Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

. Theis hiring a full-time Creative Media Manager to create video and audio content for the organization's marketing, social media channels, webpages, digital platforms, podcasts, and exhibits. T

Love books? Responsibilities include shelving books, organizing merchandise, working the register, and more. Love ice cream? Responsibilities include serving ice cream to guests. Applicants must be able to work evenings and weekends. Click here for more details

. A new bookstore selling both books and ice cream,, is hiring multiple part-time and full-time positions for its location in The Terminal in the Strip District.