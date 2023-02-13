Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Garden Coordinator, Graphic Designer, Meat Cutter, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper



Nonprofit

Board Member. Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh (WIFM) is a non-profit dedicated to improving the status and portrayal of women in film, video, and other screen-based media. They are seeking a Board Member to assist in the operational administration of WIFM as well as advising, governing, overseeing policy and direction, and assisting with the leadership and general promotion of the organization’s mission and needs. Click here for more details

Offsite Curriculum Coordinator and Teacher. Assemble is a non-profit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are looking for someone to be responsible for curriculum writing and development, coordination of Make-N-Take events, and the teaching of Assemble off-site programs. This position is full-time and the salary is $35,000-37,000/year. Click here for more details

Community Conservation Coordinator. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is a non-profit that’s been connecting people to birds and nature since 1916. They are hiring a Community Conservation Coordinator to work with municipalities, community members, partner organizations, and businesses to create Bird-Friendly Communities where birds and people can thrive. Activities will be focused on the Monongahela Valley (Mon Valley) communities of Dravosburg, McKeesport, South Versailles, White Oak, and Versailles. This is a 2-year position with the possibility of extension, contingent on funding. Click here for more details

Garden Coordinator. North Hills Community Outreach (NHCO) is a community-based non-profit organization addressing the needs of people in crisis, hardship, and poverty. NHCO is seeking a Garden Coordinator to manage the operations of the Rosalinda Sauro Sirianni Garden and assist in overseeing the construction of a new bioshelter to support NHCO’s Food Pantry. Compensation is $16-19/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Director of Development & Communications. Non-profit Friends of the Riverfront wants to build safe, clean, and accessible riverfront trails as part of the Three Rivers Heritage & Water Trail Network to create and maintain an outstanding experience for trail users. They are hiring a Director of Development & Communications, who will be tasked with managing and growing revenue through individual giving, corporate sponsorship, institutional giving, and public grants. The Director will also be responsible for developing and guiding the overall communications strategy for the organization. Salary is $60,000-65,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Senior Manager of Finance & Administration. As one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh (CMP), Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA) has an annual operating budget of approximately $18 million. They are currently hiring a full-time Senior Manager of Finance & Administration to be responsible for fiscal and administrative management and oversight of CMOA which includes budgeting, forecasting, monitoring, and reporting. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Graphic Designer. The University of Pittsburgh’s Division of Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement (PAE) seeks a Graphic Designer to join a progressive, high-performing team within their communications department. The graphic designer is responsible for designing, enhancing, and producing compelling print, digital, and social media communications pieces for the PAE Division in pursuit of University and UPMC fundraising and engagement goals. Candidates must demonstrate a mastery of tools and processes related to high-level graphic design. Click here for more details

Social Media Specialist. WQED seeks a creative, energetic, and strategic individual to join their team as a full-time Social Media Specialist. This position is a grant-funded, two-year position with the potential for renewal. The Social Media Specialist will work closely with the American Graduate: Jobs Explained Project Team to develop, curate, and create videos that inform teens on TikTok and other social media platforms about in-demand careers and career pathways they likely have not considered. Salary is $38,000-56,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Pharmacy Technician. Hieber’s Pharmacy is a local, woman-owned pharmacy in Oakland that specializes in compounding. They are seeking a full-time Pharmacy Technician. They offer a steady 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. work week, paid holidays off, a fantastic team to work with, and more! On-the-job training is provided, and some essential functions of the job include crafting medications in a lab to suit people and pets whose prescription needs are unable to be fulfilled via manufactured medications, cleaning/ordering/maintaining equipment, and assisting customers. Pay is $16-20/hour plus benefits, and paid parking in Oakland. Click here for more details

Fan Engagement Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a full-time Fan Engagement Coordinator. This position is responsible for procuring, developing, and managing gameday promotional giveaways and select promotional events. This person will also research trends and industry benchmarking regarding giveaways and promotions. Additionally, this person will lead a Bucco Brigade staff that is comprised of gameday staff and Fan Engagement events outside of PNC Park. Click here for more details

Producer. Audacy Pittsburgh is seeking a vibrant and detail-oriented professional to join their team as a part-time producer on 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA radio. The ideal candidate is a quick-thinking self-starter with a passion for content along with strong writing skills and who wants to grow in the industry. The position is non-on-air and includes operating the radio broadcasting console, overseeing the on-air automation system, writing, booking guests for talk shows, on-location remote producing, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Wine Bar Server. Apericena Wine Bar in the South Hills is looking for part-time servers to work their vibrant wine bar offering over 100 International and Domestic wines in an upscale setting. They are offering attractive compensation while learning about wines, plus opportunities for advancement. Click here for more details

Meat Cutter. The Strip District’s Weiss Provision Company is looking for an experienced full-time Meat Cutter to join their team. Having solid knife skills is a plus. They cut custom beef, veal, pork, lamb, and poultry; and they are a family business with many long-term employees. The position is Monday-Friday, with no nights, weekends, or holidays. Pay is based on experience, and benefits include PTO and a 401k with matching funds. Click here for more details

Professional Line Cook. Con Alma is seeking hard-working individuals for their location in downtown’s Cultural District. The position is full-time and the wage is based on experience but can be up to $24/hour. Click here for more details

Servers. Emily’s Turkish Mediterranean Grill in Gibsonia is looking for full-time servers. Compensation is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Cooks/Pizza Makers. Barrel Junction in Allison Park is looking for part-time and full-time fry cooks, prep cooks, line cooks, or pizza makers. They offer a casual working environment, stable business, great hours, and superior pay. There are no late nights, and the morning shift starts at 11 a.m. Pay ranges from $14-20/hour depending on experience and hours available. Click here for more details

Line Cook. The Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe in the North Side is currently hiring a full-time or part-time line cook for their fast-paced restaurant serving breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm. Pay ranges from $16-20/hour based on experience. Click here for more details