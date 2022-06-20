Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Communication Specialist. The E3 Alliance of Greater Pittsburgh, an organization serving as "the coordinating body for Pittsburgh's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering a culture of equity for every entrepreneur," is seeking a part-time Communication Specialist. Responsibilities include writing creative stories on local entrepreneurs, facilitating a podcast and short videos, and more. Pays $30/hour for 10-20 hours per week. Click here for more details
Fundraising Consultant. Wilkinsburg nonprofit The Thomas Merton Center, which aims "to build and support collaborative movements that empower marginalized populations to advance collective liberation from oppressive systems," is hiring a short-term, part-time Fundraising Consultant. The position will be responsible for soliciting sponsorships for the organization's 50th anniversary celebration. Pays $2,000 for 80 hours. Click here for more details
Bookkeeper. Lawrenceville nonprofit Contemporary Craft, with a mission to engage the public in creative experiences, has an opening for a part-time Bookkeeper. The position will provide accounting and bookkeeping support, including payroll processing, general ledger management, year-end closes, and more. Pays $18-21/hour for 10-15 hours/week. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Manager of Operations & Visitor Services. Ahead of its opening in Fall 2022, North Side's Moonshot Museum, "Pennsylvania's first-ever space museum," is hiring a full-time Manager of Operations & Visitor Services to support the execution of its daily operations, logistics, and revenue streams. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details
Floral Designer. Strip District's Jim Ludwig's Blumengarten Florist is seeking a full-time Floral Designer. Responsibilities include completing orders (including funeral work), designing arrangements (including wedding bouquets and corsages), set-up for events, and more. Pays $15-17/hour. Click here for more details
Vice President of Orchestra Operations. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has an opening for a full-time Vice President of Orchestra Operations. Responsibilities include managing orchestra personnel, back-stage operations, overseeing the process for developing the multi-season orchestra schedule and related budgets, and more. Click here for more details
Creative Copywriter. Medical device supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific is hiring a full-time Creative Copywriter. The position will be responsible for innovative marketing communications, including writing for headlines and campaign concepts, proofreading and editing work of other colleagues, developing compelling creative concepts, and more. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Oyster Shucker. Lawrenceville restaurant Merchant Oyster Co. is seeking an Oyster Shucker to, well, shuck oysters and assist in the kitchen with preps. No experience is necessary. Click here for more details
Beer Fest Staff. Popular Black beer fest Barrel & Flow is hiring a crew to assist with this year's Aug. 13 event in the Strip District. Responsibilities include set-up, cleanup, vendor assistance, and more from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Pays $120 per shift. Click here for more details
Overnight Doughnut Maker. Vegan donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is seeking an Overnight Doughnut Maker to make the pastries from scratch between 10 p.m. and midnight. Click here for more details
Guitar Instructor. The Chatham Music & Arts Day Camp has a seasonal opening for a Music Instructor - Guitar to teach young campers beginning guitar and ukulele. Responsibilities include planning lessons, instructing campers, and more. Pays $13-15/hour. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Kids Kingdom Attendant. Highland Park's Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has multiple openings for seasonal employment, including a Kids Kingdom Attendant. Responsibilities include monitoring animal collections, exhibits, and public pathways; cleaning and raking public areas; interacting with visitors; and more. Click here for more details
