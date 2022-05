Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

Front of House Server/Bartender. Lawrenceville's The Vandal is seeking a full-time Front of House Server/Bartender. Serving and bartending experience is required. Pays $20-22/hour. . Lawrenceville'sis seeking a full-time Front of House Server/Bartender. Serving and bartending experience is required. Pays $20-22/hour. Click here for more details

PM Line Cook. North Side restaurant Fig & Ash is hiring a full-time PM Line Cook with "solid, fine dining cooking experience." A knowledge of sous vide, butchering, force meats, and fresh pasta is preferred. Pays $16-19/hour. . North Side restaurantis hiring a full-time PM Line Cook with "solid, fine dining cooking experience." A knowledge of sous vide, butchering, force meats, and fresh pasta is preferred. Pays $16-19/hour. Click here for more details

Back of House Leader. Oakland health food restaurant Roots Natural Kitchen is seeking a full-time Back of House Leader. Responsibilities include ensuring food is served quickly, hands-on training, improving crew's leadership skills, and more. Pays $18-21/hour. Click here for more details . Oakland health food restaurantis seeking a full-time Back of House Leader. Responsibilities include ensuring food is served quickly, hands-on training, improving crew's leadership skills, and more.

Seasonal

. Downtown restaurantis hiring a full-time Assistant General Manager to oversee day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include overseeing recruitment and training of new employees, ensuring staff work productively and follow health and safety regulations, maintaining budgets, and more. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details