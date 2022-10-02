Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

. North Side's

, located across the street from PNC Park, is hiring a full-time Assistant Restaurant/Bar Manager. Responsibilities include coordinating the daily front-of-house and back-of-house operations, organizing and supervising shifts, controlling operational costs, overseeing the opening or closing of business, training new employees, and more. Salary range is $60,000-80,000.

. Pittsburgh coffee company

has an opening for several part-time Baristas for roughly 20-24 hours per week. Pays $17-17.10/hour.

. The

is seeking Dishwashers for its Shadyside location. Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Pays $13/hour.

. The

is hiring a Lead Bartender. Responsibilities include setting and cleaning up bar area, making and serving drinks to guests and cocktail servers, and more. Pays $11/hour.

Mike's Beer Bar Click here for more details



BaristaLa Prima Espresso Co.DishwasherUrban Tap Click here for more details



Lead BartenderRenaissance Pittsburgh HotelBrunch Cook