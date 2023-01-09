Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Guest Fight Choreographer, News Intern, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Marketing and Communications Manager. Family House is a non-profit that provides safe, convenient, affordable housing for patients and their families who must travel to Pittsburgh for medical care. They are seeking a dynamic and proactive team member to join the Development Department in sustaining its essential mission through marketing, communications, development, and special projects. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year. Click here for more details

Re-entry Coach. This position is responsible for providing evidence-based, people-centered Re-entry Coaching services to clients in Reimagine Re-entry, a program serving men and women recently released from the Pennsylvania state corrections system. The mission of Reimagine Re-entry is to reduce recidivism in Allegheny County by providing opportunities, thereby reducing barriers, and supporting returning citizens in a holistic way. This position is remote and has a base salary of $45,000/year. Click here for more details

Youth Program Manager. Venture Outdoors is a Pittsburgh-based non-profit whose mission is to connect people to the benefits of getting outdoors. The Youth Program Manager reports to the Director of Youth Education and supports the department by managing and expanding the contracts and activity fee programs within the youth department. This also includes fundraising, booking group experiences and contracts, and evaluating programs to ensure a high-quality experience for all clients and participants. This position is a mix of office, field, and remote work and the salary is $50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Finance and Administration Assistant. Rising Tide Partners is a non-profit that works to proactively acquire real estate in order to preserve affordable housing. They are seeking a full-time, remote Finance and Administration Assistant. On the financial side, this person will assist the F&A Director in tracking RTP and its subsidiaries’ financials. On the administrative side, this person will take direction from the HR and Operations Manager to perform a variety of tasks associated with multiple administrative processes. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year. Click here for more details

Project T Coordinator. Project T is a transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities run by the non-profit Sisters PGH. They are looking for a Program Coordinator to provide direct service and individualized support to program participants. This position is $35/hour, full-time, at 30 hours per week. Health Insurance benefits are not covered but instead reimbursed to cover a Health Insurance Plan. Click here for more details

Senior Manager. The Urban Land Institute is a global research and education non-profit focused on creating and sustaining communities through wise land use, development, and redevelopment decisions. The job of the Senior Manager is to provide strategic direction to ULI Pittsburgh and manage day-to-day operations. This person will also work closely with member leaders and have an opportunity to facilitate and advance engaging content and programs. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details

Spring News Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a news intern for the spring! This person will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience is required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Interns should be able to turn stories around quickly and are encouraged to pitch ideas often. Pay is $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Senior Writer-Editor. Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering is looking for an experienced writer to fill the position of full-time Senior Writer-Editor. This person will contribute to the department by managing the submission, production, and distribution processes for a broad range of communications from the department, and other such tasks as assigned. Click here for more details

Guest Fight Choreographer. The University of Pittsburgh Department of Theatre Arts seeks a fight choreographer for the spring production of August Wilson's "Seven Guitars." Qualified candidates will have demonstrated professional fight choreography experience; prior experience working with students is preferred. Click here for more details

Creative Video Producer. The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeking a creative, passionate & organized Seasonal Creative Video Producer to join their Content team for 2023. This position will be responsible for the creation of various types of media for all Steelers-related outlets including Digital, Social, Television, In-Game, and other mediums as necessary. The position will create compelling video content through all aspects of video production. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Dishwasher. Mt. Lebanon’s Mediterra Cafe is looking for a full-time dishwasher who is able to work fast and keep up in a high-paced cafe. Weekend availability is a must. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

General Manager. Pizza Palermo in Crafton is seeking a full-time General Manager to oversee and coordinate the planning, organizing, training, and leadership necessary to achieve stated objectives in sales, costs, and employee retention, supervise food handling procedures and operational processes, among other stated duties. Pay is full-time $55,900-59,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Line Cooks and Prep Cooks. Do you like good food and fantastic beer? If slamming back a quart of double IPAs and smashing some of the best damn cheeseburgers in the city while jamming to whatever tunes as loud as you want sounds like a good way to earn a paycheck, Cinderlands Beer Company would like to hear from you. They are hiring line cooks and prep cooks. Pay is $17-23/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Assistant Kitchen Manager/Line Cook. The Urban Tap is looking to add to its kitchen leadership team at its South Side location. They are a from-scratch kitchen, specializing in a modern take on American Gastropub cuisine. There is room for growth, and career advancement opportunities. Pay is $47,000-50,000/year. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Downtown’s Talia is looking for experienced line cooks! Some experience is necessary; preferably in fine dining and-or high volume. You must be willing to learn and follow their recipes – and you will also be welcome to create lunch and dinner features! Pay is $16-18/hour to start. Click here for more details

Servers with Bar Experience. South Park’s Dorido’s is seeking servers with a strong work ethic, commitment to teamwork, and a knowledge of craft beers and mixed drinks. Applicants looking for full time employment with open availability (nights and weekends) will be given preference. Pay is $4/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

