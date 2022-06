Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

. East End nonprofit, the, with a mission to use the arts to bridge gaps between communities, has an opening for a full-time Marketing and Donor Manager. The position will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing and communications, as well as manage individual donors and assist with corporate sponsorship strategy. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details

. Historical site and museumis seeking a full-time Event and Visitor Services Support Coordinator. The position will be responsible for all aspects of Frick Pittsburgh events, including promoting the organization as a venue for private and corporate functions. Salary range is $26,106-32,633. Click here for more details

. Lawrenceville craft breweryhas openings for a Line Cook, Prep Cook, and a Baking Assistant. Pays $17-23/hour. Click here for more details . Lawrenceville restaurantis seeking an Oyster Shucker to, well, shuck oysters and assist in the kitchen with preps. No experience is necessary. Click here for more details . Popular Black beer festis hiring a crew to assist with this year's Aug. 13 event in the Strip District. Responsibilities include set-up, cleanup, vendor assistance, and more from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Pays $120 per shift. Click here for more details . Vegan donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is seeking an Overnight Doughnut Maker to make the pastries from scratch between 10 p.m. and midnight. Click here for more details