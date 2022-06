Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Nonprofit



Executive Director. Local nonprofit Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, with a mission to "build a food system that benefits communities, economy, and environment in ways that are just, equitable and sustainable," is seeking a full-time Executive Director. The position will be responsible for leading the company through leadership and organizational development, development and financial management, project management, and more. Salary range is $72,000-80,000. Click here for more details

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com . Theis seeking a full-time Manager of Corporate Development & Event Fundraising. Responsibilities include planning and producing the Opera's major fundraising events, tracking all income and expenses, creating and executing a solicitation and cultivation program for corporate sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, and more. Salary range is $60,000-65,000. Click here for more details



. National nonprofit, which does work in Allegheny County and has a mission to "fight for safe food, clean water, and a livable climate," is seeking a full-time Annual Giving Associate. The position, which can be remote, will be responsible for "leading a range of stewardship and operations functions aimed at ensuring the continued success across our Annual Giving fundraising and donor engagement efforts." Salary range is $50,000-56,000. Click here for more details . Oakland'sis hiring a full-time Associate Director. The position will be responsible for managing the organization's daily personnel, facilities management, and financial operations. Salary range is $35,100-56,784. Click here for more details . Wilkinsburg's, with a mission "to provide opportunities that empower families and individuals to discover, acknowledge and develop their maximum potential physically, spiritually, and economically," is hiring a full-time Development Assistant. Responsibilities include participating in developing and implementing the organization's annual fundraising campaign and events, data management, social media strategy development and analysis, and more. Click here for more details Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings , with new career opportunities from the Moonshot Museum, The Frick Pittsburgh, Cinderlands Beer Co., and more.