Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Lighting Designer, Paralegal, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Marketing & Development Associate. The Western PA Diaper Bank, which works "to close the poverty gaps in the region through diaper, period product, and adult incontinence supply access," is seeking a Marketing & Development Associate for 30-35 hrs per week. The position will be responsible for supporting the company's overall fundraising, marketing, and volunteer recruitment objectives through social media, newsletters, email campaigns, and more. Pays $18-20/hour. Click here for more details.

Executive Director. Pittsburgh nonprofit The Thomas Merton Center, which aims "to build and support collaborative movements that empower marginalized populations to advance collective liberation from oppressive systems," is hiring a full-time Executive Director. Responsibilities include overseeing finances and operations, including general administration, fundraising, staff supervision, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details.

. Nonprofit law firm The Abolitionist Law Center is hiring a full-time Paralegal for its Pittsburgh office. Responsibilities include assisting the legal department in managing correspondence with incarcerated people, tracking human rights violations in jails and prisons, and assisting in litigation. Salary starts at $50,000.