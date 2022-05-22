 Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

15 new employment listings curated from throughout the region

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Advocacy, Policy, & Civic Engagement Fellow. Art, education, and social justice nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a part-time Advocacy, Policy, & Civic Engagement Fellow for a one-year opportunity in its policy and advocacy department. Responsibilities include researching policy issues, designing initiatives in response to changing community needs, and more. Salary is $25,000. Click here for more details

Mental Health Therapist. The Persad Center is hiring a full-time licensed Mental Health Therapist for the LGBTQ community. Responsibilities include providing individual, couple, and group therapy. LCSW or LPC required. Salary range is $45,000-60,000. Click here for more details

Dispatch Operator. Local food justice nonprofit 412 Food Rescue is seeking a full-time Dispatch Operator. This position is responsible for the execution of the organization's technology platform. 412 Food Rescue Senior Director of Partner Success Jennifer England tweets that this position "is the fun stuff. Working in the stew pot every day with donors, volunteers and nonprofit partners." Click here for more details

Housing Manager. The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Housing Manager to implement and oversee the day-to-day services of the organization's housing programming. Responsibilities include managing and supervising all housing programs and staff, monitoring grant administration and spending, overseeing client databases, maintaining high levels of confidentiality, and more. Salary range is $42,000-48,500. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Manager of Tourism. The Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation is seeking a full-time Manager of Tourism to lead the organization's heritage tourism department. Responsibilities include 
developing and selling group tours, managing the sightseeing tours and charters on the Explorer riverboat, hiring and training part-time tour guides, and more. Click here for more details

Creative Media Manager. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is hiring a full-time Creative Media Manager to create video and audio content for the organization's marketing, social media channels, webpages, digital platforms, podcasts, and exhibits. The position requires "creative visual storytelling skills," in addition to 3-5 years of experience in multimedia production and video/audio work. Click here for more details

Retail Positions. A new bookstore selling both books and ice cream, Posman Books, is hiring multiple part-time and full-time positions for its location in The Terminal in the Strip District. Love books? Responsibilities include shelving books, organizing merchandise, working the register, and more. Love ice cream? Responsibilities include serving ice cream to guests. Applicants must be able to work evenings and weekends. Click here for more details

Events Manager. The Division of Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement at the University of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Events Manager. Responsibilities include creatively and strategically managing alumni relations projects, including planning and executing Pitt Alumni Association programs and events, as well as events administration. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant General Manager. Downtown restaurant Sienna Mercato is hiring a full-time Assistant General Manager to oversee day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include overseeing recruitment and training of new employees, ensuring staff work productively and follow health and safety regulations, maintaining budgets, and more. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details

Front of House Server/Bartender. Lawrenceville's The Vandal is seeking a full-time Front of House Server/Bartender. Serving and bartending experience is required. Pays $20-22/hour. Click here for more details

PM Line Cook. North Side restaurant Fig & Ash is hiring a full-time PM Line Cook with "solid, fine dining cooking experience." A knowledge of sous vide, butchering, force meats, and fresh pasta is preferred. Pays $16-19/hour. Click here for more details

Back of House Leader. Oakland health food restaurant Roots Natural Kitchen is seeking a full-time Back of House Leader. Responsibilities include ensuring food is served quickly, hands-on training, improving crew's leadership skills, and more. Pays $18-21/hour. Click here for more details

Seasonal
Camp Counselor. The Chatham Music & Arts Day Camp is seeking a seasonal Camp Counselor to supervise young campers, ensuring they learn and have fun. Responsibilities include overseeing camp activities, assisting instructors, and more. Pays $12-15/hour. Click here for more details

Retail. Strip District's Penzeys Spices is hiring a seasonal part-time Retail Position. "Humanity? Required. Retail experience? Not so much." Click here for more details

Casino Employees. Greensburg's Live! Casino is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Thu., May 26. Available positions include Security Ambassadors, Table Game Dealers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Barbacks, and more. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Dreams of Hope, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh Pirates, and more.

