learning Collaborative (PLC) a network of 90+ regional organizations and individuals across Pittsburgh’s learning community. The PLC Manager is responsible for managing the daily tasks needed to sustain and grow the impact of the PLC by leveraging the coordination and relationships of over 90+ partners. This position requires a passion for social justice, a learning mindset, a strong relationship orientation, and strong organizational skills. Salary is $50,000-60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Equity Initiatives Manager. Bike Share Pittsburgh is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that operates Pittsburgh's station-based electric bike share program, POGOH. Bike Share Pittsburgh is driven by a social mission to provide a joyful, sustainable, and affordable mobility service for all residents and visitors. They are seeking a highly motivated Equity Initiatives Manager to advance POGOH’s social mission and ensure internal and external programs, partnerships, and strategies are advancing the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals. This person is responsible for building strong community relationships throughout Pittsburgh. Salary is $47,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Marketing Communications Manager. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,700 adult and child survivors of domestic violence & facilitating an intervention program to nearly 300 people who use abuse. As a Marketing Communications Manager, you will promote the brand, programs, and services of WC&S through proactive and effective marketing, social media, and public relations strategies, including those for specific awareness/fundraising campaigns and outreach to survivors. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and a daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details

Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Marketing Coordinator to assist the advertising department. This position will report to the Advertising Director. Responsibilities include working with the Advertising Director to keep flyers, media kit, and other sales materials up to date, ordering marketing and promotional products, coordinating City Paper events and partnerships, and overseeing the maintenance and growth of the City Paper merchandise store and membership program. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Teaching Artists. Lawrenceville’s Attack Theatre is a dance company that creates work at the intersection of art and community. They are seeking Teaching Artists to develop creative movement lesson plans that align with specific program expectations, conduct classes and workshops, and execute pre- and post-assessments as needed. Must be reliable, organized, and comfortable working with children through in-person, virtual and/or hybrid formats. This is a temporary, contract position, and pays $50-125/day. Click here for more details

Social Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh-based language-learning tech company Duolingo is seeking a creative Social Content Intern to help produce entertaining, iconic video content for Duolingo’s social media presence on TikTok and Instagram Reels. As a core member of their growing marketing team, you are someone who lives on the For You Page and loves creating content that engages, entertains, and inspires. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Taco Crew Member. La Bodega, a quick-serve fresh Mexican restaurant/taqueria on East Carson Street, is looking to add to its team! They are offering both part-time and full-time positions, as well as flexible scheduling. Pay is $12-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Chef/Kitchen Manager. Are you looking for a friendly kitchen environment? Want to run a kitchen but not have the whole place rest on your shoulders? Ruckus Coffee Gallery in Shaler may be the place for you. They will help you be successful in a position as a full-time lead cook. Kitchen experience is a must but management experience can be gained on the job. Be part of a small but mighty local café. Pay is $15-18/hour. Click here for more details

Busser/Food Runner/Support Staff. August Henry’s Burger Bar, located in the busy center of downtown's cultural district across from the Convention Center, is seeking full-time support staff with Wednesday-Saturday availability. Experience is helpful, and pay is $10/hour plus tips. They are also hiring weekend servers for $5/hour plus tips, with no tip pool. Click here for more details

Executive Chef. The North Shore’s The Foundry Table & Tap is a large, independently owned farm-to-table restaurant, and they’re seeking an experienced Executive Chef to join their team. They are looking for a talented and creative Chef willing to embrace their focus on seasonal and local ingredients, while getting an opportunity to create and influence both menu and concept. New ideas are welcome and expected! Salary is $55,000-70,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Baker and Decorator. Baked True North is a gluten-free bakery based North of Pittsburgh that serves up all kinds of delicious gluten-freedom with a side of joy! They are looking for a someone to maintain bakery inventory, create high-quality products to their standard of excellence, and lead baking processes in the kitchen. The position is part-time, with the potential to grow to full-time. Pay is $12-15/hour. Click here for more details