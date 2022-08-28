Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Program Coordinator. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator for Project T, its transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities. The position will be responsible for providing direct service and individualized support to trans and gender-nonconforming program participants living in the company's transitional housing. Pays $20/hour. Click here for more details
Manager of PR and Media Relations. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has an opening for a full-time Manager of PR and Media Relations. The position will be responsible for editing and copywriting, pitching media coverage and coordinating photo shoots, managing blog posts, collaborating on social media, and more. Salary starts at $45,000. Click here for more details
Distributions Coordinator. Local nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a full-time Distributions Coordinator. The position will be responsible for the planning, implementation, and onsite execution of large-scale distribution events including planning and ordering items, overseeing set-up, running the distributions on-site, creating events for guests to make reservations, assigning passcards to individuals to use at events, and more. Click here for more details
Library Assistant. McKees Rocks nonprofit social services agency Focus on Renewal has an opening for a Library Assistant. The position will be responsible for assisting in library operations including sorting and shelving books and resource materials, collecting fines, issuing library cards, answering questions, and assisting patrons with computer and office equipment. Click here for more details
Communications Coordinator. Local nonprofit Grow Pittsburgh, with a mission to "teach people how to grow food and promote the benefits gardens bring to neighborhoods," is hiring a full-time Communications Coordinator. The position will be responsible for marketing and communications across all company departments, including the website, blog posts, social media, newsletters, and more. Deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Salary range is $37,000-44,000. Click here for more details
Development & Events Coordinator. Local nonprofit Planned Parenthood of Western PA has an opening for a full-time Development & Events Coordinator. The position will be responsible for event management, as well as working on fundraising initiatives and administrative and reporting. Pays $19.21/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
On-Air Host. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is hiring a part-time On-Air Host for radio stationWYEP. The position will be responsible for hosting live or prerecorded programming, editing the playlist under the direction of the Program Director, and presenting "timely and relevant information" to audiences. Pays $17.50/hour. Click here for more details
Event Assistant. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is seeking a part-time Event Assistant. Responsibilities include assisting on events ranging from small meetings to galas; helping set up, execute, and dismantle events; providing logistical and administrative support; and more. Click here for more details
Bookseller. Squirrel Hill's Riverstone Books has an opening for a part-time Bookseller for 15-30 hours/week. Responsibilities include customer service, shelving books, assisting in creating displays, and more. Click here for more details
Box Office Manager. Robert Morris University's UPMC Events Centeris seeking a full-time Box Office Manager to oversee all aspects of the daily operation of the box office, including sporting events, concerts, commencements, conferences, meetings, and banquets. The position will be responsible for assisting and supporting box office staff in job functions, scheduling and payroll control, completing and distributing accurate ticket counts, and more. Click here for more details
Creative Design Manager. The Western Pa. division of The Salvation Army is hiring a full-time Creative Design Manager. The position will be responsible for developing print and digital materials, creating logo designs, editing videos and shooting photos, and more. Salary ranges from $45,000-53,000. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Assistant Manager. Strip District's My Sweet Lilly, a boutique bakery for people and their pets, is hiring a full-time Assistant Manager. The position will be responsible for greeting and directing customers, answering questions, up-selling products, stocking inventory, and more. Pays $12-15/hour. Click here for more details
Line Cook, Dishwasher, Kitchen Staff. Highland Park's Casa Brasil is seeking multiple positions for its Highland Park restaurant. Front-of-house experience is preferred for Kitchen Staff. Click here for more details
Customer Sales Clerk. Locally and family-owned meat market Strip District Meats is seeking a full-time Sales Clerk to work during the week, and part-time Sales Clerks for weekend positions. Responsibilities include waiting on customers, processing customer sales, and preparing product. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Candy Bagger. Wholesale candy company McKeesport Candy Co. is hiring a part-time or full-time position to help in its candy bagging operation. Applicants must be able to lift 20 pounds and are promised "all the candy you can eat." Click here for more details
Pizza Cooks, Bread Bakers, Bartenders, Line Cooks. Strip District's PaPa J's Restaurant has multiple positions available. Pays $12/hour for experienced bartenders, $14-24/hour for Kitchen Staff. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Interested in posting a sponsored job listing? Reach out to rachel@pghcitypaper.com for more info.
Big Burrito. Restaurant and Catering Positions, Part-Time and Full-Time. Join our big family, and be part of a culture where employees have a voice and opportunities to grow! Apply online or visit us at Mad Mex, Alta Via, Alta Via Pizzeria, Casbah, Eleven, Kaya, Soba, Umi, and big Catering. Click here for more details
JCC. Ask any JCC employee: The JCC is a great place to work! More than just a job, you are part of a dynamic community where you make friends, learn, grow, and have fun. At the JCC, we care about your well-being and provide resources and motivation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. Click here for more details
Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Pittsburgh Regional Transit provides safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation throughout Allegheny County. We operate, maintain, and support bus, light rail, incline, and paratransit services to provide more than 27.3 million rides last year. Join our team today to help us provide service that makes a difference in the lives of so many people! Click here for more details
PPG Paints Arena. PPG Paints Arena is looking for hardworking and dedicated individuals to join our part-time staff in Housekeeping, Event Staff, Casual Utility, and Guest Services. Join us at our Job Fair on Aug. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at the FNB Gate, or visit our website to obtain an application. Click here for more details
