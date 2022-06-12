Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Lighting Designer, Paralegal, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Marketing & Development Associate
. The Western PA Diaper Bank
, which works "to close the poverty gaps in the region through diaper, period product, and adult incontinence supply access," is seeking a Marketing & Development Associate for 30-35 hrs per week. The position will be responsible for supporting the company's overall fundraising, marketing, and volunteer recruitment objectives through social media, newsletters, email campaigns, and more. Pays $18-20/hour. Click here for more details
Executive Director
. Pittsburgh nonprofit The Thomas Merton Center,
which aims "to build and support collaborative movements that empower marginalized populations to advance collective liberation from oppressive systems," is hiring a full-time Executive Director. Responsibilities include overseeing finances and operations, including general administration, fundraising, staff supervision, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details
Paralegal. Nonprofit law firm The Abolitionist Law Center is hiring a full-time Paralegal for its Pittsburgh office. Responsibilities include assisting the legal department in managing correspondence with incarcerated people, tracking human rights violations in jails and prisons, and assisting in litigation. Salary starts at $50,000. Click here for more details
Advancing Black Arts Administrative Assistant
. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation
is seeking a full-time Advancing Black Arts Administrative Assistant for a six-month position. Responsibilities include ensuring that all information related to grants is entered in the database system "with the highest degree of accuracy and timeliness," coordinating information workflow, proofreading materials, assisting with panel selections, taking notes, and more. Pays $20.50-22/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Visitor Experience Associate
. North Side museum The Mattress Factory
is seeking a part-time Visitors Experience Associate to provide "a positive and insightful visitor experience by engaging with visitors and facilitating a deeper understanding of the installations." Pays $11/hour. Click here for more details
Community Manager
. Downtown retail shop Steel City
is hiring a full-time Community Manager to oversee its social platforms and engage with the community through partnerships, event coordination, and outreach. Social media and photography experience is required. Click here for more details
Visitor Experience & Events Director
. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
is hiring a full-time Visitors Experience & Events Director to provide a positive visitor experience to guests. Responsibilities include supervising visitor experience and events department staff, interfacing with visitors and clients, creating effective reports, and more. Click here for more details
Lighting Designer
. Live Nation is seeking a part-time Lighting Designer for McKees Rocks music venue the Roxian Theater
. Responsibilities include loading-in band and rental equipment, operation of spotlights and lighting control boards, and more. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Fulfillment Associates
. Lawrenceville-based food home delivery service Harvie Pittsburgh
is hiring full-time Fulfillment Associates. The position is responsible for efficiently packing grocery boxes, unloading delivery trucks, arranging incoming deliveries, performing general warehouse duties, and more. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Dishwasher
. Garfield restaurant Spork
is seeking a part-time Dishwasher to work from 3 p.m. until close, four days a week. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Food Recovery Coordinator
. Local nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
is seeking a full-time Food Recovery Coordinator. The position will be responsible for identifying prospective food donors, soliciting donations, and developing and providing donor stewardship plans for multiple programs. Click here for more details
Barista
. Lawrenceville's The Vandal
is seeking a full-time Barista for a new coffee shop opening in a coworking building. Pays $18-20/hour. Click here for more details
Ambassadors of Justice
Seasonal
. The Social Justice Resource Center at Hazelwood's Center of Life is currently hiring Allegheny County high school students for their Ambassadors of Justice summer program. Students will learn about social and racial justice, specifically in the education, policing, court, and prison systems. Students will also create their own social justice projects and complete them over the course of the program. Click here for more details
Custodian
. The municipal office of Mt. Lebanon
is seeking a part-time seasonal Custodial Person to perform facilities maintenance. Responsibilities include cleaning, restocking supplies, trash removal, and more. Pays $13.50/hour. Click here for more details
