Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Nonprofit
Manager of Corporate Development & Event Fundraising. The Pittsburgh Opera is seeking a full-time Manager of Corporate Development & Event Fundraising. Responsibilities include planning and producing the Opera's major fundraising events, tracking all income and expenses, creating and executing a solicitation and cultivation program for corporate sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, and more. Salary range is $60,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Annual Giving Associate. National nonprofit Food & Water Watch, which does work in Allegheny County and has a mission to "fight for safe food, clean water, and a livable climate," is seeking a full-time Annual Giving Associate. The position, which can be remote, will be responsible for "leading a range of stewardship and operations functions aimed at ensuring the continued success across our Annual Giving fundraising and donor engagement efforts." Salary range is $50,000-56,000. Click here for more details
Associate Director. Oakland's University of Pittsburgh Nationality Rooms and Intercultural Exchange Programs is hiring a full-time Associate Director. The position will be responsible for managing the organization's daily personnel, facilities management, and financial operations. Salary range is $35,100-56,784. Click here for more details
Development Assistant. Wilkinsburg's Hosanna House, with a mission "to provide opportunities that empower families and individuals to discover, acknowledge and develop their maximum potential physically, spiritually, and economically," is hiring a full-time Development Assistant. Responsibilities include participating in developing and implementing the organization's annual fundraising campaign and events, data management, social media strategy development and analysis, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Car Photographer. Irwin's Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group is seeking a full-time Car Photographer. The position will be responsible for photographing new and used vehicles, driving vehicles onto a carousel for photographing, uploading the images to an online portal, and more. Pays $13-16/hour. Click here for more details
Design and Publishing Studio Manager. The Carnegie Museum of Art is seeking a full-time Design and Publishing Studio Manager. Responsibilities include managing and tracking schedules for design and publishing initiatives, assigning projects and budgets, coordinating book proposals, and more. Click here for more details
Piano Accompanist. Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama is hiring a part-time Staff Accompanist. The position will be responsible for providing piano accompaniment for singing lessons, vocal repertory courses, dance classes, and more for undergraduate music theater and actor majors. Position pays $24-26/hour for approximately 18 hours a week. Click here for more details
Designer. The Allegheny County Department of Human Services is hiring a full-time Designer to support and promote the department's activities and programs. Responsibilities include conceptualizing and designing a variety of print materials, creating visuals for the website and social media, designing infographics for reports and videos, preparing files for print vendors, and more. Click here for more details
Food + DrinkFood Program Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based distillery, cocktail bar, and events venue Kingfly Spirits is hiring a Food Program Coordinator. The position, which "can be full-time, part-time, or a contract/profit-sharing model depending on suitable candidates," will be responsible for serving the company's daily and weekend needs, special events and themed productions, on-site event catering, and more. Click here for more details
Chefs. Strip District restaurant Roland's Seafood Grill is seeking full-time experienced chefs. Experience with fresh ingredient pizza preparation is a plus. Pay starts at $18/hour. Click here for more details
Project General Manager. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Waffles, INCaffeinated is hiring a full-time Project General Manager for daylight hours in Allegheny and surrounding counties. Responsibilities include implementing new technology and concepts, assisting franchisees with training and operational start-up, managing daily operations for self-owned restaurant locations, and more. Pays $48,000. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Dog Handler. The Eastside location of The Dog Stop is hiring seasonal Dog Handlers. Responsibilities include cuddling and having fun with dogs, daily cleaning, refreshing drinking water, laundry, and more. Pays $10-12/hour. Click here for more details
Semi-Skilled Laborer. Allegheny County's Department of Conservation & Natural Resources is hiring a seasonal full-time Semi-Skilled Laborer for Point State Park. Responsibilities include using a variety of construction, grounds keeping, and maintenance equipment and tools to perform minor repairs and routine grounds keeping and custodial duties. Pays $16.45/hour. Click here for more details
