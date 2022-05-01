Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

Assistant Baker. Gluten-free bakery Baked True North is hiring a part-time Assistant Baker. The position will be responsible for preparing gluten-free baked goods and treats, maintaining inventory, and more. Hours will start at 20-30 hours per week, with the potential to grow to full-time. Click here for more details . Gluten-free bakeryis hiring a part-time Assistant Baker. The position will be responsible for preparing gluten-free baked goods and treats, maintaining inventory, and more.

Busser. Downtown restaurant August Henry's Burger Bar is seeking a Busser to support its front of the house. Restaurant experience is preferred, but not required. Cake Icer. South Hills' Bethel Bakery is hiring a full-time Cake Icer to work with its "signature buttercream icing." The position will be responsible for icing a variety of baked goods including sheet cakes, round-layer cakes, novelty cakes, pastries, and cookies. . South Hills'is hiring a full-time Cake Icer to work with its "signature buttercream icing." The position will be responsible for icing a variety of baked goods including sheet cakes, round-layer cakes, novelty cakes, pastries, and cookies. Click here for more details



. Downtown restaurantis seeking a Busser to support its front of the house. Restaurant experience is preferred, but not required. Click here for more details





Seasonal



Public Works Summer Help. The borough of Brentwood has openings for summer Public Works employees. The position will be responsible for mowing grass, trimming shrubs, installing signs, painting, and other general labor. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Pays $14/hour.

Bowling Attendant. Bowling alley Crafton Ingram Lanes is hiring a part-time seasonal Bowling Attendant. The position will be responsible for guest services, helping prepare snack bar orders, keeping the facility clean, assigning bowling games, and more. Pays up to $15/hour. . Bowling alleyis hiring a part-time seasonal Bowling Attendant. The position will be responsible for guest services, helping prepare snack bar orders, keeping the facility clean, assigning bowling games, and more. Pays up to $15/hour. Click here for more details

. The borough ofhas openings for summer Public Works employees. The position will be responsible for mowing grass, trimming shrubs, installing signs, painting, and other general labor. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details



Kayak Pittsburgh Attendant. Local nonprofit Venture Outdoors is seeking a seasonal Kayak Pittsburgh Attendant. The position will be responsible for registering participants, assisting in fitting customers with proper equipment, helping customers into and out of boats, aiding in cleaning duties, and more. Requires approximately 20-30 hours a week and pays $12/hour. Click here for more details . Local nonprofitis seeking a seasonal Kayak Pittsburgh Attendant. The position will be responsible for registering participants, assisting in fitting customers with proper equipment,

