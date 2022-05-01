Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Marketing and Development Coordinator
. Innovative theater nonprofit Pittsburgh Festival Opera
is hiring a part-time Marketing and Development Coordinator. The position will be responsible for executing the company's fundraising and communications goals, including assisting with grants, creating social media, distributing press releases and e-blasts, and more. Pays $25/hour for 10-15 hours per week. Click here for more details
Development Assistant
. The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh
is seeking a full-time Development Assistant. The position will be responsible for providing administrative and logistical support, as well as working on fundraising and communications, database entry, special events, and more. Click here for more details
Program Facilitator
. The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
has an opening for a part-time Program Facilitator to lead programming and work with volunteers, parents, and partners to deliver programs that empower its members. The position is for 10-15 hours per week and pays $16/hour. Click here for more details
Manager of Patron Services
. Downtown's Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
is hiring a full-time Manager of Patron Services. The position is responsible for subscription fulfillment, staff training, event and promotion setup, resolving customers' complaints, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Creative Project Manager
. Indoor farm company Fifth Season
is seeking a full-time Creative Project Manager. The position will be responsible for overseeing creative briefing and request processes, managing and coordinating photoshoots, acting as a project liaison, and more. Click here for more details
Museum Manager.
Heinz Field is hiring a Museum Manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Museum and Heinz Field Stadium Tours
. The position will be responsible for supervising tour experiences and programming, executing all aspects of the museum employment cycle, meeting established sales objectives, and more. Click here for more details
Senior Video Editor
. The Communications and Marketing department of the University of Pittsburgh
has an opening for a full-time Senior Video Editor. The position will be responsible for working on projects including commercials, documentaries, social media content, live event streaming, and more. Salary range is $35,100-56,784. Click here for more details
Assistant Baker
. Gluten-free bakery Baked True North
is hiring a part-time Assistant Baker. The position will be responsible for preparing gluten-free baked goods and treats, maintaining inventory, and more. Hours will start at 20-30 hours per week, with the potential to grow to full-time. Click here for more details
Busser
. Downtown restaurant August Henry's Burger Bar
is seeking a Busser to support its front of the house. Restaurant experience is preferred, but not required. Click here for more details
Cake Icer
. South Hills' Bethel Bakery
is hiring a full-time Cake Icer to work with its "signature buttercream icing." The position will be responsible for icing a variety of baked goods including sheet cakes, round-layer cakes, novelty cakes, pastries, and cookies. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Public Works Summer Help
. The borough of Brentwood
has openings for summer Public Works employees. The position will be responsible for mowing grass, trimming shrubs, installing signs, painting, and other general labor. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details
Bowling Attendant
. Bowling alley Crafton Ingram Lanes
is hiring a part-time seasonal Bowling Attendant. The position will be responsible for guest services, helping prepare snack bar orders, keeping the facility clean, assigning bowling games, and more. Pays up to $15/hour. Click here for more details
Kayak Pittsburgh Attendant
. Local nonprofit Venture Outdoors
is seeking a seasonal Kayak Pittsburgh Attendant. The position will be responsible for registering participants, assisting in fitting customers with proper equipment, helping customers into and out of boats, aiding in cleaning duties, and more. Requires approximately 20-30 hours a week and pays $12/hour. Click here for more details
