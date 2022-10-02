Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details
Pittsburgh Promise Coach. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation is hiring a full-time Pittsburgh Promise Coach to serve as a mentor, resource, liaison, and advocate to Pittsburgh Public School students and Promise Scholars. Responsibilities include helping students identify their skills and interests, helping them understand career options and opportunities, and more. Pays $46,000. Click here for more details
Assistant Property Manager. The Oakland Planning and Development Corporation has an opening for a full-time Assistant Property Manager. Responsibilities include marketing and filling vacant units, keeping accurate and complete lease files, ensuring tenants experiencing hardships are connected with support, and more. Salary range is $45,000-48,000. Click here for more details
Digital Producer. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is hiring a full-time Digital Producer to serve as the digital co-lead for WESA's newsroom. Responsibilities include reporting breaking news stories for web and broadcast, creating social media content, copyediting digital stories, co-writing newsletters, tracking open rates, participating in fundraising, and more. Salary range is $46,000-59,800. Click here for more details
Jail Oversight Board Liaison. The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board is seeking a liaison. Responsibilities include conducting inspections of the jail and alternative housing facilities on JOB's behalf, regularly observing the living and physical site conditions at the jail, answering calls and letters from incarcerated individuals and others regarding incarcerated individuals, generating weekly logs, and more. Pays up to $85,000. Click here for more details
Manager of Marketing and Development. The Pittsburgh Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time manager for its vocal music education programming. Responsibilities include marketing and communications, family and stakeholder relations, development, and more. Pays $47,000. Click here for more details
Holiday Staff. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hiring part-time seasonal staff to assist with the execution of various holiday programming in Downtown Pittsburgh. Available positions include part-time event staff, Santa's elves, and holiday KidsPlay staff. All positions pay $15/hour. Click here for more details
Assistant/Associate Curator. Historical site and museum The Frick Pittsburgh is seeking a "creative thinker and collaborator" to assist with the presentation and care of the collections at The Frick Art Museum and Clayton, the historic home of Henry Clay Frick, and the Car & Carriage Museum. Responsibilities include exhibition planning, collection development, conservation and preservation initiatives, and creative programming. Salary range is $38,000-51,908. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Graphic Retail Artist. Local restaurant chain Giant Eagle is hiring a Graphic Artist. Responsibilities include creating signs, posters, tags, banners, and other promotional items. Click here for more details
On-Call Art Handler. The Associated Artists of Pittsburgh is seeking an On-Call Art Handler/Installer to assist with general art handling and installing activities. The position will be responsible for the safe, professional handling of works of art, including preparation and installing activities, wrapping and packing artworks, transporting artwork via U-Haul vehicles, and more. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Assistant Restaurant/Bar Manager. North Side's Mike's Beer Bar, located across the street from PNC Park, is hiring a full-time Assistant Restaurant/Bar Manager. Responsibilities include coordinating the daily front-of-house and back-of-house operations, organizing and supervising shifts, controlling operational costs, overseeing the opening or closing of business, training new employees, and more. Salary range is $60,000-80,000. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Barista. Pittsburgh coffee company La Prima Espresso Co. has an opening for several part-time Baristas for roughly 20-24 hours per week. Pays $17-17.10/hour. Click here for more details
Dishwasher. The Urban Tap is seeking Dishwashers for its Shadyside location. Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Pays $13/hour. Click here for more details
Lead Bartender. The Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel is hiring a Lead Bartender. Responsibilities include setting and cleaning up bar area, making and serving drinks to guests and cocktail servers, and more. Pays $11/hour. Click here for more details
Brunch Cook. Aspinwall's Cornerstone Restaurant & Bar is seeking a lead cook for its weekend brunch Service. The position can be full-time or part-time, and pay starts at $17. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Sponsored
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Pittsburghers for Public Transit, The Clemente Museum, Pita My Shawarma, and more. Interested in posting a sponsored job listing? Reach out to rachel@pghcitypaper.com for more info.