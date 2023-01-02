Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Music/Theater Arts Teacher, Service Coordinator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Service Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based, progressive, not-for-profit healthcare organization, the Jewish Association on Aging, is seeking a committed and caring person who wants to make a difference in the lives of seniors and their families. The Service Coordinator position is responsible for establishing and assuring that residents are linked to supportive services, as well as monitoring the provision of these services as an appropriate means of supporting the individual to continue to live independently. Click here for more details

Development Director. Non-profit Allegheny Cleanways is looking for a full-time Development Director to direct, lead, and manage all development activities: grants, individual giving, corporate giving, revenue-generating activities, fundraising events, etc. This position works directly under the Executive Director. Salary starts at $55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Development and Operations Director. Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures is a dynamic literary organization that showcases highly acclaimed authors through accessible public events. PA&L is seeking a full-time Development and Operations Director, a leadership role responsible for development of contributed funds from government, foundations, corporations, and individuals and the organization’s operational functions including financial/accounting oversight and human resources. Salary is $60,000-75,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Communications Coordinator. Pittsburgh homeless shelter Light of Life Rescue Mission seeks a full-time Communications Coordinator. This position is responsible for writing and editing marketing and event communications for the organization, and reports directly to the Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager. The role primarily supports creative direction for special projects within the Development department and marketing campaigns. Click here for more details

Transportation Specialist. Travelers Aid of Pittsburgh is a non-profit agency that assists individuals with public transportation to attend a variety of services and programs. They have an immediate position opening in the role of full-time Transportation Specialist. This position involves issuing transportation instruments to participants, tracking eligibility and inventory, entering data into software systems, and working directly with consumers to facilitate transportation needs, among other duties. Click here for more details

Executive Director. Community action agency Pittsburgh Community Services is looking for an Executive Director to serve as chief administrative officer for their Board of Directors. This person is charged with implementing the policies and programs of the agency as well as being the chief fundraiser for the organization. Salary is $90,000-120,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Music/Theater Arts Teacher Prek-5. Shady Side Academy’s Country Day School is seeking a full-time Music and Theater Arts teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. A successful Music and Theatre Arts teacher engages students in meaningful learning experiences that meet their needs and give them the confidence to take risks. This applicant will work collaboratively within a team of child-focused educators and has a deep commitment to this important time in a student’s educational journey. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits are included. Click here for more details

Content Creation Specialist. Pittsburgh Regional Transit is seeking a Content Creation Specialist to support the agency's Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. This person will conceptualize, plan, produce, and edit a variety of compelling and original content, including photographs, videos, animations, and other graphic designs. Click here for more details

Temporary Exhibitions Installer. The North Side’s contemporary art museum The Mattress Factory is looking for a temporary, full-time Exhibitions Installer to work closely with exhibiting artists assisting with setup, fabrication, and space preparation responsibilities related to the installation and de-installation of exhibitions. This applicant must possess general construction skills and have experience working with a wide variety of hand and power tools. Click here for more details

Communications Coordinator. The Senator John Heinz History Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate and the largest history museum in Pennsylvania, is currently seeking a creative and motivated full-time Communications Coordinator. This is an exciting opportunity for a junior-level communications professional who has a passion for writing, collaboration, and making history relevant in our community. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Cooks/Pizza Makers. The Strip District’s Iron Born Pizza is looking for enthusiastic and passionate line cooks and pizza makers. They make everything in-house, from their pizza dough to their pickles, and they are offering the opportunity to be a part of an awesome team that's committed to making great food, delighting guests, and maintaining a fun and respectful workplace. Pay is $16/hour or more based on experience. Click here for more details

Donut Maker. Paddy Cake Bakery in Bloomfield is seeking a part-time Donut Maker. The position is evening shifts starting at 4:00 pm with Saturdays off. Responsibilities include following recipes, mixing dough, rolling and cutting donuts, assisting with donut frying, baking, and maintaining food safety standards. Pay is $10-12/hour. Click here for more details

Server. Bae Bae’s Kitchen downtown is looking for experienced servers and anyone with a passion for hospitality and customer service. They are offering full-time and part-time positions, and pay is $25-30/hour. Click here for more details

Saute Cook. North Oakland’s Lucca Ristorante is looking for a full-time Saute Cook who is reliable and brings a positive attitude. They offer a steady 5-day work week, with 2 days off per week. They also offer 8 paid holidays, one week of paid vacation after 6 months of employment, and 2 weeks after 1 year. Pay is $42,000-45,000/year. Click here for more details

Cook. Steel Mill Saloon in Duquesne Heights is seeking a full-time cook to assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in their professional kitchen. Pay is $14-20/hour. Click here for more details