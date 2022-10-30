Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jazz Program Coordinator, Screen Printer, Barista, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper



Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org

The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and a tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs/special-education-teacher-job-friendship-academy.

University of Pittsburgh. Join the University of Pittsburgh for a career fair on November 16 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the University Club, at 123 University Place, on the Pittsburgh campus! The fair is open to all job seekers and features various positions available at Pitt. Discover, belong, contribute and grow with Pitt! Learn more: http://pi.tt/career-fair

Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefit packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at https://heritageserves.org/about-us/careers/.

Nonprofit

Health Care Assistant - Family Planning. Local nonprofit Planned Parenthood of Western PA has an opening for a Health Care Assistant in their Family Planning Dept. The goal of this position is to assist in the provision of comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare, including clinical abortion care, at Planned Parenthood’s Downtown Pittsburgh location. Pays up to $16/hour. Click here for more info.

Administrative Assistant. Local nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring an Administrative Assistant. The Personal Assistant will report to Founder & Executive Director, Ciora Thomas. The position will serve in keeping Ms.Thomas and the SisTers PGH Office organized while also remaining attentive to Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA community needs and events. Pays up to $25/hour. Click here for more info.

Arts + Entertainment

Jazz Program Coordinator. Hazelwood’s Center Of Life is hiring a Jazz Program Coordinator to oversee, develop, and manage the COL Jazz Program, which offers various levels of musical instruction and development to COL students, with a focus on Grades 6-12. Click here for more info.

Screen Printer. Millvale’s Greater Pittsburgh Specialty Advertising (GPSA) is hiring a screen-printer. Looking for reliable, self-motivated, experienced applicants. Pays up to $18/hour. Click here for more info.

Food + Drink

Barista. Local coffee shop La Prima is hiring a barista for their strip district location. Previous barista experience is helpful, but not required. Weekend availability is preferred. Pays up to 20/hour. Click here for more info.

Line Cook. The Oakmont Bakery is hiring a line cook. Full and Part-time positions available. Applicants must be energetic and enjoy a fast-paced work environment, and have previous food service experience. Pays up to $12/hour. Click here for more info.

