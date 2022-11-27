Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

SPONSORED

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org

The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs.

Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefit packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at https://heritageserves.org/about-us/careers/.





Nonprofit

Job Coach. Life’s Work of Western PA is seeking a passionate job coach to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities or individuals facing other barriers to employment. This coach will assist clients to acquire, maintain, and enhance skills required to secure and carry out work-related activities. Includes health coverage, PTO, and other benefits. Pay is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details





Social Services Coordinator. Jubilee Soup Kitchen is seeking a dedicated social services coordinator to work with guests, not only to help them obtain their basic needs but also to establish a pathway to resolve some of the bigger daily challenges they face. Some responsibilities include helping guests with receiving their mail, signing up for SNAP and other government programs, helping obtain government ID, and more. Click here for more details





Operations Manager. Pittsburgh’s premier art-focused organization for LGBTQIA+ youth, Dreams of Hope, is seeking an operations manager to collaborate with the staff to ensure the overall success of the organization. Responsibilities include facilitating daily operations, developing and implementing policies and strategies, overseeing payroll functions, maintaining donor database, etc. Salary is $15,000 - $30,000 a year depending on weekly hours, plus benefits. Click here for more details





Human Resources Manager. The DePaul School for Hearing and Speech is looking for an HR manager to perform a variety of activities including employee enrollment and orientation, maintenance of clearances, payroll support, employee benefits as well as providing information and support to individual employees on an as-needed basis. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Sports & Entertainment Career Fair. The University of Pittsburgh is putting on a job fair hosted by Learfield and Pitt Athletics at the Petersen Events Center! Tickets are $40 and include a ticket to the Pitt Men’s Basketball game on Dec. 10th. Organizations scheduled to attend include TeamWork Online, Pitt Athletics, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and more! Bring several copies of your resume. Click here for more details





Content Center Producer. Do you have keen news judgment? Have you demonstrated excellence in a fast-paced, high-performing environment? Do you have a firm grasp on what moves the needle across digital and social networks? WPXI is looking to hire a full-time content center producer to join the newly formed Content Center team. The producer is responsible for logistics; working directly with reporters, photographers, managers, and fellow producers to cover the news of the day. Click here for more details





Long-term Substitute Music Teacher. Quaker Valley School District, a high-achieving, inclusive school system with a tradition of excellence, is seeking a long-term full-time substitute elementary music teacher for Osborne Elementary School, effective immediately, for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Click here for more details





’s corporate office in Pittsburgh is seeking an assistant social media manager who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of owned social media communications intended to drive awareness, engagement, and profitable sales to online properties and physical retail locations. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Assistant Kitchen Manager. Condado Tacos is looking for back-of-house managers for both their East Liberty and Lawrenceville locations. The primary focus is the oversight of food quality, health, food safety, staff development, and creating a positive vibe in the kitchen. Benefits include no uniforms, PTO, 401k, health insurance, free tacos, and more! Pay is $20/hour, plus the potential for bonuses. Click here for more details





Barista/Cashier. Jimmy & Nino Sunseri Co. in the Strip District is seeking a barista to greet customers, take drink orders, prepare drinks, maintain the front area, and more. Full-time and part-time available. Pay is $12.50/hour. Click here for more details





Baker Assistant/Cake Depositor. Are you an early riser and love cakes and pastries? Bethel Bakery is looking for a full-time baking assistant to work from 4 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Responsibilities include operating the automatic batter depositor for high volume production of cake layers, cupcakes, and sheet cakes, completing morning preparations for production, cooking custard and chocolate syrup, and more. Benefits are included. Click here for more details





Assistant General Manager. Vallozzi’s Italian Restaurant is looking for an assistant general manager to join their team. An ideal candidate would be passionate about guest satisfaction and team building. Responsibilities include partnering with the general manager to lead the service team, completing administrative responsibilities, seeking opportunities to improve the guest experience, and more. Salary is $31,869.29 - 73,978.34 a year, plus benefits. Click here for more details