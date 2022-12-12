Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Natural History Interpreter, Development Manager, Tasting Room Manager, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

SPONSORED



Customer Service/Retail/PR/Sales/Marketing. Vacancies are open for full-time and part-time jobs. Compensation is hourly, plus an aggressive commission structure! We pride our business on the employees that we have and their ability to use excellent customer service to catapult our business to the top. Experience is not necessary but any background in the following is a huge plus: Customer Service, Retail, Sales, Restaurant, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Management, Transport, Nurse, or Mystery Shopper. Email here to secure a one-on-one interview.

Nonprofit

Administrative Assistant. The Nationality Rooms Program (NRIEP) at the University of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant. The Nationality Rooms are classrooms that represent the cultures of ethnic groups who have settled in Western Pennsylvania. Duties include promotion and organization of events, responding to telephone and email communication on a daily basis, greeting guests to the administrative office, and more. The position is a hybrid of on-campus and remote work, and the hiring range is $23,868-$37,752/year. Click here for more details

Speech Language Pathologist. Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to adults and children with special needs. They are looking for a nurturing, qualified Speech-Language Pathologist to work with children ages 3-8 at their West Mifflin School. The SLP is responsible for the identification, evaluation, and treatment of communication and therapeutic feeding (when applicable) needs of consumers of Easterseals programs and services. Click here for more details

Development Manager. Pittsburgh United and Pennsylvania United are seeking a Development Manager to help them achieve their fundraising goals. The Development Manager will work in close partnership with the Executive Director to help coordinate the organization’s development function and support effective donor solicitations, donor communications, grant portfolio management, and events. Salary is $50,000-60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Restorative Care Aide. The Verland Foundation is a non-profit family of person-centered, community homes and services supporting over 200 individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. Verland is hiring exceptional people to provide compassionate care as a Restorative Care Aide to join the Sewickley ICF division (Intermediate Care Facility), also known as their Main Campus, to assist individuals with everyday life. Must be a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Patient Care Technician (PCT), or have an equivalent medical/educational/experiential background. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details.



Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Marketing Coordinator to assist the advertising department. This position will report to the Advertising Director. Responsibilities include working with the Advertising Director to keep flyers, media kits, and other sales materials up to date, ordering marketing and promotional products, coordinating City Paper events and partnerships, and overseeing the maintenance and growth of the City Paper merchandise store and membership program. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordinating events, handling administrative needs, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Communications Manager. Are you a talented communications strategist with a passion for arts and culture? The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hiring a full-time Communications Manager to support its vision to provide visibility and support to our region’s arts community. The Communications Manager leads social media, email marketing, and graphic design projects. This position is hybrid (but mostly remote), and pays $50,000-55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Natural History Interpreter. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History seeks individuals excited by the opportunity to connect with program participants and museum visitors in an effort to deepen wonder and advance understanding of our natural world. Natural History Interpreters support this important work by facilitating engaging learning experiences during guided tours and while interacting with visitors in museum galleries. This part-time position has a starting wage of $12/hr and is eligible for many of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh’s Benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cooks. Soba in Shadyside is seeking experienced line cooks for their menu inspired by food from Thailand, Japan, China, and South Korea. Experience working a saute station or wok is preferred. Pay is competitive based on experience, and benefits are included. Click here for more details

Dishwasher/Prep. 350° Bakery is a small retail and wholesale bakery in the Southside Slopes. They are looking for a new full-time team member. Job includes daily dish duties along with light prep work. Must have flexible schedule, be able to stand for long periods of time, and be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Server. North Oakland’s Lucca Ristorante is seeking a full-time server. They offer a great team atmosphere and above-average wages, with their full-time servers making a minimum of $52,000/year. Click here for more details

Bartender/Server. Stinky’s Bar & Grill in Lawrenceville is hiring full-time and part-time for the day shift and evening shift. They offer $5/hour plus PTO. Click here for more details

Oakdale’sy is looking for someone to oversee the day-to-day operations of their Tasting Room which includes tastings, visitor relations, tours, staff performance, food running, and guest satisfaction. The job also includes hiring, training scheduling, ordering, inventory management, event execution, and more. The salary is $35,000-40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

