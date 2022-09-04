Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Nonprofit
Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Responsibilities include developing and scheduling digital content (emails, social media, web, and app), managing the playbill and other print projects, assisting in writing and distributing press releases, and more. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details
Program Assistant. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the city's economic development agency, has an opening for a full-time Program Assistant. The position will help support the day-to-day operations of the Quality Control Division. Responsibilities include handling phone calls, database management, scheduling meetings, assisting and supporting architectural projects, serving as backup for payroll approval, and more. Salary ranges from $39,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access to develop programs and policies to assist library staff and patrons in achieving diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible experiences. Responsibilities include developing coaching and mentoring strategies and programs, researching and developing training to improve staff, and more. Salary ranges from $120,000-135,000. Click here for more details
Digital Solutions Coordinator. The Strip District's Senator John Heinz History Center is seeking a full-time Digital Solutions Coordinator to support its website and digital services. Responsibilities include website administration, email list management, and more. Click here for more details
Youth Program Community Organizer. Latino community resource center Casa San Jose is hiring a full-time Youth Program Community Organizer. Responsibilities include planning and facilitating meetings with youth and college students and young adults, conducting educational activities and workshops to inform youth of issues impacting Latinx communities, developing programming, and more. Pays $18/hour. Click here for more details
Programs and Services Manager. Nonprofit Vibrant Pittsburgh, whose mission is to "build a thriving and inclusive Pittsburgh region by attracting, retaining, and elevating a diversity of talent," has an opening for a full-time Programs and Services Manager. Responsibilities include facilitating program and event workflow, managing and executing networking activities, promoting events and trainings, attending programming and events, and more. Salary ranges from $47,600-64,400. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Events Manager. Local company Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting, whose staff recently filed a petition to unionize, is hiring a full-time Events Manager to produce and execute live events for its sister radio stations WYEP and WESA, as well as private functions. Responsibilities include developing and maintaining an events calendar, managing relationships with venues and community partners, ensuring event and media sponsorship agreements are properly honored, managing budgets, attending events and coordinating on-site activities, and more. Salary ranges from $50,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Gardener. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is seeking a full-time Gardener. Responsibilities include cultivating ornamental trees and herbaceous plants, assisting in the development of animal exhibits and public displays, establishing and maintaining pest management, caring for plants and monitoring environmental conditions, and more. Click here for more details
Auction Assistant. Regent Square's Concept Art Gallery is hiring a full-time Auction Assistant. The position will be responsible for cataloging a variety of art and objects and entering them into a database before being sold at auction. Click here for more details
Graphic Designer. The University of Pittsburgh has an opening for a full-time Graphic Designer for its Division of Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement department. Responsibilities include designing pieces for print, web, and social media. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Kitchen Staff. South Side's Piper's Pub has been closed since 2021, but they recently posted on Twitter that they'll open their doors as soon as enough folks apply. They didn't provide any details on what specific positions they're looking for, but if you're looking for a job in one of the city's most popular food and drink spots, fill out an application because a lot of folks are wishing they'd come back. Click here for more details
Line Cook. Highland Park's Joseph Tambellini Restaurant is seeking a full-time experienced Line Cook. Applicants should have good knife skills and be versed in Italian cuisine. Pays $17-22. Click here for more details
Cookie Crew. The Oakland location of national chain Insomnia Cookies, which promises to deliver warm cookies until 3 a.m., has part-time positions open for its Cookie Crew. Responsibilities include greeting guests and taking orders, baking cookies and scooping ice cream, handling cash and payments, cleaning and sanitizing the bakery, and more. Click here for more details
Bartenders. Sodexo Live! is hiring part-time Bartenders for Highmark Stadium, home to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer team. Responsibilities include mixing and serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, handling cash and inventory, cleaning and organizing stations, and more. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Pittsburgh Regional Transit provides safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation throughout Allegheny County. We operate, maintain, and support bus, light rail, incline, and paratransit services to provide more than 27.3 million rides last year. Join our team today to help us provide service that makes a difference in the lives of so many people! Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from SisTers PGH, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Strip District Meats, and more. Interested in posting a sponsored job listing? Reach out to rachel@pghcitypaper.com for more info.