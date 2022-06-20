 Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more

15 new employment listings curated from throughout the region

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Marketing and Donor Manager. East End nonprofit, the Union Project, with a mission to use the arts to bridge gaps between communities, has an opening for a full-time Marketing and Donor Manager. The position will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing and communications, as well as manage individual donors and assist with corporate sponsorship strategy. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details

Communication Specialist. The E3 Alliance of Greater Pittsburgh, an organization serving as "the coordinating body for Pittsburgh's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering a culture of equity for every entrepreneur," is seeking a part-time Communication Specialist. Responsibilities include writing creative stories on local entrepreneurs, facilitating a podcast and short videos, and more. Pays $30/hour for 10-20 hours per week. Click here for more details

Fundraising Consultant. Wilkinsburg nonprofit The Thomas Merton Center, which aims "to build and support collaborative movements that empower marginalized populations to advance collective liberation from oppressive systems," is hiring a short-term, part-time Fundraising Consultant. The position will be responsible for soliciting sponsorships for the organization's 50th anniversary celebration. Pays $2,000 for 80 hours. Click here for more details

Bookkeeper. Lawrenceville nonprofit Contemporary Craft, with a mission to engage the public in creative experiences, has an opening for a part-time Bookkeeper. The position will provide accounting and bookkeeping support, including payroll processing, general ledger management, year-end closes, and more. Pays $18-21/hour for 10-15 hours/week. Click here for more details


Arts + Entertainment

Event and Visitor Services Support Coordinator. Historical site and museum The Frick Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Event and Visitor Services Support Coordinator. The position will be responsible for all aspects of Frick Pittsburgh events, including promoting the organization as a venue for private and corporate functions. Salary range is $26,106-32,633. Click here for more details

Manager of Operations & Visitor Services. Ahead of its opening in Fall 2022, North Side's Moonshot Museum, "Pennsylvania's first-ever space museum," is hiring a full-time Manager of Operations & Visitor Services to support the execution of its daily operations, logistics, and revenue streams. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details

Floral Designer. Strip District's Jim Ludwig's Blumengarten Florist is seeking a full-time Floral Designer. Responsibilities include completing orders (including funeral work), designing arrangements (including wedding bouquets and corsages), set-up for events, and more. Pays $15-17/hour. Click here for more details

Vice President of Orchestra Operations. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has an opening for a full-time Vice President of Orchestra Operations. Responsibilities include managing orchestra personnel, back-stage operations, overseeing the process for developing the multi-season orchestra schedule and related budgets, and more. Click here for more details

Creative Copywriter. Medical device supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific is hiring a full-time Creative Copywriter. The position will be responsible for innovative marketing communications, including writing for headlines and campaign concepts, proofreading and editing work of other colleagues, developing compelling creative concepts, and more. Click here for more details


Food + Drink

Back of House Staff. Lawrenceville craft brewery Cinderlands Beer Co. has openings for a Line Cook, Prep Cook, and a Baking Assistant. Pays $17-23/hour. Click here for more details

Oyster Shucker. Lawrenceville restaurant Merchant Oyster Co. is seeking an Oyster Shucker to, well, shuck oysters and assist in the kitchen with preps. No experience is necessary. Click here for more details

Beer Fest Staff. Popular Black beer fest Barrel & Flow is hiring a crew to assist with this year's Aug. 13 event in the Strip District. Responsibilities include set-up, cleanup, vendor assistance, and more from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Pays $120 per shift. Click here for more details

Overnight Doughnut Maker. Vegan donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is seeking an Overnight Doughnut Maker to make the pastries from scratch between 10 p.m. and midnight. Click here for more details


Seasonal

Guitar Instructor. The Chatham Music & Arts Day Camp has a seasonal opening for a Music Instructor - Guitar to teach young campers beginning guitar and ukulele. Responsibilities include planning lessons, instructing campers, and more. Pays $13-15/hour. Click here for more details

Kids Kingdom Attendant. Highland Park's Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has multiple openings for seasonal employment, including a Kids Kingdom Attendant. Responsibilities include monitoring animal collections, exhibits, and public pathways; cleaning and raking public areas; interacting with visitors; and more. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from The Thomas Merton Center, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, and more.

